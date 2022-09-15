Disney: ‘KiteTails’ show at Animal Kingdom ending this month

A kite version of Simba, the lead character in "The Lion King," soars during a performance of "Disney KiteTails" at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Looks like it’s the end of the line for “Disney KiteTails,” the show that floats above Discovery River at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park. On the attraction’s page on the Walt Disney World’s official website, it’s noted that its “last offering” will be Sept. 30.

The production includes giant character kites being tugged over the water by personal watercraft near the Asia section of the park. They are themed to “The Lion King” and “The Jungle Book” and music from those movies plays.

“KiteTails” debuted Oct. 1 as part of Disney World’s 18-month-long 50th anniversary celebration. At first, there were live entertainers and puppeteers on the ground to entertain audience members in the Discovery River Amphitheater, which had previously been home to “Rivers of Light.” Those performers were gradually phased out.

After circling the area a few times, the show concluded with the intentional bringing down of the big kites into unoccupied sections of the seating area. The sometimes dramatic-looking finale worried some observers, and Disney eventually added narration that explained what was about to unfold.

Also debuting Oct. 1 were Epcot’s “Harmonious” and “Disney Enchantment” at Magic Kingdom. This week, Disney Parks, Experience and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that both nighttime spectaculars will be replaced next year . “Happily Ever After” is returning to Magic Kingdom, he said, and a new production is under development for Epcot.

Since “KiteTails” began, two Animal Kingdom shows have been enhanced. “Festival of the Lion King” has returned to its pre-pandemic mode, and the park’s “Finding Nemo” show has returned with a reimagined, shorter production.

Email me at dbevil@orlandosentinel.com . Subscribe to the Theme Park Rangers newsletter at orlandosentinel.com/newsletters or the Theme Park Rangers podcast at orlandosentinel.com/travel/attractions/theme-park-rangers-podcast .