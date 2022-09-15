ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

KIMT

Final two sentenced for Clear Lake convenience store robbery

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two final sentences have been handed out over the robbery of several gas stations in Cerro Gordo County. William Joseph Rogers, 26 of Mason City, and Alexa Kathleen Cockrell, 25 of Britt, were charged with accessory after the fact. Law enforcement says the two were connected to the January 23 robbery of Casey’s General Store on the west side of Clear Lake.
KIMT

Rockford woman sentenced for COVID unemployment fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is going to federal prison for pandemic unemployment fraud. Stephanie Mendenhall, 53 of Rockford, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy. Federal prosecutors say Mendenhall received at least $35,985 in undeserved jobless benefits from the states of Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois. Court documents state Mendenhall made false claims for benefits using the names of other people and then had the money deposited into bank accounts she owned or controlled. Those unemployment payments were intended for those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ROCKFORD, IA
KGLO News

Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations

MASON CITY — A Mason City nail salon has been fined $7500 for numerous violations of the health code. VV Nails & Spa at 4013 4th Southwest has entered into a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences after a public health investigator found 13 different violations during an unannounced visit to the salon on February 14th.
MASON CITY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa DCI is Investigating a Death in Worth County

(Northwood, IA) -- The Iowa DCI is working with Worth County investigators after a Northwood woman’s body was found in Shell Rock River. Worth County Sheriff’s Department says Melissa Jo Olson was found dead in the river on Friday. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Special...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Mason City council wants stretch of Highway 122 rebuilt with five roundabouts

MASON CITY, Iowa – The City Council is recommending the reconstruction of Highway 122 include roundabouts at five major intersections. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Council accepted the Iowa Highway 122 Corridor Feasibility Study and selected from three alternatives for improvements between Lark Avenue and Winnebago Way on the west side of Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

North Iowa man sentenced for Rochester gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is sentenced over gunfire at a Rochester apartment. Justin Jerome Jolly, 32 of Carpenter, IA, pleaded guilty in July to reckless discharge of a firearm and was ordered Monday to spend two years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sioux City Journal

Parkersburg man arrested for taking items from Waterloo theme park

WATERLOO — A Parkersburg man has been arrested for taking a drone and other items from Lost Island Theme Park where he had worked. Waterloo police arrested David Michael Evans, 40, on Saturday on a charge of second-degree theft. Bond was set at $10,000. According to court records, Evans...
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Larson Manufacturing shutting down in Lake Mills

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Larson Manufacturing plant in Lake Mills is closing. The company announced Tuesday it was shutting down its facilities in Lake Mills as well as Grand Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi. Lake Mills employees say second-shift has been cancelled and first-shift will end on November 18.
LAKE MILLS, IA
KGLO News

Clear Lake council to consider Pritchard’s, former Serta development agreements

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will hold a public hearing and consider development agreements on two different projects. One involves a property tax rebate agreement with the Pritchard’s Company for the Pritchard’s Innovation Center and Lake Life Styles. Under the agreement, the city would provide incremental property tax payments in an amount not to exceed $250,000.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

Clear Lake man sentenced for stolen property in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Clear Lake man won’t serve any extra time in jail over stolen property in Worth County. Eric Dwayne Pittman, 54, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and possession of burglar’s tools. He was sentenced to six days in jail, but had already served that much time before conviction.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 19th, 2022

(Northwood, IA) -- The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating after a woman's body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
NORTHWOOD, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Arrested for Driving Wrong Way on HI-63

A Cedar Falls man was arrested over the weekend after driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 63 in Bremer County. 59 year old Robert Denny allegedly nearly struck a responding deputy at Highway 63 and Highway 93. The deputy tried to stop Denny but he continued to drive on the shoulder and in the ditch, striking several highway markers. Denny eventually turned westbound on Highway 3. He came to a stop in the 1900 block and was taken into custody. He was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Eluding, and Failure to Maintain Control.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Guilty verdict on all six counts in trial over shootout/standoff in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man accused of shooting three people, including a police officer, and causing an eight-hour standoff is guilty. Court documents state Devin Matthew Weiland, 32 of Albert Lea, was found guilty Monday of three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. His trial began September 12 in Freeborn County District Court.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Charles City man arrested after his infant son is severely injured

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been accused of severely injuring his infant son. Ezekiel Isaac Larson, 22 of Charles City, has been arrested for child endangerment resulting in serious injury. A criminal complaint was filed Friday and Larson was picked up on Monday. Law enforcement...
CHARLES CITY, IA

