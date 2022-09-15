Read full article on original website
KIMT
Final two sentenced for Clear Lake convenience store robbery
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two final sentences have been handed out over the robbery of several gas stations in Cerro Gordo County. William Joseph Rogers, 26 of Mason City, and Alexa Kathleen Cockrell, 25 of Britt, were charged with accessory after the fact. Law enforcement says the two were connected to the January 23 robbery of Casey’s General Store on the west side of Clear Lake.
KIMT
Rockford woman sentenced for COVID unemployment fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is going to federal prison for pandemic unemployment fraud. Stephanie Mendenhall, 53 of Rockford, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy. Federal prosecutors say Mendenhall received at least $35,985 in undeserved jobless benefits from the states of Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois. Court documents state Mendenhall made false claims for benefits using the names of other people and then had the money deposited into bank accounts she owned or controlled. Those unemployment payments were intended for those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KGLO News
Mason City man on probation for burglary spends two weeks in jail after violation
MASON CITY — A Mason City man sentenced earlier this year to probation after pleading guilty to burglarizing a Mason City home is getting some jail time after a probation violation. 30-year-old Joshua Jasso was accused of breaking into a residence in the 400 block of South Polk on...
KGLO News
Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations
MASON CITY — A Mason City nail salon has been fined $7500 for numerous violations of the health code. VV Nails & Spa at 4013 4th Southwest has entered into a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences after a public health investigator found 13 different violations during an unannounced visit to the salon on February 14th.
iheart.com
Iowa DCI is Investigating a Death in Worth County
(Northwood, IA) -- The Iowa DCI is working with Worth County investigators after a Northwood woman’s body was found in Shell Rock River. Worth County Sheriff’s Department says Melissa Jo Olson was found dead in the river on Friday. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Special...
KIMT
Mason City council wants stretch of Highway 122 rebuilt with five roundabouts
MASON CITY, Iowa – The City Council is recommending the reconstruction of Highway 122 include roundabouts at five major intersections. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Council accepted the Iowa Highway 122 Corridor Feasibility Study and selected from three alternatives for improvements between Lark Avenue and Winnebago Way on the west side of Mason City.
KIMT
North Iowa man sentenced for Rochester gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is sentenced over gunfire at a Rochester apartment. Justin Jerome Jolly, 32 of Carpenter, IA, pleaded guilty in July to reckless discharge of a firearm and was ordered Monday to spend two years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
Sioux City Journal
Parkersburg man arrested for taking items from Waterloo theme park
WATERLOO — A Parkersburg man has been arrested for taking a drone and other items from Lost Island Theme Park where he had worked. Waterloo police arrested David Michael Evans, 40, on Saturday on a charge of second-degree theft. Bond was set at $10,000. According to court records, Evans...
KIMT
Larson Manufacturing shutting down in Lake Mills
LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Larson Manufacturing plant in Lake Mills is closing. The company announced Tuesday it was shutting down its facilities in Lake Mills as well as Grand Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi. Lake Mills employees say second-shift has been cancelled and first-shift will end on November 18.
KGLO News
Clear Lake council to consider Pritchard’s, former Serta development agreements
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will hold a public hearing and consider development agreements on two different projects. One involves a property tax rebate agreement with the Pritchard’s Company for the Pritchard’s Innovation Center and Lake Life Styles. Under the agreement, the city would provide incremental property tax payments in an amount not to exceed $250,000.
KIMT
Clear Lake man sentenced for stolen property in Worth County
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Clear Lake man won’t serve any extra time in jail over stolen property in Worth County. Eric Dwayne Pittman, 54, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and possession of burglar’s tools. He was sentenced to six days in jail, but had already served that much time before conviction.
26-Year-Old Critically Injured After 100 MPH Chase on Iowa Hwy 20
A little over a month ago, we wrote about a 20-year-old -- Chloe Snider of Springville, Iowa -- who took Linn County Police on a 100 mph chase. Though the chase lasted 30 minutes and covered more than 20 miles, no one was hurt. Unfortunately the same cannot be said...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 19th, 2022
(Northwood, IA) -- The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating after a woman's body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
KIMT
Austin Public Schools to ask voters for more operating revenue in November election
AUSTIN, Minn. - This November Austin Public Schools is getting ready to ask voters for a few extra pennies to keep the district running. The school district will ask voters on November 8th to approve an increase in its operating levy,. which generates funding from taxpayers on a per student...
KIMT
Record high set in Mason City Tuesday afternoon
Tuesday has been a toasty day as temperatures soared into the 90s across Iowa and Minnesota. Mason City set a new record high temperature of 92 degrees, which broke the previous record of 89 degrees set in 2018.
KIMT
Larson Manufacturing announces closure
KIMT is learning "Larson Manufacturing" in Lake Mills will be closing. One of three locations being closed by the company.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Driving Wrong Way on HI-63
A Cedar Falls man was arrested over the weekend after driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 63 in Bremer County. 59 year old Robert Denny allegedly nearly struck a responding deputy at Highway 63 and Highway 93. The deputy tried to stop Denny but he continued to drive on the shoulder and in the ditch, striking several highway markers. Denny eventually turned westbound on Highway 3. He came to a stop in the 1900 block and was taken into custody. He was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Eluding, and Failure to Maintain Control.
KIMT
Guilty verdict on all six counts in trial over shootout/standoff in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man accused of shooting three people, including a police officer, and causing an eight-hour standoff is guilty. Court documents state Devin Matthew Weiland, 32 of Albert Lea, was found guilty Monday of three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. His trial began September 12 in Freeborn County District Court.
2 critically injured in chase exceeding 100 mph on Highway 20
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa – Two people were life-flighted to Des Moines hospitals Monday night after a chase topping more than 100 miles per hour ended in a crash in Hamilton County. The pursuit began around 8:00 p.m. on Highway 20, a few miles east of Owasa, when Iowa State Patrol troopers tried to pull over […]
KIMT
Charles City man arrested after his infant son is severely injured
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been accused of severely injuring his infant son. Ezekiel Isaac Larson, 22 of Charles City, has been arrested for child endangerment resulting in serious injury. A criminal complaint was filed Friday and Larson was picked up on Monday. Law enforcement...
