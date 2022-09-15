Read full article on original website
Bitbond Adds Token Portfolio Tracker as Service
Bitbond already offers a “no-code asset tokenization” service and today it is announcing a new tool – a Token Portfolio Tracker for user s to monitor tokens across various chains. The new service is a feature that comes at no additional cost and is free to use. This past June, Bitbond announced a tokenization service for online capital raises – or public securities offerings.
Digital Asset Fund Flows Deliver Another Tepid Week of Activity
Today, everything is down in crypo-land. Bitcoin is sinking. Ethereum is wobbling and little to nothing is going up. This is largely due to macroeconomic factors. Soaring inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine… There is no end in sight to the gloom and doom. But give it a few days, and things will bounce as the bigger question will always remain where are things going in the long run? And then, how long is the long run?
End of an Era: Prime Trust Exits Fund America Business that Started with Crowdfunding, Selects DealMaker as Preferred Option
Prime Trust, a longtime bulwark in the securities crowdfunding sector that has moved decisively into the digital asset industry, is exiting its Fund America business – an operation that started during the early days of crowdfunding in the US. The decision has been made due to the rapid growth...
OpenNode to Test Bitcoin (BTC) Payments in Bahrain
As the first of several other planned announcements to come from the region, OpenNode intends to test a bitcoin payment processing and payouts solution via the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB’s) Regulatory Sandbox. Bitcoin payments had “been non-existent in the island nation until now, which highlights the growing interest...
NFTs: Regenerative Finance Firm Likvidi Introduces Origins, the Carbon Credit Yielding NFT Collection
Likvidi, a regenerative finance (ReFi) company, has announced the launch of its Origins Collection; the “first-ever” carbon credit-yielding NFTs. Holders of Origins NFTs can “earn tokenized carbon credits which they can use to offset their carbon footprint.” This is the first of a line of carbon-yield products from Likvidi that “aims to encourage awareness of offsetting as a practice for individuals, not just corporations.”
Binance Labs Increases Investment in Aptos Labs to Support Infrastructure Building
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, has made a strategic investment in Aptos Labs, a next-generation layer-1 blockchain “built with safety and user experience in mind.”. This is “a follow-on investment that comes after the first round of funding announced in March this year and...
Stablecoins: Introducing USD2, a Decentralized Stablecoin on the Kadena Blockchain
The Lago DAO recently voted to pass its first proposal, “putting in motion a series of events resulting in the birth of a new decentralized digital currency: USD2.”. USD2 is implemented on the Kadena blockchain via smart contracts, which are “controlled by the Lago DAO.” This combination of “a secure, Proof-of-work, network and decentralized governance, make USD2 resilient and transparent.”
Bictory Finance Introduces Web3 Domains on Concordium
Bictory Finance, a Web3 software technology company, tackling safety & regulatory problems across chains in the DeFi & NFT space, has launched the Concordium Name Service (CNS), a wallet naming system that “maps human-readable names to blockchain addresses for a more friendly on-chain experience.”. The Concordium Name Service (CNS)...
Global Crypto Adoption has Leveled Off in Past Year after Growing Steadily Since 2019: Report
Chainalysis has shared their 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index Report. For the third consecutive year, Chainalysis ranked all countries “by grassroots cryptocurrency adoption. While commenting on what is grassroots adoption of cryptocurrency, Chainalysis explained that they could easily rank countries by “raw” cryptocurrency transaction volume, which would give you...
BIS, HKMA to Consider Using DeFi Tools to Enhance SME Financing
The BIS Innovation Hub’s Hong Kong Centre and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority have introduced Project Dynamo, which aims “to deliver a prototype for the compliant use of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, such as blockchain and smart contracts, to improve access to finance for unfunded and underfunded small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”
Ethereum to Move Transactions Off Mainnet and Onto Layer-2, ETH-Compatible Chains: Report
Now that Ethereum (ETH), the world’s largest smart contract platform, has completed the Merge, it’s time to get ready for the next set of Ethereum upgrades – “the Surge, Verge, Purge, and Splurge.”. As noted in an update released via an OKX – Okcoin research partnership,...
Tamas Kadar: CEO at SEON Comments on Fraud in the Metaverse, Latest NFT, Fintech Trends
We recently connected with Tamas Kadar, CEO and co-founder at SEON., which aims to harness the power of AI to protect your business from fraud, get a 360° view of customers, and increase conversion rates. Kadar talked about the latest issues involving e-commerce fraud. His company just closed a...
Ocean Protocol Joins Web3 Projects on €20M+ Gaia-X moveID Initiative
Ocean Protocol, the Web3 platform to unlock data services for AI and business innovation, has teamed up with Chainstep, Datarella, Fetch.ai, peaq and 51nodes “to develop the system architecture for European mobility with the preservation of data autonomy as its core principle, within the Gaia-X moveID project.”. Ocean Founder,...
Exclusive-India govt 'in no hurry' on medium-term inflation target - sources
NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's government is in no hurry to push inflation - now hovering near 7% and eight-year highs - back to the central bank's 4% medium-term target, for fear that aggressive rate hikes could hurt economic growth, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
