Bitbond Adds Token Portfolio Tracker as Service

Bitbond already offers a “no-code asset tokenization” service and today it is announcing a new tool – a Token Portfolio Tracker for user s to monitor tokens across various chains. The new service is a feature that comes at no additional cost and is free to use. This past June, Bitbond announced a tokenization service for online capital raises – or public securities offerings.
Digital Asset Fund Flows Deliver Another Tepid Week of Activity

Today, everything is down in crypo-land. Bitcoin is sinking. Ethereum is wobbling and little to nothing is going up. This is largely due to macroeconomic factors. Soaring inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine… There is no end in sight to the gloom and doom. But give it a few days, and things will bounce as the bigger question will always remain where are things going in the long run? And then, how long is the long run?
OpenNode to Test Bitcoin (BTC) Payments in Bahrain

As the first of several other planned announcements to come from the region, OpenNode intends to test a bitcoin payment processing and payouts solution via the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB’s) Regulatory Sandbox. Bitcoin payments had “been non-existent in the island nation until now, which highlights the growing interest...
NFTs: Regenerative Finance Firm Likvidi Introduces Origins, the Carbon Credit Yielding NFT Collection

Likvidi, a regenerative finance (ReFi) company, has announced the launch of its Origins Collection; the “first-ever” carbon credit-yielding NFTs. Holders of Origins NFTs can “earn tokenized carbon credits which they can use to offset their carbon footprint.” This is the first of a line of carbon-yield products from Likvidi that “aims to encourage awareness of offsetting as a practice for individuals, not just corporations.”
Binance Labs Increases Investment in Aptos Labs to Support Infrastructure Building

Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, has made a strategic investment in Aptos Labs, a next-generation layer-1 blockchain “built with safety and user experience in mind.”. This is “a follow-on investment that comes after the first round of funding announced in March this year and...
Stablecoins: Introducing USD2, a Decentralized Stablecoin on the Kadena Blockchain

The Lago DAO recently voted to pass its first proposal, “putting in motion a series of events resulting in the birth of a new decentralized digital currency: USD2.”. USD2 is implemented on the Kadena blockchain via smart contracts, which are “controlled by the Lago DAO.” This combination of “a secure, Proof-of-work, network and decentralized governance, make USD2 resilient and transparent.”
Bictory Finance Introduces Web3 Domains on Concordium

Bictory Finance, a Web3 software technology company, tackling safety & regulatory problems across chains in the DeFi & NFT space, has launched the Concordium Name Service (CNS), a wallet naming system that “maps human-readable names to blockchain addresses for a more friendly on-chain experience.”. The Concordium Name Service (CNS)...
Global Crypto Adoption has Leveled Off in Past Year after Growing Steadily Since 2019: Report

Chainalysis has shared their 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index Report. For the third consecutive year, Chainalysis ranked all countries “by grassroots cryptocurrency adoption. While commenting on what is grassroots adoption of cryptocurrency, Chainalysis explained that they could easily rank countries by “raw” cryptocurrency transaction volume, which would give you...
BIS, HKMA to Consider Using DeFi Tools to Enhance SME Financing

The BIS Innovation Hub’s Hong Kong Centre and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority have introduced Project Dynamo, which aims “to deliver a prototype for the compliant use of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, such as blockchain and smart contracts, to improve access to finance for unfunded and underfunded small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”
Ocean Protocol Joins Web3 Projects on €20M+ Gaia-X moveID Initiative

Ocean Protocol, the Web3 platform to unlock data services for AI and business innovation, has teamed up with Chainstep, Datarella, Fetch.ai, peaq and 51nodes “to develop the system architecture for European mobility with the preservation of data autonomy as its core principle, within the Gaia-X moveID project.”. Ocean Founder,...
