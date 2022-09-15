ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Daddy Yankee May Not Be One of the Originators of Reggaeton, but He Played a Major Role in Making It Mainstream

By Johanna Ferreira
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"

Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga Ends Miami Show Early Due to Lightning Storm: "It Was Better to Keep You Safe"

An unpredictable lightning storm forced Lady Gaga to stop a concert on her Chromatica Ball tour on Sept. 17, ending her show with six songs still to go. "I'm sorry that we can't finish, but I don't want to put your life in danger and I don't want to put our life in danger," she said to fans at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. "So thank you, get home safely, god bless you, and thank you for coming to the show. Please go home."
MIAMI, FL
POPSUGAR

What to Know About the Unreleased Sam Smith Song Trending on TikTok

If you've been on TikTok lately, you've likely encountered a track by Sam Smith labeled only "original sound." With a harrowing yet sultry chorus that features the lyrics "Mommy don't know daddy's getting hot at the body shop / Doing something unholy," the song has become the perfect choice for videos that show off everything from thirst traps to breakups (and everything in between).
THEATER & DANCE
POPSUGAR

John Boyega Reveals His Dating Criteria, Says He Only Dates Black Women

John Boyega has reached Hollywood heartthrob status thanks to his many appearances as a former stormtrooper in Star Wars and his new role as King Ghezo in "The Woman King." But as he explained in an interview with GQ, he has specific criteria when it comes to dating, and now that he's 30, he's trying to be more honest and open with the people he sees. "I only date Black," he established right away. "Then it's about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Luis Fonsi
Person
Daddy Yankee
POPSUGAR

Post Malone Falls On Stage, But Quickly Resumes St. Louis Concert

Post Malone had a scare on Saturday night. The rapper was playing a concert at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis when his performance of "Circles" was derailed after he stepped into a hole on the stage that his guitar had just been lowered into. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Malone seemingly didn't notice the hole hadn't been covered. In a video from the concert obtained by TMZ, he appears to hit his ribs in the fall, and then proceeds to lay on the stage in pain.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
POPSUGAR

Vanessa Hudgens Goes Full-Blown Y2K in a Bandeau Top and Baggy Pants

Vanessa Hudgens hit a post-fashion week event in New York City with her friend and former co-star, Ashley Benson. The two actresses coordinated their monochromatic, Y2K-inspired outfits — Benson chose a Dundas mini dress with a lengthy slit, while Hudgens went for a Sporty Spice vibe in a black bandeau top and high-waisted ruched skirt. To complete the look, Hudgens paired a gold pendant necklace and chunky platform boots with the all-black ensemble.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Millie Bobby Brown Helps Mariah Carey Re-Create the "Honey" Music Video's Opening Scene

The D.U.N.C.E. agents have gotten a whole lot younger since 1995. On Saturday, Mariah Carey re-created the classic opening scene of her "Honey" music video on TikTok — with a little help from a certain resident of Hawkins, IN. In the video, which the Grammy winner also posted on her Instagram, "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown joins in the fun as the D.U.N.C.E. agent who has no idea Carey's Agent M is making fun of their hair.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Reggaeton#Latin Music#Music Industry#Yankee Stadium#Afro#Reggae En Espa Ol#El General#El Underground Movement#Puerto Rican#Ct
POPSUGAR

The "Don't Worry Darling" Cast Reunites at NYC Premiere

As "Don't Worry Darling" creeps towards its theatrical debut this Friday, the hype surrounding the film has only continued to amp up. On Monday, the cast reunited for a photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York, though stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were noticeably absent. While Pugh and Pine's presences were missed, they both appeared via video message, with Pugh saying she was "working halfway around the world" and Pine was booked and busy in Los Angeles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Quincy Says Crown's Story on "Raising Kanan" Isn't Over Yet: "I'm Putting It Out There: Flashbacks"

The tension between Crown Camacho (Quincy) and Lou-Lou (Malcolm Mays) has been brewing for quite some time now, but things finally came to a head during Sunday night's explosive episode of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." In the final moments of episode six, titled "It's a Business, Man," Lou-Lou shows up to the studio to confront Crown for not only hooking up with his girlfriend, Jessica (Natalee Linez), but for secretly working with Raq (Patina Miller) to try to push him out of the music business.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Adam Levine Denies Affair With Model but Says He "Crossed the Line"

Image Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Beloved Benefit. Adam Levine is addressing recent claims that he had an affair and denying the cheating allegations while taking responsibility for actions that he says "crossed the line." The allegations surfaced shortly after Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, confirmed that they are expecting their third child together.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Charli D'Amelio Says Boyfriend Landon Barker Was "Very Proud" of Her "Dancing With the Stars" Debut

Charli D'Amelio made her debut on "Dancing With the Stars" on Sept. 19, and her boyfriend, Landon Barker, was there to cheer her on. "He was very proud of me," the TikTok star told People after the show. "He's never seen me dance before, so I think I was nervous, but he's always been so supportive." D'Amelio and her onscreen dance partner, Mark Ballas, received the night's highest score for their performance set to a remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy