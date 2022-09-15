Daddy Yankee May Not Be One of the Originators of Reggaeton, but He Played a Major Role in Making It Mainstream

Read full article on original website
Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"
Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Lady Gaga Ends Miami Show Early Due to Lightning Storm: "It Was Better to Keep You Safe"
An unpredictable lightning storm forced Lady Gaga to stop a concert on her Chromatica Ball tour on Sept. 17, ending her show with six songs still to go. "I'm sorry that we can't finish, but I don't want to put your life in danger and I don't want to put our life in danger," she said to fans at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. "So thank you, get home safely, god bless you, and thank you for coming to the show. Please go home."
What to Know About the Unreleased Sam Smith Song Trending on TikTok
If you've been on TikTok lately, you've likely encountered a track by Sam Smith labeled only "original sound." With a harrowing yet sultry chorus that features the lyrics "Mommy don't know daddy's getting hot at the body shop / Doing something unholy," the song has become the perfect choice for videos that show off everything from thirst traps to breakups (and everything in between).
John Boyega Reveals His Dating Criteria, Says He Only Dates Black Women
John Boyega has reached Hollywood heartthrob status thanks to his many appearances as a former stormtrooper in Star Wars and his new role as King Ghezo in "The Woman King." But as he explained in an interview with GQ, he has specific criteria when it comes to dating, and now that he's 30, he's trying to be more honest and open with the people he sees. "I only date Black," he established right away. "Then it's about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?"
Post Malone Falls On Stage, But Quickly Resumes St. Louis Concert
Post Malone had a scare on Saturday night. The rapper was playing a concert at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis when his performance of "Circles" was derailed after he stepped into a hole on the stage that his guitar had just been lowered into. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Malone seemingly didn't notice the hole hadn't been covered. In a video from the concert obtained by TMZ, he appears to hit his ribs in the fall, and then proceeds to lay on the stage in pain.
Vanessa Hudgens Goes Full-Blown Y2K in a Bandeau Top and Baggy Pants
Vanessa Hudgens hit a post-fashion week event in New York City with her friend and former co-star, Ashley Benson. The two actresses coordinated their monochromatic, Y2K-inspired outfits — Benson chose a Dundas mini dress with a lengthy slit, while Hudgens went for a Sporty Spice vibe in a black bandeau top and high-waisted ruched skirt. To complete the look, Hudgens paired a gold pendant necklace and chunky platform boots with the all-black ensemble.
Joe Jonas Says Jonas Brothers Music Is "Headed Towards a Whole New Era"
The Jonas Brothers have been teasing new music since 2020, but Joe Jonas promises it's going to be worth the wait. "The music, it's headed towards — I just think a whole new era," he tells POPSUGAR. In the meantime, he asks that fans respect his and his brothers'...
Millie Bobby Brown Helps Mariah Carey Re-Create the "Honey" Music Video's Opening Scene
The D.U.N.C.E. agents have gotten a whole lot younger since 1995. On Saturday, Mariah Carey re-created the classic opening scene of her "Honey" music video on TikTok — with a little help from a certain resident of Hawkins, IN. In the video, which the Grammy winner also posted on her Instagram, "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown joins in the fun as the D.U.N.C.E. agent who has no idea Carey's Agent M is making fun of their hair.
The "Don't Worry Darling" Cast Reunites at NYC Premiere
As "Don't Worry Darling" creeps towards its theatrical debut this Friday, the hype surrounding the film has only continued to amp up. On Monday, the cast reunited for a photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York, though stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were noticeably absent. While Pugh and Pine's presences were missed, they both appeared via video message, with Pugh saying she was "working halfway around the world" and Pine was booked and busy in Los Angeles.
Quincy Says Crown's Story on "Raising Kanan" Isn't Over Yet: "I'm Putting It Out There: Flashbacks"
The tension between Crown Camacho (Quincy) and Lou-Lou (Malcolm Mays) has been brewing for quite some time now, but things finally came to a head during Sunday night's explosive episode of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." In the final moments of episode six, titled "It's a Business, Man," Lou-Lou shows up to the studio to confront Crown for not only hooking up with his girlfriend, Jessica (Natalee Linez), but for secretly working with Raq (Patina Miller) to try to push him out of the music business.
Adam Levine Denies Affair With Model but Says He "Crossed the Line"
Image Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Beloved Benefit. Adam Levine is addressing recent claims that he had an affair and denying the cheating allegations while taking responsibility for actions that he says "crossed the line." The allegations surfaced shortly after Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, confirmed that they are expecting their third child together.
Charli D'Amelio Says Boyfriend Landon Barker Was "Very Proud" of Her "Dancing With the Stars" Debut
Charli D'Amelio made her debut on "Dancing With the Stars" on Sept. 19, and her boyfriend, Landon Barker, was there to cheer her on. "He was very proud of me," the TikTok star told People after the show. "He's never seen me dance before, so I think I was nervous, but he's always been so supportive." D'Amelio and her onscreen dance partner, Mark Ballas, received the night's highest score for their performance set to a remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."
Becky G Transforms Her Hair For Fall With Wispy "Birkin" Bangs
It feels like everyone is getting bangs lately: Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway, Hilary Duff, and now Becky G, too. The singer, who's currently in Spain, shared a few snapshots on her Instagram Story on Sept. 20 that put the new haircut on full display. Seated in the backseat of a...
Omarion Shares How He Turned His "King of Unbothered" Title Into a Self-Help Book
Omarion is ready to share his personal journey to self-assurance with the world. Fans may know the Grammy-nominated singer from his B2K days and, of course, success as a solo artist, but there's another side that people have yet to meet. For the past two decades, Omarion has dedicated his...
