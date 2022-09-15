Happy 915 Day: A celebration of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Today is September 15 or better known as 915 day.

915 symbolizes more than our telephone area code. Today celebrate everything that makes our city so great, from its people and places.

Today also happens to land on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, which resonates with our border community.

So how will you celebrate the Sun City?

No more than ever is especially important to support local, stop by a local shop or business and keep it local, and don't forget to eat local too.

El Paso has some of the best Mexican food in the U.S. and on 915 Day it's the perfect time to hit up your favorite spots. Some suggestions are Chico’s Tacos, L & J Cafe, The Lunch Box, Lucy’s Mexican Café and many more!

Share with us on Facebook your love for the city using #915Day.

