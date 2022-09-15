Mushroom expert Greg Marley will offer a “Foraging for Wild Mushrooms” workshop at the Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9. This workshop will be divided into an evening lecture over Zoom from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, using photographs of Maine mushrooms to build a foundation of knowledge, and three-hour mushroom walk at Hidden Valley Nature Center the following day, from 9 a.m. to noon, to put the learning into action in nature.

JEFFERSON, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO