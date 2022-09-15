Read full article on original website
Harwath Seeks Community-Level Solutions in House District 62
Lindsey Harwath, I-China, hopes to bring practical progressive ideals to House District 62. This is her third bid for the seat and her drive to be a voice for her local community is at the core of her candidacy. “I feel that giving back to your community in every way...
House Candidate Smith Focused on Struggling Mainers
Katrina J. Smith, R-Palermo, believes the majority of Maine’s elected officials do not represent the many conservative voters in her district. “I think that I’m a bold voice, someone that’s not afraid to stand up for conservative values,” she said. “I’m just focused on making...
Swift Brings Medical, Agriculture Background To House Race
Pamela J. Swift, D-Palermo, said she will bring a “knowledgeable voice” to the Legislature on issues involving farming and health care. A retired OB-GYN, Swift now owns a small farm in Palermo and wants to use the skills and expertise garnered from both professions to help the state address key issues affecting Mainers.
New District Ranger Named for Damariscotta Area
Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service announced Ranger Scott Maddox has accepted the District Forest Ranger position in the Damariscotta District. Maddox assumed his new role on Sept. 4. Maddox is a 22-year veteran with 17 wildland fire mobilizations across the U.S. and training qualifications,...
Shirley Ann Main
Shirley Ann Main, 86, of Wiscasset, passed away on the morning of Sept. 14, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village in Boothbay after a period of declining health. Shirley was born in Worcester, Mass. on Dec. 11, 1935. She grew up in Avon, Mass. where she attended local schools and...
Hazel Agnes (Tibbetts) Kleinschmidt
Hazel Agnes (Tibbetts) Kleinschmidt, 86, passed away in Camden on Sept. 16, 2022. Hazel was the daughter of the late Annie Seigers, Hubley, Tibbetts, Baker and the late Fredrick Tibbetts. She attended Whitefield Grammar School and in 1949 at the age of 14, she joined the devoted life members of...
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Sept. 12-18: Jain Bahulkailashchandra, San Jose, Calif., speeding, Route 1, Sept. 13. Sept. 12: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Biscay Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road.
Foraging for Wild Mushrooms Workshop
Mushroom expert Greg Marley will offer a “Foraging for Wild Mushrooms” workshop at the Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9. This workshop will be divided into an evening lecture over Zoom from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, using photographs of Maine mushrooms to build a foundation of knowledge, and three-hour mushroom walk at Hidden Valley Nature Center the following day, from 9 a.m. to noon, to put the learning into action in nature.
Sally Anne Morton Leeman
Sally Anne Morton Leeman, of South Bristol, passed away peacefully with her husband holding her hand, on the evening of her 80th birthday, Sept. 15, 2022. She was born in Newcastle on Sept. 15, 1942 to Harold and Edith (Wellman) Morton. She lived in New Harbor until the age of...
Joseph F. Wilkey
Joseph F. Wilkey, 80, of Auburn, formerly of Boothbay, passed away peacefully at CMMC in Lewiston in the early hours of Sept. 7, 2022 with his loving wife of 35 years by his side. He was born in S. Dennis, Mass., the youngest of the five children of Reginald O....
Donald James Stevenson
Donald James Stevenson was born on Jan. 10, 1941, in Albany, N.Y. He was the only child of Archibald James Stevenson and Agnes McPhee Stevenson. He passed away from pancreatic cancer on Sept. 3, 2022 in the comfort of his home of 52 years in Round Pond. Don is survived...
Sylvia Lee
Sylvia Lee, 87, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, educator, and master blueberry pie baker, died peacefully on Sept. 18, 2022 at Cove’s Edge Nursing Home, in Damariscotta. She was the daughter of Henry H. Thompson and Julia (Dolly) Philbrook. Cause of death was progression of Alzheimer’s Disease. Sylvia...
Carrol D. Farmer
Carrol D. Farmer, 81, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully at Bayfront Health in Punta Gorda, Fla. on Aug. 17, 2021. He was born on Sept. 21, 1939 in Stanford Township, Ill., son of Elbert Farmer and Lucille (Thomas) Farmer. He attended Cisne High School and Eastern Illinois University graduating with a Master’s degree in Education in 1963.
LaVonne M. (Gould) Beal
LaVonne M. (Gould) Beal, 85, of Waldoboro, passed into eternity to be spent with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 15, 2022. She was born to Thurman and Ivy (Manchester) Gould on June 13, 1937. After graduating from Jonesport High School she married George Beal on Nov. 19, 1955. George was lost at sea out of Friendship, leaving LaVonne a widow to raise her four young sons.
Sheepscott Community Church Baked Bean Supper
Seating inside and out (under a tent). Take-out also available. Baked beans, hot dogs, salads, brown bread, biscuits, and pies. Donations welcome.
Tuesday night scores
Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Morse 2-0 on Sept. 20 in Bath. The Lady Panthers netted two first half goals. Scarlett Flint converted a Audrey Jackson cross, and Sara Nelson found net of a Haley Chandler direct kick. Lincoln Academy boys soccer team defeated Oceanside 3-0 to improve their...
