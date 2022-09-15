Zoning Board to Consider Permit Requests
The Huntington Zoning Board meets Thursday at 4 p.m. to consider several items, including a request by the town to revoke an accessory apartment permit in Greenlawn. Here is the agenda.
|1.
|***WITHDRAWN*** Public Hearing #: 22915 Applicant: Robert E. Riekert. Robert Riekert LLC 133 Burr Road East Northport NY 11731 502 Deer Park road Dix Hills NY 11746 Subject: Request accessory structure relief in order to legalize an existing detached deck and brick BBQ located between the dwelling and street where such structures are not permitted. Location of Property:northeast side 502 Deer Park Rd. and Talisman Dr. Dix Hills Owner: Kazi Jhony and Narisha Amir SCTM# 0400-262.00-02.00-044.000
|2.
|Public Hearing #: 22392 Applicant: Town of Huntington 100 Main Street Huntington NY 11743 483 Pulaski Road Greenlawn NY 11740 Subject: Request to revoke Accessory Apartment Permit Location of Property:483 Pulaski Road Greenlawn Owner: Mohammad M. and Fatima B. Khan SCTM# 0400-163.00-02.00-001.000
|3.
|Public Hearing #: 22910 Applicant: Richard and Jessica Sauer 60 Sea Spray Drive Centerport NY 11721 60 Sea Spray Drive Centerport NY 11721 Subject: Request accessory structure relief in order to legalize an existing 14×12 arbor located in a technical front yard. Location of Property:southeast corner 60 Sea Spray Dr. and Harbor Park Dr. Centerport Owner: Richard and Jessica Sauer SCTM# 0400-045.00-03.00-048.000
|4.
|Public Hearing #: 22909 Applicant: Rolando Echeverria 298 Little Plains Road Huntington NY 11743 298 Little Plains Road Huntington NY 11743 Subject: Request accessory structure relief in order to legalize an existing fence on a retaining wall exceeding permissable height and located too close to the property line. Location of Property:south side 298 Little Plains Rd. 506.64 ft.. West of Greenhill La. Huntington Owner: Rolando Echeverria SCTM# 0400-167.00-04.00-035.000
|5.
|Public Hearing #: 22907 Applicant: Deborah Yelvington Dynamic Design and Permits In 20 Waterford Drive Wheatley Heights NY 11798 1 Harding Court Centerport NY 11721 Subject: Request retaining wall setback relief and accessory structure height relief in order to construct a new tiered retaining wall. Location of Property:northwest side 1056 Washington Dr. 324.20 ft.. Southwest of Wilson Gate Centerport Owner: Peter Amabile Jr. SCTM# 0400-038.00-01.00-009.002
|6.
|Public Hearing #: 22897 Applicant: Peter J. Borelli 25 Court Drive Huntington NY 11743 25 Court Drive Huntington NY 11743 Subject: Request front and long street side yard relief in order to construct additions to an existing dwelling. Location of Property:southeast corner 25 Court Dr. and Pentagon Ct. Huntington Sta. Owner: Peter Borelli III SCTM# 0400-202.00-03.00-042.000 SCTM# 0400-202.00-03.00-041.000
|7.
|Public Hearing #: 22912 Applicant: John G. Pospisil 29 Scott Drive Melville NY 11747 29 Scott Drive Melville NY 11747 Subject: Request front and side yard setback relief in order to construct a second story addition. Location of Property: east side 29 Scott Drive 307.42 ft. south of Overhill Road Melville Owner: John G. and Meredith L. Pospisil SCTM# 0400-233.00-03.00-048.000
|8.
|Public Hearing #: 22914 Applicant: 1753 1755 East Jericho Turnpike LLC 1753-1755 E. Jericho Turnpike Huntington NY 11743 1753-1755 E. Jericho Turnpike Huntington NY 11743 Subject: Request Special Use Permit outdoor storage and display relief buffer and parking relief and parking setback relief in order to establish a used car dealership with showroom and outdoor storage and display area. Location of Property:northeast corner E. Jericho Tpke NYS Rte.25 and Ware Ave. Elwood Owner: 1753 1755 East Jericho Turnpike LLC SCTM# 0400-214.00-01.00-080.001
