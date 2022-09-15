Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Update: State Police release identity of Pennsylvania man who died in Albemarle County plane crash
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A New Holland, Pa., man was the sole occupant of a single-engine plane that crashed in a wooded area near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road in Albemarle County last week. Virginia State Police identified the pilot,...
Skeletal remains identified 2 years after being found in Spotsylvania
According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 31, 2020, skeletal remains were found behind a restaurant on the 10000 block of Route 1. The Sheriff's Office posted photos of the clothes the person was wearing on its Facebook page, but the post did not result in any leads.
Augusta Free Press
Breaking: Authorities looking for inmate who escaped at Augusta County/Highland County line
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Highland County and Augusta County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for an escaped inmate in the area of the county line on Route 250. Shaun Gwin, 34, had a court appearance in Highland County this...
whee.net
Plane that crashed took off from Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co. The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. The plane had taken off about an hour earlier from the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer. Attempts to get the plane to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport were made, but the plane was not able to get there before it crashed. One person was inside the plane when it crashed in the area of Stillhouse Creek Road and Miller Lake Road. The plane caught fire when it came down in the wooded area. The Virginia State Police reports the pilot was the only occupant and did not survive the crash. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
Augusta Free Press
Chesterfield County: Midlothian teen dies from injuries in Route 288 crash on Sunday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County on Route 288 just north of the Courthouse Road exit at 7:08 a.m. Sunday. A 2004 Nissan Pathfinder ran off the road to the left, struck...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says school shooter threat not valid
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, there have been reports of several school districts in Virginia regarding active shooter incidents. Shenandoah County Communications received one of those reports regarding Strasburg High School which led to all schools in the county being placed on...
wina.com
Small plane crashes late Wednesday night near Batesville killing the pilot
EARLYSVILLE (WINA) – State Police is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred late Wednesday night near the Miller School. A state police release says:. “Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville...
fox5dc.com
Increased police presence at many Virginia school campuses after false active shooter reports
CULPEPER, Va. - Many school campuses in Virginia will see an increased police presence this week after false active shooter reports were made Monday. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office says it will increase their presence at public school campuses across the county after the false reports sent schools across the district into lockdown.
WBTM
Plane Involved in Fatal Crash Took Off Near Martinsville
A plane that left from Blue Ridge Regional Airport near Martinsville on Wednesday night was involved in a fatal single plane crash in Albemarle County. According to The Daily Progress, the plane was headed towards Washington D.C. when it crashed in a rural part of Albemarle County, killing the pilot, who was the lone occupant in the plane. At this time the identity of the pilot is still unknown.
Inside Nova
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia
Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
cbs19news
Police identify victim of weekend homicide
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released some more information regarding a weekend homicide. On Monday, CPD announced that it is investigating the homicide of 29-year-old Daquain Anderson. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Third Street NE to investigate a shots...
Police looking for men suspected of fraud in Ashland, Colonial Heights, Spotsylvania
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating two men they say are responsible for incidents of fraud in the cities of Ashland and Colonial Heights as well as Spotsylvania County.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Water service interruption planned for Thursday in A Street area
The water line relocation on A Street in Waynesboro is scheduled for Thursday. This includes the 1600 and 1700 blocks of A Street. According to an alert from the city, residents in the area will experience an interruption in water service starting at 9 a.m. The interruption is expected to last for several hours.
WSET
Traffic lights repaired on Route 130 intersection in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is sharing with the public a traffic alert in Madison Heights. The traffic lights at the BUS29 and Route 130 intersection (area of Sheetz) are out, deputies said. They also said to use caution and treat this intersection as...
wfirnews.com
Wrong-way motorcyclist being pursued dies in head-on crash with truck
State police say a motorcyclist they were pursuing died in a head-on crash with a truck late Tuesday night on US 29 between Lynchburg and Danville. Troopers say 37-year-old James Holley of Graham, North Carolina attempted to elude them by driving south in the northbound lanes when he collided with the semi. Police say they were attempting to stop Holley for reckless driving.
cvillecountry.com
CPD investigating Saturday murder, and Sunday shots fired
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are investigating shots fired early Sunday morning in the vicinity of 9th Street NW… and a homicide early Saturday morning in the 300 block of 3rd Street NE. Police are releasing no information on the murder… not even how it was conducted… other than to ask anyone who knows anything to call Crime Stopper at 977-4000.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Council approves 7-story apartment complex along Jefferson Park Ave.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday night, Charlottesville city council made a decision on a major change to Jefferson Park Avenue. It granted a special use permit to part of the block between Observatory and Washington Avenues. Now, the lot could soon boast a new 119-unit apartment building complete with underground parking. The complex would be seven stories tall, and is aimed at renting to University of Virginia students.
theriver953.com
Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats
Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
