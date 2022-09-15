Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
Miami New Times
The Boombox Brings a Revamped Roller Rave to Super Wheels
The Boombox will spin retro 1980s nostalgia with a modern twist for its upcoming roller skate rave on September 24. Ricardo "Mango" Cano, the underground nightclub's cofounder, says Super Speed Roller Rave is an event Miami has missed out on since 2016, when a retired queer party and DJ group, Internet Friends, hosted its own roller skate rave.
Miami New Times
Six: the Musical Kicks Off South Florida's Broadway Season This Fall
Every monarch is remembered throughout history for various achievements. We'll always have Colin Firth's performance of King George VI in The King's Speech. The late Queen Elizabeth II has Netflix's The Crown to solidify her legacy. But King Henry VIII will forever be associated with his six wives. You may...
Miami New Times
What You'll Be Eating and Drinking at New Times' Out to Brunch
Miami is a brunch lover's paradise with dozens of our top restaurants offering the best meal of the weekend. This Saturday, some of your favorite restaurants will join forces to bring you the ultimate brunch extravaganza: New Times' Out to Brunch. From 1 to 4 p.m. on September 24, Regatta...
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Fi'lia, Hof's House of Sweets, and Vice Burger
Miami's latest round of openings includes the reopening of Fi'lia at the SLS Brickell Hotel, the grand opening of Hof's House of Sweets in Fort Lauderdale, the second location of Spiked Rich ice cream in Doral, and the addition of Miami pop-up Vice Burger to the Lincoln Eatery. Know of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami New Times
Jonathan Escoffery's Debut Short Story Collection Is a Quirky Miami Masterpiece
Late-stage capitalism has been particularly nasty to literature in the U.S. this year. Book bans notched an all-time high. Salman Rushdie added "first writer assaulted at a book talk" to his résumé. But along comes new author Jonathan Escoffery, a Miamian who's old enough to have seen it all but young enough not to care.
edmidentity.com
Hocus Pocus Returns to Miami with a Stacked Lineup for Halloween Weekend
Hocus Pocus Miami is set to deliver three nights of scary good sets from Gorgon City, Sofi Tukker, Claptone, Recondite, and more!. After a wildly successful debut last year, Link Miami Rebels’ Hocus Pocus returns to Factory Town in Hialeah – Miami, Florida, on October 28-30 to deliver a devilishly good selection of freaks, beats, and scary good b2bs. Miami stands as a beacon for American house culture, so what better way to celebrate the spookiest weekend of the year than amongst the ghosts and ghouls at the very top of the scene?
communitynewspapers.com
ZOM Living announces completion of the first phase of MiLine Miami
ZOM Living, one of the nation’s leading developers of multifamily housing, in a joint venture partnership with Mattoni Group, Scout Capital and AEW Capital Management, has announced the completion of the first phase of the transformative development MiLine Miami. Phase One includes the delivery of 338 luxury, mid-rise apartments,...
Miami New Times
Savage Lyfe Beer Co. and Odd Breed Wild Ales Team Up to Bring Awareness to Human Trafficking
A new brewery specializing in barrel-aged beers will be making its home in South Florida. Next month, Broward-based nomad brewery Savage Lyfe Beer Co. will make its official introduction to the local craft beer community with a special bottle release in collaboration with Pompano Beach's Odd Breed Wild Ales. Although...
RELATED PEOPLE
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River
After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
calleochonews.com
5 Charming Latin-fusion restaurants in Miami
Whether you're going for a girls' night out or dinner with your better half, these Latin-fusion restaurants in Miami are worth visiting. Miami is recognized for being a hub of Latin culture, and the restaurants in Miami present this culture on a plate. When Latin cuisine meets American, Peruvian, or Asian flavors, delicious fusion food is born. Our list features some of the best Latin-fusion restaurants in the Magic City that will surely delight and excite you!
travelawaits.com
One Dish That You Must Order At Each Of Miami’s 11 Newly Minted Michelin Restaurants
Travelers looking for a culinary adventure in Miami have witnessed the city’s vibrant and diverse restaurant scene’s upward trajectory for some time now. This June, Miami joined the ranks of major culinary destinations worldwide, with 11 restaurants receiving coveted stars from the internationally respected and revered Michelin guide.
oceandrive.com
7 Haunted Places In Miami To Visit If You Are Looking For A Fright
While it is mostly sunshine and good vibes in the 305, Miami also has a dark side. With the Halloween season fast approaching, the paranormal comes out to play. If you are looking to get your frights in, here are five haunted destinations to explore in the Magic City. Alfred...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Lauderhill Gas Station Cashier Attacked After Argument with Customers
No. 1 - The next major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season could occur in the coming days as Fiona continues what appears to be a move more toward the north. The Category 1 storm moved over Puerto Rico’s southwest corner on Sunday and is forecast to move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday. Due to the effects of the hurricane, the electrical system was knocked out of service and more than 1.4 million Puerto Ricans are without power, according to Governor Pedro Pierluisi. Several health institutions, including Puerto Rico's largest public hospital, were running on generators. Forecasts have Fiona turning more to the north in coming days, away from the United States, and becoming as strong as a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
High school football player follows the path of Dwayne Johnson
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Football careers can sometimes be cut short due to unexpected situations, but one future Miami Hurricane did not have to look too hard for prospects. Weighing in at 315 pounds, Immaculata-La Salle High School football player Frankie Tinilau has a bright future ahead of...
thesource.com
Popular Miami Doctor Banned From Performing BBL Surgeries After Patient Dies
A popular Miami doctor has been banned from performing Brazilian butt lift surgeries after a patient died on the operating table the same day. According to the Miami Herald, 33-year-old patient died after the Instagram-famous Dr. John Sampson performed BBL surgery on June 16, 2021. According to an autopsy report...
NBC Miami
Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business
It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida
MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes. They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas
Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
helpmechas.com
‘The Haunt’ Returns To South Florida City For A Third Time
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The much-anticipated Halloween event includes a full month of activities, including terrifying walks through haunted woods filled with terrifying creatures comes to Davie, Florida. This year’s additions include nightly food trucks, beer and wine, live music, and much more. Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave, will once again become South Florida‘s largest and scariest Halloween event this October on select dates from October 8th to October 31st. ‘La Bruja’ returns for Halloween to cast her evil spell and unleash her monstrosities.
Miami New Times
Coral Gables Trying Once More to Annex Little Gables Neighborhood
Since Karen Shane moved into her house in Little Gables in 1994, Coral Gables has been exploring the possibility of annexing the unincorporated Miami-Dade community situated on the northern edge of the city. "This has been going on for 30 years in the making," Shane tells. New Times. Now, Coral...
Comments / 1