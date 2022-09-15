Read full article on original website
Italy offers link to Africa to lessen Europe's dependence on Russian oil, says PM Draghi
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- As European nations seek to find new energy solutions in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, Italy has turned to Africa, its prime minister, Mario Draghi, said Tuesday, stating his country is willing to connect Europe to the resource-rich continent to lessen its dependency on Kremlin gas.
German Chancellor Scholz warns of 'world without rules' in U.N. speech
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of a "world without rules" and the threat of "imperialism" as he condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly. "We mustn't stand idly by when a major nuclear power armed to the...
Cat returned to Ukrainian refugee family relocated to Bay Area
(KRON) – Tuesday’s Flying Tails is an international rescue story involving getting a cat out of war-torn Ukraine and bringing him to the Bay Area. That might seem like a lot of effort to get one cat, but it was also an effort to mend the heart of a sad little girl. As Russian forces […]
Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest of Abe funeral
TOKYO (AP) — A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo early Wednesday in apparent protest against the state funeral planned next week for former leader Shinzo Abe, officials and media reports said. The man, believed to be in his 70s, sustained burns on large parts of his body but was conscious and told police that he set himself on fire after pouring oil over him, Kyodo News agency reported. The man was taken to a hospital. A note apparently written by the man was found with him that said, “Personally, I am absolutely against” Abe’s funeral, Kyodo said. A Tokyo Fire Department official confirmed a man set himself afire on the street in Tokyo’s Kasumigaseki government district but declined to give further details, including the man’s identity, motive or condition, citing the sensitivity of what was a police matter.
ASIA・
Japan weighs plan for ban on hotel guests without masks -media
TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday.
Japan unlikely to intervene to stem weak yen, half of economists say - Reuters poll
TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan will not intervene to stem the yen's decline, said just over half of economists polled by Reuters, though a fifth said weakening beyond 150 per U.S. dollar could trigger action.
