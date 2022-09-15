ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

Upstate NY Hotel Ranks In Top 3 For Resort Destinations In The Nation

There are so many great places to travel to in Upstate New York, but now one hotel has a national ranking to back them up. USA Today has been releasing their yearly picks and "10Best" rankings for a number of different categories. They have one for just about anything you can think of, from Top 10 Best Casino's to the Best Pumpkin Patches in the nation.
Port Jervis, NY
Delaware State
Port Jervis, NY
Deerpark, NY
Why Are There Zero National Parks In New York State?

Did you know that New York has zero National Parks? Sure, we have National Monuments, National Memorials, National Recreation Area, National Historic Park, National Historic Sites, National Scenic Trails, and a Scenic and Recreational River - all managed by the National Park Service, but not one true National Park. With...
Missing New York Cat Rings Doorbell After Returning Home

A New York cat that was missing for days returned home unexpectedly, ringing her family's doorbell to be let in like nothing even happened. According to a report by Finn Hoogensen and Keith Lopez of Nexstar Media Wire, the Long Island cat went missing for several days a couple of weeks after the family moved to a new neighborhood. The family was understandably devastated, thinking their cat had either gotten lost in her new surroundings or worse. Until their Ring doorbell rang one night and when Stefanie Whitley checked the camera to see who it was, she was shocked to learn that not only had her cat returned, but it was ringing the doorbell to be let back into the house.
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots

What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York

Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
Local School District Awarded Blue Ribbon by US Dept. of Education

The U.S. Department of Education named their 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday and one local district made the grade. New Hartford Senior High School is one of 297 schools throughout the country, and one of only 20 from New York State to receive Blue Ribbon status, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Scaneateles Middle School was the only other Central New York school to be named.
7 Towns In WNY That Are Perfect Places To Celebrate Autumn All Day

Fall is kind of officially upon us. It officially starts on September 22, 2022. But for many of us Western New Yorkers, the start of school and Labor Day weekend mark the beginning of autumn. If you are someone who loves to enjoy pumpkin spice everything and all that fall has to offer, here are 7 towns in WNY where you can spend the day doing 'autumn' activities like apple picking, hay rides, making smores, hay rides, and more.
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

