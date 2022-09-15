Read full article on original website
Upstate NY Hotel Ranks In Top 3 For Resort Destinations In The Nation
There are so many great places to travel to in Upstate New York, but now one hotel has a national ranking to back them up. USA Today has been releasing their yearly picks and "10Best" rankings for a number of different categories. They have one for just about anything you can think of, from Top 10 Best Casino's to the Best Pumpkin Patches in the nation.
Some New York State Trees Painted White? Why You Need To Do This!
As Summer officially fades this week we will turn our attention to the gorgeous Fall foliage of our New York State trees. One tree in particular caught my attention recently. Not because of the reds, yellows and oranges. This tree was white!. I wondered why there would be a white...
This New York Town Ranks Among Best Places In U.S. to See Fall Foliage!
The Fall foliage season is about to increase the amount of distracted driving around the Capital Region. As of today you might see a tree or two around the neighborhood but we are still a couple of weeks away from colors really starting to pop around New York State. Where...
This Deadly Virus Detected for First Time in NY State Deer!
The Department of Environmental Conservation have discovered New York State's very first case of a virus that has proven to be deadly to the deer population. There is no available treatment and no way to prevent this virus from infecting White-tailed deer. What about our pets? What about you and me?
Why Are There Zero National Parks In New York State?
Did you know that New York has zero National Parks? Sure, we have National Monuments, National Memorials, National Recreation Area, National Historic Park, National Historic Sites, National Scenic Trails, and a Scenic and Recreational River - all managed by the National Park Service, but not one true National Park. With...
Missing New York Cat Rings Doorbell After Returning Home
A New York cat that was missing for days returned home unexpectedly, ringing her family's doorbell to be let in like nothing even happened. According to a report by Finn Hoogensen and Keith Lopez of Nexstar Media Wire, the Long Island cat went missing for several days a couple of weeks after the family moved to a new neighborhood. The family was understandably devastated, thinking their cat had either gotten lost in her new surroundings or worse. Until their Ring doorbell rang one night and when Stefanie Whitley checked the camera to see who it was, she was shocked to learn that not only had her cat returned, but it was ringing the doorbell to be let back into the house.
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
See Inside The 250 Million Dollar Penthouse Now For Sale in New York City
Could you imagine having millions of dollars to be able to afford this penthouse's monthly mortgage rate of $1,172,859? Don't get me wrong, it's absolutely beautiful, but that price tag is insane. It's located at the tallest building in the world: 217 West 57th Street in New York City is...
Uticon Celebrating The Love Of Comic Books And Pop Culture In Upstate New York
Do you love comic books and the pop culture world around it? It's time to celebrate here in Upstate New York and Utica. The ‘Uticon’ comic book show is returning for its 17th year to the Mohawk Valley. This event not only celebrates the love of comic books, it also helps raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots
What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
Beloved New York Baked Beans Selling For Crazy Money Online
When I shop, it looks about the same way. For instance, the last time I shopped I bought macaroni salad, cinnamon Life cereal, package of hot dogs and can of baked beans (so I could I have my franks-n-beans). I paid a $1.87 for my can of beans so you...
Yacht Owned by Johnny Depp Spotted in Kingston, We Peek Inside
If this yacht could talk, it would probably be able to tell some amazing tales. On Monday afternoon, a luxury yacht designed to look like a pirate ship docked in Kingston, NY. If the 156-foot vessel looks familiar, it's because the famous boat has been photographed countless times by the paparazzi.
Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York
Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
Look at This Stuff, Isn’t it Neat? NY Divers Discover Collection That’s Sweet
You won't believe what a pair of scuba divers found at the bottom of Lake George. Divers discover a collection that's sweet. Check out this trove of treasures untold. And all of the wonders Lake George can hold. Forget the Little Mermaid. John Pelletier and his fiance Rose have uncovered...
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
10 Reasons To Make A Daytrip To The Mohawk Valley
As you start a drive west out of Schenectady along the Mohawk River Valley, you begin to feel a little something different in the air. I don't know what it is exactly, but I feel it. The land flattens out to a valley floor with the Mohawk River and the...
Local School District Awarded Blue Ribbon by US Dept. of Education
The U.S. Department of Education named their 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday and one local district made the grade. New Hartford Senior High School is one of 297 schools throughout the country, and one of only 20 from New York State to receive Blue Ribbon status, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Scaneateles Middle School was the only other Central New York school to be named.
NY Lawmaker Slams Gillibrand: ‘There She Goes Again’
A New York State Senator representing portion of CNY and the North County is pulling no punches over Kirsten Gillibrand's plan to send undocumented migrants in New York City to upstate communities. Reacting to a recent news article in the NY Post in which U.S. Senator Gillibrand said relocating migrants...
REPORT: Upstate New York’s First Fall Foliage Map of 2022 Has Arrived
Although we expected to see a late start in the leaves changing colors for fall, some regions around Upstate New York will begin to see notable color shifts. The first I Love NY fall foliage report of the season has been released. New York State’s 2022 fall foliage season is...
7 Towns In WNY That Are Perfect Places To Celebrate Autumn All Day
Fall is kind of officially upon us. It officially starts on September 22, 2022. But for many of us Western New Yorkers, the start of school and Labor Day weekend mark the beginning of autumn. If you are someone who loves to enjoy pumpkin spice everything and all that fall has to offer, here are 7 towns in WNY where you can spend the day doing 'autumn' activities like apple picking, hay rides, making smores, hay rides, and more.
