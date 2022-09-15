ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WFMZ-TV Online

Local company leaders, LVEDC discuss benefits of running businesses in the region

EASTON, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley has a big advantage over some competing regions: costs. "We think of ourselves as refugees from New Jersey," Frederick Horowitz, chief executive officer of A.P. Deauville, said at the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp.'s "Fall Signature Event" on Tuesday. A.P. Deauville, maker of...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Officials push young people to register to vote ahead of November elections

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - September 20 is National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan, civic holiday celebrating democracy and encouraging the unregistered to get on it. "When you look at young voters, which is usually 18 to 24, we're behind when it comes to registration rates among young voters," said Leigh Chapman, Pennsylvania's acting Secretary of State.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Verdict in Illinois case could have implications for people suing Lehigh Valley company over cancer diagnoses

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We now have the first ethylene oxide verdict, which could have implications for residents in the Lehigh Valley. A jury in Cook County, Illinois has awarded $363 million in damages to a woman who claims her cancer was caused by three decades of exposure to the carcinogenic gas from the company Sterigenics, a medical sterilizing company.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997.
PADUCAH, KY
WFMZ-TV Online

Surveillance photos released, reward offered in assault at Lower Macungie apartment complex

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer. Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Harassment charge dismissed against Whitehall school board member

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Charges have been dismissed and the case is closed against a Lehigh Valley school board member and real estate agent. Fady Salloum was set for a summary trial Monday on a harassment charge, but the charge was dismissed, according to online court records. Salloum's attorney said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFMZ-TV Online

Sunoco A-Plus in Hilltown robbed, police seek information

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for information about a robbery that took place on September 16, 2022, 2:59 am, at the Sunoco A-Plus located at the corner of Rt. 309 and Hilltown Pike. A Sunoco A-Plus employee reported that two males, wearing dark clothing and masks, threatened to...
HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA

