Local company leaders, LVEDC discuss benefits of running businesses in the region
EASTON, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley has a big advantage over some competing regions: costs. "We think of ourselves as refugees from New Jersey," Frederick Horowitz, chief executive officer of A.P. Deauville, said at the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp.'s "Fall Signature Event" on Tuesday. A.P. Deauville, maker of...
Officials push young people to register to vote ahead of November elections
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - September 20 is National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan, civic holiday celebrating democracy and encouraging the unregistered to get on it. "When you look at young voters, which is usually 18 to 24, we're behind when it comes to registration rates among young voters," said Leigh Chapman, Pennsylvania's acting Secretary of State.
Verdict in Illinois case could have implications for people suing Lehigh Valley company over cancer diagnoses
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We now have the first ethylene oxide verdict, which could have implications for residents in the Lehigh Valley. A jury in Cook County, Illinois has awarded $363 million in damages to a woman who claims her cancer was caused by three decades of exposure to the carcinogenic gas from the company Sterigenics, a medical sterilizing company.
Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997.
Lehigh Valley organizations pitch in to help Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic after Fiona
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Hurricane Fiona's destruction is not done yet. Turks and Caicos is currently under a shelter-in-place order after the storm slammed the island Tuesday, killing five people across the Caribbean. It's then expected to smack Bermuda as a possible Category 4 storm Thursday. As it continues to move...
Surveillance photos released, reward offered in assault at Lower Macungie apartment complex
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer. Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.
Harassment charge dismissed against Whitehall school board member
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Charges have been dismissed and the case is closed against a Lehigh Valley school board member and real estate agent. Fady Salloum was set for a summary trial Monday on a harassment charge, but the charge was dismissed, according to online court records. Salloum's attorney said...
Large fire in Stroud Twp. destroys car service center, multiple cars inside
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Fire gutted a large car service building in Stroud Township, Monroe County. Officials say they responded after 3 p.m., and the fire quickly spread, engulfing the entire building at Gray Service Center on West Main Street. "We've lived here for 35 years and this place has...
Sunoco A-Plus in Hilltown robbed, police seek information
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for information about a robbery that took place on September 16, 2022, 2:59 am, at the Sunoco A-Plus located at the corner of Rt. 309 and Hilltown Pike. A Sunoco A-Plus employee reported that two males, wearing dark clothing and masks, threatened to...
Teen ran stop sign, causing deadly crash in Lynn Township, police say
LYNN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a driver was killed when he ran a stop sign, causing a crash in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. Gabriel Whitesell, 18, was pronounced dead Friday at the scene of the crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road, the Lehigh County coroner said.
