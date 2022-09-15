Read full article on original website
Prince George And Princess Charlotte Will Have A Role In Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The 9-year-old prince and 7-year-old princess will take part in the funeral procession inside Westminster Abbey.
Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate Wear Veiled Fascinators to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
Paying their respects. Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate are mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla, 75, and Kate, 40, arrived together at Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday, September 19, with the Duchess of Cambridge’s two eldest children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte. For the somber occasion at Westminster Abbey in London, the women donned veiled fascinators — a symbolic practice that is meant to provide extra privacy during a grieving period. Kate’s look featured a wide-brimmed hat, which she wore with a tailored suit dress and Her Majesty’s pearl-string necklace.
King Charles III awaits Queen Elizabeth II's casket with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III waited for Queen Elizabeth II's casket to arrive at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind him on a staircase Tuesday evening in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the queen's casket, and only after it made...
'You need to bow': Princess Charlotte, 7, spotted advising her brother Prince George on royal protocol as the Queen's coffin went past after funeral service at Westminster Abbey
Princess Charlotte was seen giving her older brother Prince George a lesson in royal protocol today during a moment of levity amid the Queen's final send off today. The youngster was spotted telling her sibling that he 'has to bow', as the Queen's coffin went past while en route to Windsor, following Her Majesty's funeral at Westminster Abbey today.
Prince Louis Shares Wise Words of Comfort to the Princess of Wales Upon Learning of the Queen’s Death
Out of the mouths of babes: he may only be four years old, but Prince Louis comforted his mother, the Princess of Wales, with wisdom far beyond his years on the death of the Queen this past Thursday at 96. While speaking to children as she walked amongst mourners outside...
Prince Harry and Meghan Sit Beside Prince William and Kate's Family at Queen's Committal Service
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat next to Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the committal ceremony for Queen Elizabeth. The service took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday, where Meghan, 41, Harry, 38, Kate, 40, William,...
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Comforts Prince George Following Queen's Funeral Service at Westminster Abbey
The young prince's great aunt Sophie placed her arm around his shoulder as the family departed the hour-long funeral service As Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents during the procession following Queen Elizabeth's funeral service at Westminster Abbey, Sophie, Countess of Wessex laid a reassuring arm around the young royal. Sophie, the 57-year-old wife of George's great uncle Prince Edward, walked alongside the prince, 9, his sister Charlotte, 7, and their mother, Kate Middleton. Following the service, the Queen's coffin was placed back onto the state gun carriage to...
The first look at the new 'fab four': The King and Queen Consort will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales for the first time since Her Majesty's death to receive the Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III and the Queen Consort will this evening make their first joint public appearance with the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of the Queen. The King and his wife Camilla will be joined by Prince William and Kate to receive the Queen's coffin as it arrives at Buckingham Palace.
Prince Harry Walks Alongside Prince William in Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession
Prince Harry and Prince William are once again standing side-by-side to honor their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral. On Monday, the brothers walked behind their grandmother's coffin as it moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral service. Harry wore his morning suit and military medals, while William was in his uniform.
Prince William, Kate Middleton View Memorial Flowers in First Solo Outing as Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out on Thursday to view floral bouquets, balloons, and tributes of all sorts left by members of the public at Sandringham in Norfolk, England, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The outing marked the couple's first solo appearance since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, a title given to William by his father, King Charles II, after Her Majesty died on Sept. 8.
Prince William, King Charles III Left Personal Notes on Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Bouquet
Even the flowers at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral were full of love and historical significance. Prince William and King Charles III each left personal notes to Her Majesty atop the wreath on her coffin during Monday's funeral ceremonies. William's card was inscribed with his and Kate Middleton's monograms, while Charles' handwritten note read: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Queen and Prince Philip Buried Together
The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laid to rest together....
Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew and More Royals Unite at Balmoral After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II: Remembering Her 70-Year Reign. While King Charles III was in London to be formally proclaimed the new British monarch, his siblings and their families gathered near Balmoral Castle, Scotland, the home where their mother Queen Elizabeth II died. On Sept. 10, two days after her passing...
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Sit With Royal Family at Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were among the royal family members in London at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. They entered alongside her sister, Princess Beatrice, and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi before taking their seats in the second row. Eugenie, 32, and Brooksbank, 36, sat behind her cousin Prince […]
Prince William and Kate's Aristocratic Friend Rose Hanbury at Queen Funeral
Prince William and Kate Middleton's friend Rose Hanbury arrived at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of a procession involving the new Prince and Princess of Wales. William and Kate will walk into Westminster Abbey followed by their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as Britain prepares to remember its longest-reigning monarch at around 11am London time.
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
The Royal Family Shares A Moving – And Previously Unseen – Photograph Of The Queen Following Her Private Burial
Following the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, watched by millions around the world, the monarch was finally laid to rest in a private ceremony in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle on the evening of 19 September. She was buried with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, her father, King George VI, her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret.
The Princess Of Wales Meets Ukraine’s First Lady At Buckingham Palace
The Princess of Wales has met the Ukrainian First Lady, Olena Zelenska, at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the Queen’s funeral. The two women were photographed chatting in a drawing room at the palace ahead of a state reception hosted by King Charles III for world leaders and foreign dignitaries who have travelled to the UK from around the globe to pay their respects to the late monarch.
