As a little boy who hero-worshipped Viggo Mortensen’s Aragorn, Maxim Baldry used to tell his father that he would be in The Lord of the Rings someday. “He was like, ‘Nothing would make me prouder, son, but I’m afraid it’s already been done,’” the British-Russian actor says with a laugh over coffee at Fitzrovia’s Charlotte Street Hotel. Enter Amazon Prime Video, whose blockbuster series inspired by the history of Middle-Earth broke streaming records when it premiered earlier this month. Set thousands of years before Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning trilogy, most details about the plot of The Rings of Power have been shrouded in NDA-enforced mystery, but Baldry stars as Isildur – Aragorn’s forebear and a Byronic hero of the Tolkien universe.

