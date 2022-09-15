Read full article on original website
Exclusive-Probe into IDB chief supports allegations of relationship with staffer -sources
MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - An independent investigation found evidence that the Inter-American Development Bank's (IDB) chief, Mauricio Claver-Carone, engaged in an intimate relationship with a staffer, in a review by an outside firm prompted by whistleblower allegations, two sources briefed on the probe told Reuters.
Judge Lifts U.S. Ban on Mexicans Entering Country to Sell Blood Plasma
Mexicans with short-term visas comprised as much as 10% of all plasma collected in the U.S when the practice was banned last year. Now, a federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction.
Big bank CEOs to sell lawmakers on relief, diversity efforts amid economic, regulatory challenges
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will warn Congress of economic "storm clouds," while Wells Fargo (WFC.N) CEO Charles Scharf will urge patience as the bank addresses longstanding regulatory issues, according to wide-ranging prepared testimony.
