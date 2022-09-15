ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Alabama State
Talladega, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Brian's Flooring & Design announces opening of fourth showroom in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian's Flooring & Design announces the opening of its fourth showroom located in the heart of historic downtown Trussville. "We are excited to be entering the Trussville market," Owner, Brian McCarver, said. "After visiting and researching a few different cities within the Birmingham metro area, we quickly set […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Georgia man killed in Cleburne County crash

From The Tribune staff reports CLEBURNE COUNTY —  A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Smyrna, Georgia, man on Sunday, September 18, at approximately 8:50 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Cameron S. Suell, 33, was fatally injured when the 2018 Chevrolet Impala he was driving left the roadway and struck […]
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Together in Teal Butterfly Release planned for this Saturday

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation's (NLOCF) Together in Teal Butterfly Release is planned for Saturday, September 18, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Aldridge Garden's Pavilion, located at 3530 Lorna Road in Hoover. Rain or shine, the shuttle will be available to transport participants from the […]
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Motorcycle crash claims life of Talladega man

From The Tribune staff reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Talladega man on Sunday, Sept. 18, at approximately 4:14 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Andre L. Pickens, 56, was fatally injured when the 2005 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville PD continues tradition with new motor scout

By Hannah Curran, Editor SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Police Department (SPD) is continuing the tradition with its new motor scout. Motor Scout Officer Darrell Dobbs has been with the SPD for almost a year but has always loved and appreciated motorcycles. The transition from patrol officer to motor scout has been nothing but rewarding.  "It […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tribune wins 14 Alabama Press Association awards

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Tribune garnered 14 Alabama Press Association awards, including the Photo of the Year which one of only two awards named across all newspaper divisions. "Our folks at The Tribune work so hard every day, and it thrills me to see them recognized in this way for their effort. […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Hueytown man killed in Bessemer motorcycle crash

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Hueytown man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Bessemer on Thursday, September 15, at approximately 11:51 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 38-year-old James David Townsend was the lone rider of a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham woman killed in multi-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham woman was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, Sept. 18, at approximately 3:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 76-year-old Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries while an occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in the 2400 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Grayson Valley busts yields 8 guns, 125 lbs. of weed

From The Tribune staff reports GRAYSON VALLEY — A search warrant executed in Grayson Valley on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of eight guns and 125 pounds of marijuana, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department's Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway addresses Center Point City Council

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway addressed the Center Point Council to discuss contract negotiation concerns during its city council meeting Thursday, September 14. Relocated to the Center Point Community Center on Sun Hill Road while City Hall undergoes mold mitigation, Pettway and several council members […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

