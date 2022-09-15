Read full article on original website
Children Search For Their Mother Who Vanished From A Beauty Salon Parking Lot In AlabamaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPell City, AL
That Time An Alabama Woman Was Struck By A MeteoriteObscuraAlabama State
The First and Only Person To Be Hit by a MeteoriteAndrei TapalagaSylacauga, AL
A Tale of True Love: A romantic hike turned into mourningSheeraz QurbanTalladega, AL
George’s Bears for Blue impacting kids one bear at a time
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — George’s Bear for Blue is collecting stuffed animals for law enforcement and first responders for kids in distress. George Odell and his fathers, Jessie and Cooper, created this nonprofit organization for George, who is autistic, to have a positive impact on his community. “The reason for the bears is […]
Pinson Valley announces ‘Pride of the Valley’ Marching Competition
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON VALLEY — The Pinson Valley Band will be hosting the 21st Annual Pride of the Valley Marching Competition on Saturday, September 24, at Pinson Valley High School. They will host 18 high school bands and the UAB Blazer band. Admission is $5, and parking is free. Schedule Performance Tarrant […]
Jack’s Family Restaurants to reopen Pinson location in late September
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) to reopen its Pinson location, 4468 Pinson Blvd, after temporality closing in April to allow for the new Jack’s Southern Charm design to be integrated into the existing site. The first 50 customers who purchase items on reopening day will receive free Jack’s breakfast […]
Lass But Not Least: The wrong side of the tracks
By Ken Lass It has become impossible to live in Trussville and not be affected by the trains. They rumble and rattle through the city twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Sooner or later, they will block or at least delay you from getting somewhere. This was not a problem when Trussville was […]
Brian’s Flooring & Design announces opening of fourth showroom in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian’s Flooring & Design announces the opening of its fourth showroom located in the heart of historic downtown Trussville. “We are excited to be entering the Trussville market,” Owner, Brian McCarver, said. “After visiting and researching a few different cities within the Birmingham metro area, we quickly set […]
Georgia man killed in Cleburne County crash
From The Tribune staff reports CLEBURNE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Smyrna, Georgia, man on Sunday, September 18, at approximately 8:50 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Cameron S. Suell, 33, was fatally injured when the 2018 Chevrolet Impala he was driving left the roadway and struck […]
Blocked doorway at Main Street room brought up again at Leeds Council meeting
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The subject of a blocked doorway at the Leeds Main Street meeting room that has been brought up in the past two meetings of the Leeds City Council was once again discussed on Monday, Sept. 19, which led to a back and forth between Mayor David Miller […]
Together in Teal Butterfly Release planned for this Saturday
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation’s (NLOCF) Together in Teal Butterfly Release is planned for Saturday, September 18, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Aldridge Garden’s Pavilion, located at 3530 Lorna Road in Hoover. Rain or shine, the shuttle will be available to transport participants from the […]
Trussville Milo’s Hamburgers hosts Hometown Heroes Eating Contest
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Milo’s Burger, located in Trussville, is hosting a Hometown Heroes Eating Contest on Friday, September 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the eating contest will start at 11:30 a.m. There are currently four contestants from the local area competing in the contest: Matt Richardson (Fire/EMT); […]
Main Street Alabama in Leeds hosts community input session to help with Downtown vision
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — Leeds Main Street, a newly Designated program, will host the Main Street Alabama Resource Team, on September 20-22, in Leeds. The Resource Team will provide recommendations that will guide Leeds Main Street with implementable tasks based on the Main Street Four-Point Approach™ for the next five years. The […]
UPDATE: Man killed in fall from tree identified
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 56-year-old man died after a fall from a tree in McCalla on Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 1 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Theodore Ware, of Bessemer, suffering life-threatening injuries after he fell from a tree in the 6000 block of Lou George […]
Pinson to return to ‘traditional’ Veteran’s Day luncheon for first time since pandemic
By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune PINSON – The Pinson City Council held a discussion at the regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, regarding this year’s upcoming Veteran’s Day luncheon, which will be held on Nov. 11, 2022. Since 2020, the city has held a drive-thru style lunch pickup for local veterans in lieu of […]
Obituary: Jesse Ely Sprayberry (September 3, 1937 ~ September 12, 2022)
Jesse Ely Sprayberry, born on September 3, 1937, in Birmingham, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on September 12, 2022, in Trussville. Jesse is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Essie Pearl Sprayberry, his first wife Mary Lawrence Sprayberry, and his brother Phillip Sprayberry. In 1955, Jesse enlisted in the […]
Motorcycle crash claims life of Talladega man
From The Tribune staff reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Talladega man on Sunday, Sept. 18, at approximately 4:14 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Andre L. Pickens, 56, was fatally injured when the 2005 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck […]
Springville PD continues tradition with new motor scout
By Hannah Curran, Editor SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Police Department (SPD) is continuing the tradition with its new motor scout. Motor Scout Officer Darrell Dobbs has been with the SPD for almost a year but has always loved and appreciated motorcycles. The transition from patrol officer to motor scout has been nothing but rewarding. “It […]
Tribune wins 14 Alabama Press Association awards
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Tribune garnered 14 Alabama Press Association awards, including the Photo of the Year which one of only two awards named across all newspaper divisions. “Our folks at The Tribune work so hard every day, and it thrills me to see them recognized in this way for their effort. […]
Hueytown man killed in Bessemer motorcycle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Hueytown man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Bessemer on Thursday, September 15, at approximately 11:51 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 38-year-old James David Townsend was the lone rider of a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North […]
Birmingham woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham woman was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, Sept. 18, at approximately 3:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 76-year-old Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries while an occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in the 2400 […]
Grayson Valley busts yields 8 guns, 125 lbs. of weed
From The Tribune staff reports GRAYSON VALLEY — A search warrant executed in Grayson Valley on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of eight guns and 125 pounds of marijuana, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement […]
Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway addresses Center Point City Council
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway addressed the Center Point Council to discuss contract negotiation concerns during its city council meeting Thursday, September 14. Relocated to the Center Point Community Center on Sun Hill Road while City Hall undergoes mold mitigation, Pettway and several council members […]
