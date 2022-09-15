Read full article on original website
Watch: The Best Faceoffs Of Nate Diaz’s UFC Career
Nate Diaz has had some exciting fights over the years, that included some intense face-offs. The time has finally come for longtime UFC fighter Nate Diaz to move on and leave the promotion. He had his last fight for the company, for now at least, last weekend at UFC 279. For almost a year, he was asking the UFC for one last fight to fulfill his contractual obligation, and finally, they answered.
PSA: Do Not Ever Send Any Emails To Nate Diaz
If you’re looking to get into contact with MMA star Nate Diaz, there’s one medium you ought to avoid…. At UFC 279 last weekend, Diaz added a fairy-tale ending to a memorable career inside the Octagon, submitting Tony Ferguson via guillotine choke in the pay-per-view’s main event.
‘Everybody knows’ – Canelo Alvarez reveals what opponent he wants to fight next after Gennady Golovkin trilogy win
CANELO ALVAREZ only has one man on his mind after settling the score with Gennady Golovkin once and for all. The Mexican scored the most convincing win of his trilogy series with GGG, beating the Kazakh by unanimous decision in Las Vegas. It followed after a contentious draw in 2017...
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
Daukaus Explains Why Jones’ Heavyweight Move Is A Mistake
UFC heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus doesn’t believe that Jon Jones‘ decision to move up in weight is wise. After defending the title three times during his second reign on the light heavyweight throne, the last of which saw him edge a narrow decision win against Dominick Reyes in February 2020, Jones vacated the gold and announced his desire to add his name to an illustrious list of two-division champions.
Nate Diaz releases 26-minute ‘Road to War’ video sharing footage of UFC 279 brawl and fight shuffle
Interested in seeing the controlled chaos that was Nate Diaz’s final week as a UFC fighter? Well, we have good news for you, as Nate has just uploaded a 26-minute ‘Road 2 War’ video documenting all the drama leading up to and following UFC 279: Diaz vs. Chimaev.
Paulo Costa Explains Why He’s Against Move To 205lbs
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa isn’t planning on making a move to light heavyweight anytime soon despite recent weight-cutting issues. Costa defeated former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, in the UFC 278 co-headliner last month. He got back in the win column following back-to-back losses to Marvin Vettori and UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.
17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr. Feeling Confident Ahead Of DWCS Fight
Plenty of young fighters have come to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series, but 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is looking to become the youngest fighter in the promotion’s history. The aptly nicknamed “El Niño Problema” currently holds a 5-0 record since making his pro debut in late...
Sandhagen Names “Obvious” UFC Christmas Gift After Yadong Win
Cory Sandhagen will be asking Santa for a matchup with one of two top-five bantamweights this Christmas. At UFC Vegas 60 this evening, Sandhagen snapped a two-fight losing streak by securing a doctor-stoppage TKO victory over surging prospect Song Yadong. Sandhagen was rattled by a Yadong power strike in round two but responded with a slicing elbow that opened up a gaping cut above Yadong’s left eye.
Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut In Jeopardy Just Days Before Fight
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s first appearance in the boxing ring may be in doubt just days before the fight. Cyborg’s scheduled opponent at Fight Music Show 2, Simone Silva, is serving a 60-day medical suspension stemming from an Aug. 13 knockout loss. The fight takes place on Sept. 25, 43 days into the 60-day suspension.
UFC Vegas 60 Results & Highlights: Sandhagen TKOs Yadong By Doctor Stoppage
UFC Vegas 60 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event saw top-ten bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong face off, while in the co-main, knockout artist Chidi “Bang Bang” Njokuani took on Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight clash.
Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine
UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
Watch: MMA Fighter Retains Belt With Lightning-Quick Armbar
MMA fighter Jaqueline Amorim continues to prove she could be a future superstar with another rapid submission at LFA 142. Amorim faced Ashley Nichols in her first LFA strawweight title defense at LFA 142 on Friday. Amorim earned the title back in February in a kneebar submission that took under two minutes to secure.
Lookboonmee Sends Encouraging Message After Thoughts Of Suicide
UFC strawweight Loma Lookboonmee has opened up about her mental health struggles following her last loss. Loma Lookboonmee is back in the win column following her unanimous decision over Denise Gomes at UFC Vegas 60. Lookboonmee got personal in her post-fight interview with the media after the win. Lookboonmee gave...
Watch: MMA Fighter Goes Shin-To-Chin For Wild Knockout
MMA fighter Lachlan Stitt earned a vicious knockout over Corey Lynch at Eternal MMA 70 on Saturday. Stitt and Lynch helped ring in the main card of Eternal MMA 70 in a welterweight battle. The fight featured two exciting Australian prospects and the commentators built up the fight as a potential barnburner.
MMA Community Reacts To Canelo’s Decision Victory Over GGG
One of the greatest rivalries in modern boxing history came to a rather anticlimactic end this weekend when Saul “Canelo” Álvarez defeated Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin via unanimous decision. The pair first met on September 16, 2017, in a bout that still inspires debate among fight...
Archives: Dana White: Dustin Poirier Doesn’t Want To Fight (2020)
Dustin Poirier is known to be a company man through and through, but on this day two years ago, we ran a story of him being thrown under the bus by the head honcho of the UFC. This past weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson took part in a dream fight against Nate Diaz. A common wonderance uttered regarding that fight is how in the world those two never competed against one another in all these years. The same could be said about Ferguson being paired against Dustin Poirier.
