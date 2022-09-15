ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Riverside High School students airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane

By Emily Frint, KHQ Local News Digital Producer
 5 days ago
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverside High School student dies from crash-related injuries

ELK, Wash. – One of the Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died from her injuries.  A boy involved in the crash remains hospitalized.  The crash happened at Elk-Chattaroy Rd and Nelson Rd. last Wednesday. Investigators say the two teenagers were driving in the same car and failed to yield while turning right.  People who...
ELK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 41-year-old in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for 41-year-old Eugene Klatush on behalf of the Spokane Police Department. According to a release, Klatush walked away from the hospital after refusing treatment for chest pain. The release said he has a traumatic brain injury and other mental health issues, with trouble speaking.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SCSO: Man stabs friend near Airway Heights, assaults medics trying to help him

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of stabbing his friend and assaulting first responders was arrested near Airway Heights on Saturday. At around 10:45 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 2200 N. Craig Road. Deputies found a stabbed victim inside his home and was provided medical treatment. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Idaho State Journal

Man dies after being struck by Amtrak train in North Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian collision that occurred on Sept. 19 at approximately 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing north of Athol. The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Athol, was struck by a passing AMTRAK passenger train headed to Sandpoint. He was pronounced deceased on scene. Idaho State Police have notified next of kin. The railway was shut down for approximately two hours to allow first responders to conduct a thorough investigation. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
ATHOL, ID
KLEWTV

Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests

Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
COTTONWOOD, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 Riverside HS students injured in Elk crash

ELK, Wash. — Two Riverside High School students are fighting for their lives after being involved in a crash Wednesday. The crash happened at Elk-Chattaroy Rd and Nelson Rd. Both students were life-flighted to the hospital, while a third person suffered minor injuries. Investigators said the two students were...
ELK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Driver arrested for aggravated assault after hitting several vehicles in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho - A driver was arrested by deputy's with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Saturday afternoon, after he allegedly struck several vehicles in the Lancaster Market parking lot and resisted arrest. According to KCSO, 41-year-old Hayden resident Seth Cervin was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for aggravated...
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Truck hits power pole at 40th and Grand

SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck hit a power pole at the intersection of 40th and Grand on Spokane’s South Hill. A handful of Avista customers temporarily lost power, but service has been restored in the area. It is not clear if anyone was hurt. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Deputies confiscate guns and fentanyl in traffic stop in Colfax

COLFAX, Wash. - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office confiscated guns and fentanyl during a traffic stop in downtown Colfax on the evening of Sept. 18, according to a release from Sergeant Michael Jordan. After pulling over 31-year-old Amber Sitter, deputies discovered her driver's license was suspended. During the...
COLFAX, WA
KHQ Right Now

Rollover collision partially blocking US-2 near the I-90 exchange

SPOKANE, Wash. - The westbound lanes of US-2 near the exchange with I-90 are partially blocked due to a overturned car on the median. Eastbound lanes are also partially blocked by responding crews. Police, a fire truck and at least one ambulance are all on scene. This is a developing...
SPOKANE, WA

