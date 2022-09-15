Free events held Sept. 19, 2022, part of statewide promotion of proper car seat and booster seat use. Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue is participating in Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 18 – 24, 2022, and hosting a Seat Check Event on Monday , Sept. 19, 2022 from 1:30 PM until 4:30 PM at Kinston Fire Station 1 across from the Historic Grainger Stadium. These events encourage North Carolina parents and caregivers to make sure their car seats and booster seats fit their children properly and that the seats are correctly installed in vehicles.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO