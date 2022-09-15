Read full article on original website
Wranglers JaQuan Artis returns to Kinston at Martin C Freeman Gym
Indoor Football League (IFL) Defensive Rookie of the Year JaQuan Artis visited Martin C Freeman Gym in Kinston last week. Coach Carlos Parker joined the former Kinston High School football player as he spoke to the kids at the gym. Artis plays for IFL Champions Northern Arizona Wranglers.
Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue to participate in Child Passenger Safety Week 2022 and seat check Saturday
Free events held Sept. 19, 2022, part of statewide promotion of proper car seat and booster seat use. Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue is participating in Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 18 – 24, 2022, and hosting a Seat Check Event on Monday , Sept. 19, 2022 from 1:30 PM until 4:30 PM at Kinston Fire Station 1 across from the Historic Grainger Stadium. These events encourage North Carolina parents and caregivers to make sure their car seats and booster seats fit their children properly and that the seats are correctly installed in vehicles.
Greene County: Annual Switch to Chloramines
Beginning on OCTOBER 1st, 2022 continuing until MARCH 31st, 2023 Greene County will change to purchased water from GUC. The disinfectant used in the water treatment process at GUC will be chloramines rather than free chlorine during this period of time. During the annual switch to chloramines, customers may notice...
Event: Rolling Pines Community Yard Sale
Rolling Pines Community Yard Sale on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM with a rain date of October 8, 2022. Rolling Pines community is located off of Tower Hill Road between JP Harrison and Girl Scout Road.
Greene County Board of Elections to conduct voting machine tests
Snow Hill, N.C. – The Greene County Board of Elections on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29 will conduct logic and accuracy (L&A) tests on voting systems that will be used in the upcoming general election on November 8, 2022. L&A testing ensures each voting system will correctly count and tabulate each ballot cast.
