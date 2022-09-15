Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2022: Here's everything you need to know

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to Cincinnati this weekend.

Attendees can divulge in all things German heritage, including food. Some of the authentic offerings include Limburger cheese, sauerkraut balls, bratwursts, pickled pigs feet and cream puffs.

The festival, which is held on Second and Third streets, started back in 1976.

In 2021, more than 700,000 people celebrated the German heritage that sweeps throughout Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio as they enjoyed German-style food, entertainment and beer.

Here's what to expect this year

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2022 will run:

Friday, Sept. 16 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 18 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be more than 100 varieties of beer and German-influenced dishes from more than 30 food vendors.

A first this year, the Running of Wieners — a fan-favorite event — will take place within the main festival. The event features 100 dachshunds wearing costumes and running heats to determine the fastest wiener dog of Zinzinnati. Usually, the event took place the day before Oktoberfest began, but now it will be held Sept. 16 at noon.

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber is hopeful that around 500,000 people will attend. Maddie Regan, the chamber’s Vice President of Experiences & Events, said the expected economic impact is tens of millions of dollars.

“Anything that gives people a reason to gather with purpose is a real opportunity for our region to capitalize, especially in some of the industries that were most hurt during the pandemic,” she said. “When you think about the impact of hotels, hospitality, industry bars and restaurants, this is a great reason to pull and showcase the experiences and the businesses we have downtown and get people back in the doors and experiencing them.”

Several streets will be closed through Monday to accommodate the event, including:

Second Street- closed between Elm Street and Walnut Street

Third Street- closed between Walnut Street and Elm Street

Race Street- closed between Fourth Street and Freedom Way (Local parking access maintained between Fourth Street and Third Street and between Freedom Way and Second Street)

Vine Street/ Rosa Parks Street- closed between Fourth Street and Freedom Way (Local parking access maintained between Fourth Street and Third Street and between Freedom Way and Second Street)

Freedom Way- closed between Marian Spencer Way and Rosa Parks Street

Theodore M Berry Way- closed west of the roundabout

Additional closures will be in effect Saturday morning to accommodate the Hudy 14K/7K and Ride Cincinnati .

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati: Mayor Aftab Pureval proclaims Friday a half-day holiday to celebrate festival

