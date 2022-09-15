ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best hotels in Hampshire 2022: Where to stay for family-friendly trips and city breaks

By Antonia Windsor
Hampshire is such a varied county to holiday in. For city breaks you’ve got the ancient capital of Winchester and the lively harbour city of Southampton , among others; for country pursuits you’ve got some of the best fly fishing in the UK on the pure chalk streams of the River Test (the birthplace of modern-day fly fishing) and the South Downs National Park.

If you’re looking for a “beaker full of the warm South”, there are nine vineyards to explore and local gins and beers jostle with the wines behind the bars of the region’s characterful pubs. Whether you have your heart set on a stay in a country house hotel with falconry and fine dining, or would rather bed down in a boutique room above a memorabilia-filled city pub, we’ve picked the best hotels in Hampshire to suit.

The best hotels in Hampshire are:

Best for foodies: Lainston House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOTzq_0hwUGrwJ00

Neighbourhood: Sparsholt

This handsome red-brick country house hotel is the kind of place you want to pull up to in an Aston Martin. You can leave your wellies at home and help yourself to a pair of Hunters, which are lined up by the fireplace in reception. You’ll need them to explore the extensive grounds, which include the country’s longest avenue of lime trees, a Victorian kitchen garden, a sundial and the ruins of a 12th-century chapel. The six-course tasting menu with wine-pairing in the wood-panelled Avenue restaurant and the wood-fired fusion menu in Wellhouse, which is also home to a cookery school, makes this a popular choice for foodies.

Price: Doubles from £300, B&B

Book now

Best for fitness fanatics: Old Thorns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mxs2a_0hwUGrwJ00

Neighbourhood: Liphook

This is Hampshire’s answer to a resort hotel, with so much to do on-site you may not want to leave (although it’s worth popping into Gilbert White’s house, which is 15-minute drive away). Perfect for sporty types: the gym here is a Matrix equipment showroom and has all the latest hi-tech equipment, studio classes include Spivi immersive spinning classes and there’s an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, 20-metre indoor pool, thermal suite and a spa offering Germaine de Capuccini treatments. Choose between normal hotel rooms, upmarket penthouse apartments or charming eco pods out in the grounds. Dine in either the onsite Chinese or the carvery-style main restaurant and drink cocktails in the glamorous champagne bar or pints in the sports bar.

Price: Doubles from £129, room only

Book now

Best for families: Four Seasons Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elJ8i_0hwUGrwJ00

Neighbourhood: Hook

An impressive country-house hotel in a striking red-brick Georgian building that commands a 500-acre estate in North Hampshire. Go for first-class service, lush interiors and extensive leisure facilities, which include clay pigeon shooting, bird watching and horse riding, as well as a top-notch spa and pool. If you’re going with the family, the children will love the high ropes and zip wire, Sharkies reef splash pool, chatting to the falconer and handling the hawks, falcons and owls and scrambling about on the wooden play equipment. A fully supervised kids club on weekends and during school holidays is also a big draw.

Price: Doubles from £605, B&B

Book now

Best for beach access: The Beach House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWdR5_0hwUGrwJ00

Neighbourhood: Millford on Sea

Scramble through the grassland at the end of the beer garden of this gorgeous gabled Victorian villa and you will be straight onto the beach at Millford on Sea, where on a clear day you can see across to the Needles on the Isle of Wight. The hotel is owned by Hall and Woodhouse and serves the sort of bistro-style pub food they are known for (steak and Tangle Foot pie or Forum lager-battered fish and chips, for example). It’s worth a visit just to admire the Pre-Raphelite fireplaces and Arts and Crafts stained-glass windows of this former electricity magnate’s home.

Price: Doubles from £75, B&B

Book now

Best for garden lovers: Tylney Hall Hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CN1fg_0hwUGrwJ00

Neighbourhood: Basingstoke

This Victorian Tudor-style country-house hotel is situated on a 66-acre estate just outside Basingstoke. The interiors whisk you back to a bygone age with marble fireplaces, walnut and oak panelling, shelves of antique books and – in the Italian lounge – an ornate ceiling removed piece by piece from a Venetian palace. But it’s the grounds that really have the wow factor: the view from the hall is one of the longest uninterrupted vistas in Hampshire and you can see for 14 miles along an avenue of giant redwoods. Many of the formal gardens were the work of Victorian landscape architect Gertrude Jekyll and have been fully restored, including a water garden, Italian and Dutch gardens, a rose garden and a kitchen garden.

Price: Doubles from £170, B&B

Book now

Best for spa lovers: Champneys Forest Mere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKONW_0hwUGrwJ00

Neighbourhood: Liphook

One of the best-known names in spa hotels, Champneys Forest Mere is always filled with a mix of girlie getaways, mothers and daughters bonding and romancing couples. They come to enjoy the extensive spa facilities, which include hydrotherapy pools, thermal suites, outdoor jacuzzis, treatments and fitness classess. When not in the spa you’ll catch people jogging or jumping jacking around the extensive grounds or wild swimming in the lake. At night you can gather to listen to an uplifting lecture or lounge in front of a roaring fire in the old manor house.

Price: Doubles from £175, B&B

Book now

Best for city breakers: Pig in the Wall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhBdY_0hwUGrwJ00

Neighbourhood: Southampton

This city bolthole from the Pig group is literally built into the old Medieval city walls and occupies two converted Georgian town houses. Expect the colourful and creative styling familiar from other Pig properties, including Morocan floor tiles, antique beds and stripped floorboards. A bijou deli is the place for breakfast and dinner – although it’s worth taking them up on the offer of a complimentary transfer to and from the Pig restaurant in the nearby New Forest.

Price: Doubles from £140, B&B

Book now

Best for seafarers: Southampton Harbour Hotel and Spa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGHzk_0hwUGrwJ00

Neighbourhood: Southampton

Southampton’s only five-star hotel is situated right on the waterfront in a private marina in Southampton and a stay here is like staying onboard a luxury liner (it certainly looks like one from the outside). Choose a suite on the top “deck” to enjoy a balcony with far-reaching views over Southampton harbour and the Solent. The lively rooftop HarBAR on 6th is the place for cocktails and woodfired pizzas around the firepits on the terrace, while the Jetty serves up fine-dining from local celebrity chef Alex Aitken. Spend a weekend here enjoying the spa and indoor pool and watching a movie in the private cinema.

Price: Doubles from £155, B&B

Book now

Best for pub lovers: The Wykeham Arms

Neighbourhood: Winchester

This 18th-century pub sits sandwiched between the cathedral and the college in the ancient city of Winchester, the former capital of England. The walls are packed with pictures and memorabilia from the college and the city, and you may find yourself sitting at an old wooden school desk complete with inkwell, instead of a more usual wooden table. The boutique rooms above and in the annexe opposite continue the period feel with antique desks, vintage telephones and Victorian bathroom suites. However, they still have the modern luxuries you’d expect, such as Nespresso machines, bathrobes and roll-top baths.

Price: Doubles from £128, B&B

Book now

Comments / 0

