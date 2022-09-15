ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Britain is finally being recognised for the one thing it is good at

By Victoria Richards
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25M1Fp_0hwUGiF000

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox

Ah, Britain. Ain’t it beautiful?

It is, though! Just look at it: a conga line of people winding 4 miles long, with rumours it could stretch to 10; a plethora of plastic bags and golf umbrellas and sleeping bags stretched out on the pavement and camping chairs to sit on for at least five hours – possibly 30 – but nobody minds. Nobody.

Their feet are aching, they’re wishing they wore shoes that didn’t leak, their clothes are damp because it’s drizzling (of course it’s drizzling, this is England) but – to a man – they have cagoules, of course they do, so everything is fine.

And they will go on waiting, like this, for quite possibly more than an entire day to achieve what they came for – to file briefly past the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall – hours and hours of build-up, over in seconds. It is a perfect dichotomy – both a once-in-a-lifetime and also a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it event – yet they are patient as only the ardently loyal can be; one great, heaving, bloody gorgeous mass of humanity filled with hope and dreams and grief and honour and custard creams.

Someone’s nan has brought along some fig rolls; someone’s dad is handing out jam tarts like they’re communion wafers. And the sandwiches. The sandwiches. People are tearing them in two, these perfectly-cut triangles of ham – these Dairylea slices, bland as paper – they’re sharing them around like sweets. Everyone (and I do mean everyone) has Tupperware. Nobody, and even the thought itself seems like sacrilege, is pushing in. They queue... because they can’t not. Have you ever seen anything more beautiful in your life?

This is, truly, the best of Britain – the climax of all of those “lol” stereotypical takes on us as a people, as a nation; found in the “very British problems” tweets which are funny because they talk about things like how wound up we all get about bin day, or how panicked we become when the self-service checkout tells us to “wait for assistance”, or the way we only ever say “oh, you know, can’t complain” when someone asks us how our day was, even if it’s been objectively terrible. They’re funny because they are true.

It’s also funny because Britain-observers the world over know some key things about us: that we like tea, that we (mostly) love the Queen, that we are brilliant at queuing. And it is true – we can be rightfully proud of this singular, achingly patriotic pastime, because queuing is what we are best at. There is absolutely no shame in that. Finally, we are being recognised for the fact that no one can do it like we can.

Of course, there’s a good reason we are queuing – when it comes to the sharp-edged experience of grief, none of us are immune. It may be a loved one, an elderly relative, a beloved pet tortoise you lost sight of in the garden years ago, once missing, presumed dead – even that actress you liked off the telly, with a sigh and a, “that’s sad” as you heard the news. For much of the country, right now, it’s the Queen.

The sadness many people are feeling is real and raw and searing. For others, the news of Elizabeth II’s passing – and this time of national mourning – is more conflicted.

But regardless of what you think of the royal family at a personal level, there is still to my mind nothing more poignant, more heartwarming, more fitting and more steadfastly, quintessentially British than the fact that this visceral experience of national mourning isn’t actually found in the goal – in walking past the Queen’s coffin (which is why everyone is there in the first place) – but in the queue itself.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

It’s meta, but it’s true: to get an insight into the proper heart of this country; to take a deep dive into who we really are – to examine our essence – we need to look past the royals and the fluffy Paddingtons and the marmalade sandwiches. We don’t really need to dwell on why people are queuing at all. We should focus only on the fact that they are, and that they love it.

We see here that the day-to-day business of grieving isn’t found at the top of the mountain but on the way up; it is in the good-natured and jolly collective camaraderie. It is in the Radio 4 vox pop I heard the other day, where Nick Robinson asked a couple of people in the queue how long they’d been friends for, and was audibly shocked – “You’re not friends? I thought you were friends!” – to which the lovely, bubbly women he was talking to replied in kind: “We weren’t, but we are now!”

And this is it, this is the beauty of this moment in history. The love for our fellow countrymen and women stretches four miles back along the river – soft as a wet wipe pulled from a packet and given to the man with egg and cress around his mouth two places in front of you. It reverberates from this great queue; the same way it does when something (anything) seismic happens – a breaking news story that rocks us, that we see played out on TV screens in the local barbers, the dry cleaners, the pub. At those times, we turn to the strangers beside us and speak to them as friends.

Aye, it’s cheesy, but I’m feeling misty-eyed. I just love, love, love a good queue.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

BBC says Queen Elizabeth’s funeral watched by 28 million people in UK

The BBC has revealed that Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was watched by a peak audience of 28 million people across the UK on Monday, 19 September.Britain’s longest-serving monarch was laid to rest at Windsor Castle after a state funeral service in London’s Westminster Abbey.Around 20 million people watched the broadcast on BBC One, with 5.3 million tuning in to watch the service on ITV.Meanwhile, the BBC also revealed that their live footage of the Queen’s lying-in-state inside Westminster Hall was streamed 25 million times.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles flies to Scotland to mourn Queen at Balmoral – follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefThe service for the Queen was Britain at its very best
U.K.
The Independent

King ‘plans for slimmed down coronation and monarchy’ amid cost-of-living crisis

The King is reportedly planning a “less expensive” coronation ceremony than his mother’s and a “slimmed down” working monarchy as an acknowledgement of Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.The Daily Mirror quotes a royal source as saying the new monarch’s coronation would be “shorter, smaller and less expensive” than the Queen’s ceremony in 1953.The source told the paper: “The King is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons so will see his wishes carried through that although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy...
U.K.
The Independent

Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The burial was not televised.Her casket was placed alongside those of her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Edward explains why he doesn’t shake hands with crowds

Prince Edward has explained why he does not shake hands with mourners lining the streets ahead of the Queen’s funeral. The Earl and Countess of Wessex were met with cheers after they surprised crowds of mourners outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon by stepping out to greet them.The Queen’s youngest son could be seen speaking to members of the public, singling out individual mourners waiting in the crowd to ask where they had travelled from. Many reached out to shake his hand, but Prince Edward appeared to prefer non-physical contact, such as waving.Explaining to one mourner, he said: “I’d...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Britain#Uk
The Independent

Voices: The utterly bizarre parts of the Queen’s funeral

People called it the “statty funes”. The taxpayer-funded funeral was predicted to be the most expensive single-day event in British history, surpassing costs for the 2012 Olympics. Online, debates about the money raged. One pro-royalist tweeted, in defense of it, “So you’re saying she had Platty Jubes but Statty Funes should be at royal expense?”Pretty much every TV channel in Britain — and many across the pond in the US — broadcast the funeral live, except for Channel Five, which broadcast The Emoji Movie instead. A mother said on camera that seeing the Queen’s coffin was a better moment...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lady Louise Windsor: What is the rare eye condition she was born with?

Lady Louise Windsor was pushed back under the nation’s spotlight this week after her recent A-level success saw her earn a place at St Andrews University in Scotland.Louise, 18, who is the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will study English at the same university as her older cousin, Prince William, who graduated from prestigious institution in 2005.Louise has made a number of public appearances over the past few months, most recently accompanying her parents and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, to the swimming events at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.She also took...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince George, 9, Sticks His Tongue Out At Photographer After The Queen’s Funeral: Photos

Ever the expressive heir to the throne, Prince George finished out the long day of his great grandmother’s funeral with a cheeky gesture. In photos you can SEE HERE, the nine year old member of the Royal Family was seen in a car following services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, glaring at a photographer, and then unapologetically extending his tongue from behind the safety of the vehicle’s passenger window. Next to him, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7, stole a glance at photographers following the Westminster Abbey event, though Prince Louis, 4, wasn’t at the event — he was deemed too young for the somber occasion.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What is the ‘Wand of Office’ and why will it be broken for the Queen

When Queen Elizabeth II is finally laid to rest, one last parting ceremony will take place as the Lord Chamberlain symbolically breaks his Wand of Office and places it on her coffin.The Lord Chamberlain is the most senior member of the Royal Household and is responsible for overseeing all departments, staff, organising royal events, and acting as a liaison between the sovereign and the House of Lords.The current Lord Chamberlain is Lord Andrew Parker, Baron Parker of Minsmere, who was appointed on 1 April 2021 and whose first official duties involved planning the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral

Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils during the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.The last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning, as the Queen’s five-day lying-in-state ended. Now, the first guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. The Queen spent her final evening at Buckingham Palace and was transported to Westminster Hall via a procession on Wednesday (14 September), where her coffin lay in state...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Meghan Markle Is Blasted For Wiping Away 'Crocodile Tears' At The Queen's Funeral: 'In Full Actress Mode'

Another day, another attack directed at Meghan Markle— the Duchess of Sussex, 40, was photographed shedding tears while attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral Monday morning (which many understand is inherently a sad event), and some Twitter users are dubbing this to be an “acting method.” Others are insisting that Markle and husband Prince Harry are in a mourning period, and that any and all tears are “sincere.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What the body language of the royals at the funeral can tell us

The eyes of the world are watching, as the Queen is honoured with a historic state funeral.The ceremony began with a procession of senior royals behind the coffin as it was carried to Westminster Abbey – where 2,000 people were in attendance to pay their respects, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.Viewing figures of the funeral are likely to be record-breaking, and it was also broadcast live to around 125 cinemas and several cathedrals in the UK.With so many people watching proceedings, the body language of the royal family and statespeople in attendance has come under intense scrutiny. “Body...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Empty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained

The royal family bid farewell to their matriarch and the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.As King Charles III sat in the second row of St George’s Chapel in Windsor beside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort during the committal service, a seat in front of the new monarch was left empty.The King’s seat was the one the Queen previously filled when she would sit in the second row during notable events.It was previously thought that an empty seat during royal events is meant to represent a member of the royal family who has passed away. However, the empty seat in front of the...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

852K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy