ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

In-depth competition probe launched into Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVuzv_0hwUGhMH00

Microsoft’s proposed 68.7 billion US dollar (£59.7bn) takeover of games publisher Activision Blizzard is to face an in-depth investigation amid concerns the deal is anti-competitive, the UK’s competition watchdog has confirmed.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has referred the takeover for a so-called phase two probe after Microsoft said it would not be offering any proposals to address the regulator’s concerns.

It comes after the CMA said on September 1 it was concerned the proposed deal could lessen competition in gaming consoles, multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yagWP_0hwUGhMH00

The CMA said it has given the two firms five working days to submit proposals to address its concerns or the deal would be referred for a more detailed phase two probe.

Phase two investigations allow an independent panel of experts to look in more depth at the risks identified in phase one.

The CMA said on Thursday that Microsoft told it on September 6 that it would not be putting forward proposals and had therefore made the referral “on the basis that, on the information currently available to it, it is or may be the case that this merger may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in the United Kingdom”.

As well as being one of the world’s biggest computer companies, Microsoft is a key player in the gaming market, most notably through its Xbox range.

Activision Blizzard is best known as the maker of popular gaming series such as Call Of Duty and World Of Warcraft.

Following its initial inquiry, the CMA said it was concerned that if the deal is completed, it could harm rivals by refusing them access to Activision Blizzard games or providing access on worse terms.

The watchdog said it also received evidence about the potential impact of combining the broader ecosystems of the two companies, and that Microsoft could leverage Activision’s games alongside its own strengths in consoles, cloud computing and PC operating systems to damage competition in the growing market of cloud gaming services – where players are able to stream video games.

Sorcha O’Carroll, senior director of mergers at the CMA, said at the time: “We are concerned that Microsoft could use its control over popular games like Call Of Duty and World Of Warcraft post-merger to harm rivals, including recent and future rivals in multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming.”

The all-cash deal is also understood to be facing a full-blown investigation in Brussels , with the two companies reportedly having been in talks with regulators there since the acquisition was announced on January 18.

It is expected to likely to lead to a lengthy investigation in the EU once Microsoft officially files its case in Brussels.

Microsoft declined to add to a statement made earlier this month by president and vice chairman Brad Smith , who insisted the group was “ready to work with the CMA on next steps and address any of its concerns”.

He said recently: “Sony, as the industry leader, says it is worried about Call Of Duty, but we’ve said we are committed to making the same game available on the same day on both Xbox and PlayStation.

“We want people to have more access to games, not less.”

Comments / 0

Related
happygamer.com

Phil Spencer Has Stated That Increasing The Price Of The Xbox Is Not The Appropriate Course Of Action

The news that Sony would be increasing the price of the PS5 caused many people worldwide to raise their eyebrows. Furthermore, the United States of America and Japan were not included in the price increase, which was an even more unexpected development. In reply to this, Microsoft informed its loyal customer base that it has no intention of raising the Xbox Series X|S price. Now, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has provided additional insight into the reasoning behind this decision.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Amazon’s latest Kindle has USB-C charging and a much better screen

Amazon just announced a new model of its Kindle ebook reader, which brings a couple of much-needed upgrades to the entry-level device. The new model has a 300ppi screen, longer battery life, and best of all, it now charges via USB-C. That means a lot of readers finally get to throw away the last of their Micro USB cables. It’ll be available on October 12th and will cost $99.99 with ads or $119.99 without.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Microsoft#Cma
Digital Trends

This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Sony Confirms Original PSVR Games Are Not Compatible with PSVR2

Sony has officially confirmed that PSVR2 will not be able to play games originally made for the original PlayStation VR. In the latest episode of the Official PlayStation Podcast, at around the 29:10 mark, SVP of Platform Experience, Hideaki Nishino, confirms that the PSVR2 will not have backwards compatibility with original PSVR games. "PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR2 because PSVR2's designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience," Nishino said before explaining some of the noteworthy features exclusive to PSVR2, such as the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers found on the Sense Controllers.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Best Gaming subscription services for PC

PC gaming is not known for subscription services because most gamers have been spoiled by Steam for decades. All the key features on Steam are free to use, but that doesn’t mean competing platforms aren’t able to woo gamers with features via subscriptions. Currently, there are several gaming subscription services for PC that are, in our eyes, quite good. All you have to do is pay a monthly or yearly cost, and you can go ahead and enjoy all they have to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Developers Aren't Thrilled With PC Game Pass' Latest Feature

Sometimes, the desires of gamers and the needs of game developers are at odds. Players and developers had very different reactions to Microsoft's announcement of a partnership with HowLongToBeat for the PC Game Pass, which now displays how long games take to beat. On one hand, players tend to like to know more details about before getting into a new game. On the other hand, however, some developers see this as a shady move from Xbox, and have expressed a fear that this integration could make players perceive the value of a game from its length, possibly affecting short games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
decrypt.co

Yuga Labs Hires Chief Gaming Officer to Further Web3 Gaming Push

Mobile gaming exec Spencer Tucker will oversee Yuga Labs’ Otherside. Yuga Labs has hired Spencer Tucker as its first Chief Gaming Officer, the company behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection announced Friday. At Yuga, Tucker will supervise the development of the firm’s Web3 gaming projects, starting with...
BUSINESS
CNET

Google's Latest Pixel Buds Pro Return to All-Time Low Amazon Price

The latest premium wireless earbuds seem to be launching with higher prices these days, but I've been telling anybody who complains about the price increases that while they may be due to inflationary pressure, it also leaves more room for discounts. Case in point: the recently released Google Pixel Buds Pro. They retail for $200, or $20 more than their predecessor, but are now on sale for $175 at Amazon in black or yellow. That's a $25 savings and a return to their all-time low price.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

2023 will be a big year for laptops with foldable screens

There might be at least seven foldable laptops released in 2023, according to industry analyst Ross Young. The founder of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) research firm has detailed that the foldable laptop market could mature during the next year, with more players introducing variants of PCs with displays that bend.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Playing PC games almost anywhere using 5G

Streaming games to your phone, or tethered PC, laptop, or Steam Deck, and taking gaming on the road. Online gaming using a smartphone is surely suboptimal for a PC gamer. But streaming games from the cloud on a handset, or even tethered it to a PC, laptop, or even Steam Deck (opens in new tab)... now that's just a silly idea. Cue catastrophic lag and a miserable experience, right? Actually, no, not with 5G mobile technology.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (7620) Review

The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (7620) is Dell’s latest move into the laptop category of big-screen (some might say "oversize") convertible 2-in-1s. It's an adaptation of the conventional-clamshell Inspiron 16 (7620) for people who really need as big a screen as possible that can still rotate 360 degrees to use as a tablet. At 5 pounds, the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (starts at $799.99; $1,049.99 as tested) is pushing the expectation that a convertible has to be easy to handle and hold in tablet configuration. But if you frequently need to knock out a presentation in a classroom or conference room, then set up the unit in tent mode and share the screen with others, the 16-inch 2-in-1 format might be just right.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Arlo Security Cameras, and more

Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find Apple’s most powerful laptops receiving a $400 discount. This leaves the amazing 16-inch MacBook Pro available for $2,099, which has an Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage inside. You also get to enjoy a gorgeous 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, a 1080p Face Time HD camera, a six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers, and up to 21 hours of battery life.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

HP pays out in another settlement over ink cartridge DRM

A hot potato: Printer ink cartridges have long been notoriously expensive, and printer manufacturers use DRM to keep users from buying cheaper third-party versions. HP is still paying settlements to customers over how it deployed its DRM years ago, but the practice shows no sign of ending soon. Consumer group...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

846K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy