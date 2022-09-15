ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pakistan actor facing backlash for polluting river ‘blames it on having Covid’

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agN7I_0hwUGei600

An actor from Pakistan received severe backlash after being filmed polluting a river by throwing meat, bread and plastic waste into it.

The actor, known only as Resham, was forced to apologise after a video of the act, which was uploaded on one of her social media fan pages on Sunday , showed her walking out of her car on a bridge and throwing two loaves of bread, meat and the plastic packaging they were wrapped in.

The bizarre justification given by the actor to local media was that she wanted to feed the river’s living beings.

She was slammed for the ignorant act by social media users across Pakistan and forced to later issue an apology. Ms Reshma, in another bizarre statement, claimed long Covid as the reason behind her act.

Famous Pakistani artist and singer Meesha Shafi expressed her surprise on Twitter.

“Distributing aid on camera to victims of horrific floods caused by giant climate change calamity right after throwing groceries and plastic shoppers/trays into a river (also on camera),” she said and added crying and thinking emojis.

Asma Azam, a Pakistani blogger and activist, shared the video and tweeted in Urdu, saying people had “no idea about environmental pollution”.

Ms Resham has in the past been seen distributing relief to victims of the devastating floods in the country.

Backlash forced the actor to post an apology video on Instagram and Facebook. She said in a video that this was “one of the biggest mistakes of my career” and said she took full responsibility for the incident and would never repeat such a “mistake”.

After the outcry, Ms Resham pivoted her apology and tried to imply that she was “unintentionally” being forgetful of things as she possibly had long- Covid and that she didn’t want to cause harm intentionally.

Geo TV quoted her as saying: “I have had Covid twice and its effects are still there. I forget things and don’t remember what I did four hours ago. This is why I did not realise what I was going to do and threw the bags in recklessness.”

She didn’t appreciate the backlash that came her way.

“It seemed like I did not throw just two bags in the water but was responsible for the entire world’s pollution. People are targeting me as if I have committed a sin and all the floods and catastrophe has happened because of me,” she said.

She admitted to have made a mistake, but bizarrely pivoted again by saying there were larger issues like sexual assault.

“I admit that I made a mistake when I threw plastic into the flood water, but women are gang raped every day. There is a lot of violence against women, but everyone is blinded by a piece of plastic. They live in a place where only fools can be happy. I was just giving charity,” she further told the channel.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Lady Louise Windsor: What is the rare eye condition she was born with?

Lady Louise Windsor was pushed back under the nation’s spotlight this week after her recent A-level success saw her earn a place at St Andrews University in Scotland.Louise, 18, who is the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will study English at the same university as her older cousin, Prince William, who graduated from prestigious institution in 2005.Louise has made a number of public appearances over the past few months, most recently accompanying her parents and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, to the swimming events at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.She also took...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pregnant woman ‘run over and killed with tractor’ by loan recovery agents for £1,300 in India

A pregnant woman in India’s Jharkhand state died after she was knocked down by a tractor that employees of a finance company were attempting to seize from her father.The incident took place on Thursday when the woman, identified as 22-year-old and two-month pregnant Monika Kumari, tried to stop officials from taking the tractor, said police in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh city.The officials were allegedly from the company Mahindra Finance, a company that belongs to the Mahindra conglomerate.Ms Kumari’s father Mithilesh Kumar Mehta, a farmer, had taken a loan from the company in 2018 and was supposed to pay it back in...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Voices: The utterly bizarre parts of the Queen’s funeral

People called it the “statty funes”. The taxpayer-funded funeral was predicted to be the most expensive single-day event in British history, surpassing costs for the 2012 Olympics. Online, debates about the money raged. One pro-royalist tweeted, in defense of it, “So you’re saying she had Platty Jubes but Statty Funes should be at royal expense?”Pretty much every TV channel in Britain — and many across the pond in the US — broadcast the funeral live, except for Channel Five, which broadcast The Emoji Movie instead. A mother said on camera that seeing the Queen’s coffin was a better moment...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meesha Shafi
The Independent

What the body language of the royals at the funeral can tell us

The eyes of the world are watching, as the Queen is honoured with a historic state funeral.The ceremony began with a procession of senior royals behind the coffin as it was carried to Westminster Abbey – where 2,000 people were in attendance to pay their respects, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.Viewing figures of the funeral are likely to be record-breaking, and it was also broadcast live to around 125 cinemas and several cathedrals in the UK.With so many people watching proceedings, the body language of the royal family and statespeople in attendance has come under intense scrutiny. “Body...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Actor#Covid#Pakistani
The Independent

Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
MILITARY
The Independent

How will Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with royal family work now?

Despite a turbulent relationship over the past few years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family have been united in grief after the Queen’s death.This has prompted questions over the possibility of a reconciliation between Harry, his brother the Prince of Wales and their father King Charles III.Although the duke has stepped back from royal duties and was not permitted to wear uniform on Monday, he took his place alongside William during their late grandmother’s state funeral.Harry and Meghan also joined the group of royals who made their way to Windsor and took part...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s awkward struggle with earpiece evokes laughter from Putin

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's awkward struggle with an earpiece evoked laughter from Russian president Vladimir Putin during their meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan.At the beginning of the meeting, Mr Sharif failed to put the earpiece in place before asking for help. "Can somebody help me," asked the prime minister.The device fell off Mr Sharif's ear again after someone helped him with it, triggering a burst of audible laughter from the Russian president.Eventually, an official helped the Pakistani leader put on the earphone properly for the meeting to commence.Back...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian singer Alla Pugacheva asks to be listed as ‘foreign agent’ in protest of Ukraine war

Russian singer Alla Pugacheva has spoken out against the war in Ukraine and has asked Moscow to placed on the foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband.Maxim Galkin was added to the register on Friday by Russia’s justice ministry after he spoke out and opposed the war.Ms Pugacheva has since denounced the military operation, telling her 3.4 million Instagram followers that her husband is an “honest and ethical person” who just wants “the end of the deaths of our boys for illusory goals”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Princess Beatrice gets new senior role after Queen’s death

Princess Beatrice has received a new role following the death of her grandmother, the Queen. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has now become a Counsellor of State, meaning she is among a small group of senior royals who can represent King Charles III when needed. Her duties will include attending privy council meetings, signing routine documents and receiving the credentials of new ambassadors to the UK. However, some duties she will be prohibited from carrying out include Commonwealth matters, appointing prime ministers or dissolving Parliament, unless she’s instructed to do so by the King. Prior...
U.K.
The Independent

When all eyes were meant to be on the Queen, most were on Meghan Markle

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. When I opened Twitter this morning on my commute, I closed it down almost immediately. Not because I was “funeralled out”, as some on social media have suggested they felt – though we have been focusing on the death of the Queen in The Independent newsroom, of course, for the past 10 days without fail.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Shares Traumatic Details About Her Father's Abuse

Another day, another altercation between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Usually, it's the "Thotiana"star's family making headlines along with the volitaile couple. On Friday, it was Chrisean's family at the center of the drama. After taking Blueface to meet her family, footage showed the California rapper getting into a scuffle with Chrisean's father. According to her, Blueface punched her dad and knocked him out.
CELEBRITIES
DIY Photography

Instagram Model incites ridicule as she gets annoyed by passers by getting in her shot

A video of an Instagram model trying to shoot a video in a busy London Underground station has sparked an online debate about photo and video shoots in public places. The video shows the finished video for social media versus what it took to shoot it, with passers-by continually getting in the shot. The model is visibly getting more and more frustrated.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

852K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy