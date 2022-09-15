ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Record-breaking England shutting out ‘white noise’ ahead of World Cup

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOODe_0hwUGcwe00

Sarah Hunter says England intend shutting out the “white noise” that is set to accompany their bid for World Cup glory.

The Red Roses could not be in better shape ahead of next month’s tournament in New Zealand.

A 73-7 victory over Wales in their final warm-up game saw them become the first Test-playing nation – male or female – to win 25 successive games.

They are unbeaten since July 2019, and a clear lead as the world-ranked number one team has seen them installed as firm favourites to claim a third world title following successes in 1994 and 2014.

Head coach Simon Middleton will name his 32-player squad next week, and England’s opening game is against Fiji in Auckland on October 8.

One of the biggest challenges facing Hunter and company is absorbing a huge sense of expectation, but also pushing it into the background.

“For us, we are very inward-looking and try to take the noise (away) in terms of what titles people put on us, how many wins,” England captain Hunter said.

“We are very focused on how we want to perform and how we want to keep getting better. Hopefully, if we perform to the way we know we can – the standard, the levels – then that should take care of what happens next, rather than allowing all this external pressure to come on. We have managed that pretty well.

“We just focus on what we can do, and try and take out that white noise. There are still things we need to work on, and that is our focus. It is taking it one step at a time, taking it as it comes.

“If we want to be a team that goes down in history, you potentially have got to come back with a trophy, but we don’t want to put ourselves under that pressure straightaway.”

Hunter was among nine players involved against Wales who started the last World Cup final five years ago, when England lost 41-32 to New Zealand in Belfast.

“That is what has driven me through the last few years is to get to that next World Cup final,” she added. “But I haven’t actually looked at anything other than getting through every week of pre-season!”

Reflecting on the performance against Wales, Middleton said: “We were good, and we are absolutely thrilled with the performance.

“We got out of the performance what we wanted, which was to give that particular group of players confidence to play together again for the first time for a while.

“You should see how hard we’ve worked to get 25 wins. Every single victory has been really earned.

“They are a great side. If we want to be absolutely great, we know what we have got to do, and we will be giving it our best shot.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lingering ‘hurt’ from Scotland’s World Cup defeat will motivate Ukraine clash

Stuart Armstrong admits lingering “hurt” from Scotland’s World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine will provide a source of motivation when the two sides meet again in the Nations League on Wednesday.The Scots were comprehensively beaten 3-1 at Hampden at the start of June as their hopes of making it to Qatar were ruthlessly ended by their visitors.Less than four months on, they face each other again in a Nations League fixture in Glasgow.“I think there’s definitely a level of hurt there from last time,” said Southampton midfielder Armstrong. “We knew what was at stake during that game.“Obviously we’re disappointed following...
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Rodon knew he needed a piece of the action to improve his World Cup chances

Joe Rodon admits he had to leave Tottenham to make the most of his World Cup dream with Wales.Rodon has linked up with the Wales squad for Nations League games against Belgium and Poland this week for the first time as a Rennes player, having joined the Ligue 1 club last month on a season-long loan deal from Spurs.Wales captain Gareth Bale, who was at Spurs with Rodon during the 2020-21 season, said in June that he felt his international team-mate “deserved” to be playing for Tottenham.But the 24-year-old played more minutes for Wales than Spurs last season, and national...
WORLD
The Independent

Crowd behaviour is a serious problem in football – Eric Dier

Eric Dier believes football has a “serious problem” with fan behaviour, revealing he has told his mum she can no longer travel to watch his matches.The Tottenham defender was involved in a confrontation with a supporter following an FA Cup loss to Norwich in March 2020, climbing into the stands after the fan had argued with Dier’s brother.He was charged by the Football Association, ultimately receiving a four-match ban and a £40,000 fine.He also revealed further abuse aimed at his brother in the recent 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, from both Chelsea and Spurs supporters.Those flashpoints have given Dier, 28,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Republic of Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene sets sights on reaching Premier League

Chiedozie Ogbene has his sights set firmly on the Premier League as he revels in his role as the Republic of Ireland’s surprise package.The 25-year-old was playing as a wing-back for Rotherham when Ireland boss Stephen Kenny handed him a senior international debut and let him rip in an attacking role, a decision which brought three goals in his first six appearances for his country.Nigeria-born Ogbene, who took his first steps in professional football with Cork City and Limerick before heading for England, admits he still has a lot to learn, but is not putting any limit on his ambitions.𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#White Noise#Wales#Third World
The Independent

Conor Bradley hopes Northern Ireland can benefit from his impressive club form

Conor Bradley will go into Northern Ireland’s upcoming Nations League fixtures with greater confidence after making an impressive start to his loan spell at Bolton.The 19-year-old Liverpool prospect has already earned eight caps for his country but feels he is ready to kick on a level after getting his first taste of regular senior football in League One.Playing in a wing-back role, Bradley has made an instant impact at the University of Bolton Stadium, scoring three goals in 12 appearances in all competitions.“I feel good this season,” Bradley said. “Obviously it’s been a step up for me playing twice a...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘When your chance comes, you have to take it’: Ivan Toney and taking the long road to the top

Ivan Toney may be at the heart of a very modern footballing phenomenon, the tweet war where offence is imagined and hostilities conducted via smartphone, but there is an old-fashioned element to his progress. He is set to become the first Brentford player to represent England for 83 years, since the Second World War curtailed Les Smith’s brief international career, and his is a CV with a certain throwback appeal.Some are fast-tracked to the top. Like many a player of an earlier generation, Toney took the indirect route. As he noted, he made Gareth Southgate’s senior squad without ever representing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

King ‘plans for slimmed down coronation and monarchy’ amid cost-of-living crisis

The King is reportedly planning a “less expensive” coronation ceremony than his mother’s and a “slimmed down” working monarchy as an acknowledgement of Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.The Daily Mirror quotes a royal source as saying the new monarch’s coronation would be “shorter, smaller and less expensive” than the Queen’s ceremony in 1953.The source told the paper: “The King is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons so will see his wishes carried through that although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy...
U.K.
The Independent

Government pressured to ‘save billions’ on bills through insulating homes

The Government is under increasing pressure to pour more cash into insulation as assessments show it could save billions in energy costs.Researchers at the IPPR think tank said retrofitting England’s homes with good insulation and heat pumps could play a key role in “levelling up”, create millions of jobs and knock hundreds off household bills.A business coalition, the Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group (EEIG), has written to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ahead of his mini-budget on Friday, urging him to invest £5 billion more to insulate UK buildings.Energy efficiency is a triple win for the economy, energy security and boosting Britain’s healthSarah...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

852K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy