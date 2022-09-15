WTAMU publishes schedule for Hispanic Heritage Month

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University released information on its upcoming events meant to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, beginning on Thursday and running through Oct. 17.

According to the university, the schedule of events includes:

Sept. 15

“Quinceañera: Ritual, Celebration, and Coming of Age” with Dr. Rachel González-Martin

6:45 p.m. at the Hazlewood Lecture Hall at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

More information on the reception for the lecture, as well as the PPHM exhibition, can be found here

Sept. 20

“Mi Gente” panel and plática with Baptist Community Services Professor of Nursing Dr. Priscella Correa, Communication Studies Assistant Professor Dr. George Pacheco Jr., Edwards Professor of Financial Planning Dr. Oscar Solis

6 p.m. in the Legends Room at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center

Sept. 22

“Los Llaneros: Forgotten Histories of the Llano” with Dr. Joel Zapata

3 p.m. in the Thunder Room inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center

Sept. 24

“Forgotten Frontera Community Conversation” with Dr. Joel Zapata

1:30 p.m. at Caprock High School in Amarillo

Oct. 4

Laughs and Loteria with comedian Saul Rodriguez

6 p.m. in the Legends Room at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center

Oct. 17

Distinguished Lecture Series: Dr. Ellen Ochoa, first Latina astronaut in space

6 p.m. in the Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center

As noted by WTAMU, all Hispanic Heritage Month events will be free and open to the public. More information on the Office for Diversity and Inclusion events can be found here, and information on the Center for the Study of the American West can be found here.