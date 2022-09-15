ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

WTAMU publishes schedule for Hispanic Heritage Month

By Cat Keenan
 5 days ago

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University released information on its upcoming events meant to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, beginning on Thursday and running through Oct. 17.

According to the university, the schedule of events includes:

  • Sept. 15
  • “Quinceañera: Ritual, Celebration, and Coming of Age” with Dr. Rachel González-Martin
  • 6:45 p.m. at the Hazlewood Lecture Hall at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum
  • More information on the reception for the lecture, as well as the PPHM exhibition, can be found here
  • Sept. 20
  • “Mi Gente” panel and plática with Baptist Community Services Professor of Nursing Dr. Priscella Correa, Communication Studies Assistant Professor Dr. George Pacheco Jr., Edwards Professor of Financial Planning Dr. Oscar Solis
  • 6 p.m. in the Legends Room at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center
  • Sept. 22
  • “Los Llaneros: Forgotten Histories of the Llano” with Dr. Joel Zapata
  • 3 p.m. in the Thunder Room inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center
  • Sept. 24
  • “Forgotten Frontera Community Conversation” with Dr. Joel Zapata
  • 1:30 p.m. at Caprock High School in Amarillo
  • Oct. 4
  • Laughs and Loteria with comedian Saul Rodriguez
  • 6 p.m. in the Legends Room at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center
  • Oct. 17
  • Distinguished Lecture Series: Dr. Ellen Ochoa, first Latina astronaut in space
  • 6 p.m. in the Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center

As noted by WTAMU, all Hispanic Heritage Month events will be free and open to the public. More information on the Office for Diversity and Inclusion events can be found here, and information on the Center for the Study of the American West can be found here.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bonham Middle School, Western Plateau Elementary in brief ‘secure’ Tuesday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Bonham Middle School and Western Plateau Elementary entered brief “secure” states on Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area. District officials said that the “secure” status means that the outside doors of the buildings were locked and students were brought […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Comptroller to visit conservation district Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will make an additional stop in Amarillo Tuesday after appearing at the Texas Panhandle Legislative Summit. According to a release from Hegar’s office, Hegar will visit the Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District Tuesday to discuss “the importance of maintaining and investing in (the state’s) water management infrastructure.” Hegar […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TPWMC honors Pvt. Charles Roan

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center is honoring Private First Class Howard Roan, who received the Medal of Honor after he gave his life fighting in the Pacific Ocean During World War II on September 18, 1944. According to a press release, officials with the TPWMC provided the Medal of Honor Citation. The […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

McDonald’s charity to benefit Turn Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with McDonald’s announced that the next “Gives Back Days” charity promotion on Sept. 27 will benefit Turn Center in Amarillo. Officials detailed that on Sept. 27 a portion of McDonald’s sales at participating locations in Amarillo, Canyon, Borger, Dalhart and Dumas will go towards Turn Center. “The Turn Center provides […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Panhandle Legislative Summit starts Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo GOP, along with the Amarillo office of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, are hosting a Texas Panhandle Legislative Summit starting Tuesday at the Amarillo Club. According to a news release, attendees will be able to hear from state lawmakers and officials, including Texas Attorney […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT professor publishes Austrian composer’s work

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A West Texas A&M University music professor has published the first modern edition of an Austrian composer’s work, according to officials with WTAMU. Officials detailed that Kimberly Hieb, an associate professor of music in WT’s School of Music, published two volumes of scores by Andreas Hofer, a church composer who worked […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter, Randall County voters invited to test new Verity Duo system

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Potter County Elections Administrator’s office, voters in the Amarillo area will be able to try the new “Verity Duo” voting equipment on Wednesday before it’s employed for use in the November General Election. The “Verity Duo” voting system, according to Potter County elections officials, will offer “the efficiency […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

