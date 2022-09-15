Read full article on original website
Malakai Black Asks For Time To 'Recalibrate Himself' Following Prestige Wrestling Bout
Malakai Black addresses his future. On September 7, Fightful Select reported that the word among AEW talent was Malakai Black obtained his release, which was conditional according to AEW sources, from the company. Black reportedly requested his release in August, but it was not granted at the time. Black competed...
Malakai Black Confirms He Asked For AEW Release, Issues Statement On His Career
Malakai Black addresses his career. On September 7, Fightful Select reported that the word among AEW talent was Malakai Black obtained his release, which was conditional according to AEW sources, from the company. Black reportedly requested his release in August, but it was not granted at the time. Taking to...
AEW Fight Forever Tokyo Game Show Results (9/17 - 9/18): Konosuke Takeshita, Riho In Action
All Elite Wrestling held two days of events from Tokyo Game Show on September 17 and 18 to promote the AEW Fight Forever Video Game. AEW Fight Forever Tokyo Game Show Results (9/17) - Konosuke Takeshita def. Chris Brookes. - Riho def. Hikari Noa. - Yuki Ueno def. Michael Nakazawa.
MJF Addresses AEW Double Or Nothing Plane Ticket, Staying Home, And Not Signing A Contract Extension
MJF clears up some rumors and innuendo. MJF was scheduled to face Wardlow at AEW Double or Nothing, culminating a story that began nearly three years ago when Wardlow was revealed as MJF's bodyguard. Ahead of the event, MJF skipped out on a fanfest and reportedly purchased a plane ticket out of Las Vegas.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Cancels 9/19 Burning Spirit Event In Fukuoka
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made the decision to cancel another event. Due to the impending landfall of Typhoon Nanmadol, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that they made the decision to cancel the September 19 event in Fukuoka, Japan as part of its Burning Spirit tour. They had already previously canceled the September 18 event. As of now, the event for September 21 is still scheduled to take place.
Taz Discusses How AEW Has Handled HOOK
HOOK has been wrestling for less than a year but is already one of the most popular stars in AEW thanks to his presentation and impactful matches. HOOK, the reigning FTW Champion, doesn't appear every week on television and may not be on-screen very long or say many words, which adds to his uniqueness and mystery.
MOLLY BELLE: Mox: I Am Legend
It’s unorthodox, but I’d like to begin this feature a little differently than normal. It’s almost fitting in a way because the subject of my ramblings today is as lovingly unorthodox as they come. Since the day Jon Moxley sauntered through the crowd at Double or Nothing in 2019, he has arguably been the heartbeat of All Elite Wrestling. The turmoil surrounding AEW recently is no secret, but I believe the still young company will walk through the roaring flames in a better place then ever. Eventually. Why? Because Jon Moxley has faced worse, much worse, and he’s leading the charge. By example. Let’s examine why…
The Young Bucks Confirm They Are 'Suspended AF' in Their New Location On Twitter
According to The Young Bucks, they are indeed suspended "AF." Matt and Nick Jackson, alongside Kenny Omega, were reportedly involved in a physical confrontation wth CM Punk and Ace Steel after the post-show media scrum at AEW All Out. There, Punk, who won the AEW World Championship in the main event of the show, took several shots at the company's EVPs. The subsequent showdown has been described as a "melee", and everyone involved has reportedly been suspended.
Roman Reigns: Tyson Fury Got Lost In The Moment At WWE Clash At The Castle, He Did A Solid
Roman Reigns is glad Tyson Fury stopped Austin Theory at WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns went to war with Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales, and towards the end of the bout, Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory ran down to the ring in hopes of cashing in his guaranteed title opportunity right then and there. Unfortunately for Theory, Tyson Fury was front row and swiftly knocked Theory out to ensure he'd have no influence on the rest of the bout.
Tony Khan: AEW Grand Slam Will Be Unlike Anything AEW Has Ever Done Before, It Will Be Very Special
AEW president Tony Khan says the company's two-night Grand Slam show will be extra special. On Wednesday, September 21, AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second Grand Slam event. While AEW has been hit hard by some controversy in recent weeks, like the reported "melee" that involved CM Punk and The Elite, many fans are looking forward to this buzzworthy show.
Anthony Bowens: The Acclaimed Are The Uncrowned Champs Because We Can Bring Life To The Tag Division
Anthony Bowens looks forward to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, where The Acclaimed will challenge Swerve in our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. This bout will be a rematch from AEW All Out, where the champions retained the gold in a thrilling contest...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (9/19): Mascara Dorada, Dalton Castle, More In Action
The September 19 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (9/19) Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Omar, Rick Recon, & Boujii. Frankie Kazarian defeated...
Swerve Strickland Reflects On AEW All Out Match, Taking Pride In Elevating The Acclaimed
Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee retained their AEW Tag Team Titles against The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) at AEW All Out in a critically acclaimed match that had the crowd buzzing. Fans were staunchly behind The Acclaimed during the bout, biting on near falls and deflating when Swerve...
Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc
Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
Battle Slam Reveals ICON World Championship, Heels Season Two Premiere Date, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, September 20, 2022. - Battleslam introduced their ICON World Championship in a new video on Twitter:. - PW Insider is reporting that Season Two of Heels will premiere on October 9th. - Happy birthday to Arn Anderson and Darius Martin!. - Cody...
Tony Khan: Grand Slam 2022 Is The Highest Grossing TV Event That AEW Has Ever Done
Tony Khan celebrates the latest achievement in the world of All Elite Wrestling. AEW is set to return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York this Wednesday for the second ever Grand Slam event. This comes after last year's event, which took place on September 22, was a landmark event in AEW that featured dream matches such as Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson.
Damon Kemp Further Explains How He Betrayed Diamond Mine On 9/20 WWE NXT
It was Damon Kemp all along. Damon Kemp, the man who betrayed Diamond Mine and cost Brutus and Julius Creed the NXT Tag Team Championship, further explained all of his betrayals during a sit-down interview on the September 20 episode of NXT. Kemp explains that he even took a pay...
WWE Raw On 9/20 Records Lowest Viewership Number Since July 4, Key Demo Rating Rises
WWE Raw viewership is in for 9/19. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on September 19 averaged 1.593 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.709 million viewers. This is the lowest viewership number the show has recorded since July 4. Monday's episode scored a 0.45 rating...
NFL・
Swerve Strickland: My First Three Months In AEW Made Me Forget About My Three Years In WWE
Swerve Strickland talks about his time in AEW. Following his release from WWE in late 2021, Swerve Strickland officially inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling at the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this year. Strickland immediately found success, forming a duo with Keith Lee and going on to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships in July.
Kenny Omega Shows Visible Bite Mark Bruise During Capcom TV Appearance
Kenny Omega shows off a noticeable bruise. Omega is in Japan for Tokyo Game Show and made an appearance on Capcom TV on September 18. During the stream, fans noticed a visible bruise on the left forearm of Omega. Omega was reportedly bitten by Ace Steel during an altercation following...
