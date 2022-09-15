Read full article on original website
Jackson man headed to trial for fatal high-speed crash in stolen vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, MI — After six months of delays, a man charged in a fatal high-speed crash is heading to trial court. Following a preliminary exam Tuesday, Sept. 20, Ashton Sauber, 22, was bound over to circuit court on a charge of reckless driving causing death, in relation to the March 4 crash that killed Jessica Kriebel in Hanover Township in southern Jackson County.
Michigan State Police, Lansing police recover guns, stolen vehicles from ‘chop shop’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple guns and stolen property were recovered by officers from the Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police. According to authorities, the two police departments worked together to recover two illegal guns, seven stolen vehicles, two stolen trailers and dozens of stolen tools from a “chop shop” located near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Prospect Street.
Police arrest 3, seize 3 guns in traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police recovered three firearms during a traffic stop late Monday, Sept. 19. Police arrested the driver and two passengers on multiple charges. The traffic stop happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Michigan. While talking to the driver, an officer spotted a gun sticking out from under the driver’s seat. Police recovered two additional firearms after contact with two passengers.
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen golf cart
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are looking for a stolen golf cart. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the golf cart was stolen from the Litchfield area. It has blue and silver seats, a lifted body and black wheels. Authorities said the graphics on the sides have been removed.
Bath Township police seek subjects in multiple storage unit thefts
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying people involved in several thefts from Clinton County storage units. According to authorities, the people are wanted in connection with several thefts from the CubeSmart storage units near Chandler Crossings. Police said the man in the photo wearing the hat has been involved in every theft and has been driving a red Dodge Ram with a black stripe on the hood and a silver/white Buick Rendezvous.
Police investigate motorcycle crash in Lansing
The incident is at the corner of East Saginaw Street and North Magnolia Avenue.
25-Year-Old Woman Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a Kalamazoo woman. The crash happened in the 800 block of North Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo at about 1:20 p.m.
Two injured in single-vehicle crash on M-51
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on M-51 in Pokagon Township on Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:16 a.m., a vehicle was traveling north on M-51 when the driver lost control and fishtailed before hitting a guardrail on the right side, reports said.
Four injured in two Sunday afternoon Branch County crashes
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate two injury crashed that took place within a hour of each other late Sunday afternoon. The first took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Central Road near Gilead Lake Road when a tire blew out on a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Stephen Bull of Bronson.
Six arrested, five police officers injured during Albion Festival of the Forks fracas
ALBION, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Festival of the Forks in downtown Albion was disrupted Saturday night when Albion Public Safety officers were attacked by several individuals. At least five officers suffered minor injuries in the incident while six people, including some juveniles, were arrested. According to a statement from...
GRPD: Body found at Fish Ladder Park
Grand Rapids Police Department discovered one person dead at Fish Ladder Park late Monday night.
KDPS cruiser suffers minor damage after being hit with “Molotov Cocktail”
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police arrested a man on Saturday, September 17 for throwing a “Molotov Cocktail” at one of their unoccupied vehicles. According to authorities, officers responded to the 100 block of East Walnut Street around 4:20 p.m. after a...
Coldwater woman transported to PCRH after crash at Jonesville and Marshall Roads
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate a late Saturday afternoon crash involving injury at Jonesville and Marshall Roads. They say the crash involved a small SUV and a Jeep Cherokee. Deputies found both SUVs in the north west corner of the intersection, with the Jeep in a ditch.
Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies in hours long standoff in St. Joseph County
MENDON, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County deputies arrested a man following an hours long standoff Saturday night, September 17 in Mendon. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says the incident happened when deputies responded to a call for domestic violence around 9 p.m. at a home near Mendon Elementary School.
Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
Police investigating deadly crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders are at the scene of a deadly crash in Grand Rapids. It happened late Saturday night at the intersection of College Avenue and Fulton Street. A News8 crew on scene confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a van. Officers say the crash is deadly, but did not […]
Marcellus man arrested on drug, weapon charges
A Marcellus man was arrested on several drug and weapon charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wed., Sept. 14. Detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after a coordinated traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drug activity. According to the Michigan...
Woman seriously injured in explosion, fire at house
A woman was seriously injured in an explosion and fire at a house south of Kentwood early Monday.
Two suspects in numerous crimes enter into plea agreements
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 entered into plea agreements with prosecutors on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court. 35-year-old Jason Work entered no contest pleas to third degree...
Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
