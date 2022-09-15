ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

MLive

Jackson man headed to trial for fatal high-speed crash in stolen vehicle

JACKSON COUNTY, MI — After six months of delays, a man charged in a fatal high-speed crash is heading to trial court. Following a preliminary exam Tuesday, Sept. 20, Ashton Sauber, 22, was bound over to circuit court on a charge of reckless driving causing death, in relation to the March 4 crash that killed Jessica Kriebel in Hanover Township in southern Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police, Lansing police recover guns, stolen vehicles from ‘chop shop’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple guns and stolen property were recovered by officers from the Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police. According to authorities, the two police departments worked together to recover two illegal guns, seven stolen vehicles, two stolen trailers and dozens of stolen tools from a “chop shop” located near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Prospect Street.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Police arrest 3, seize 3 guns in traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police recovered three firearms during a traffic stop late Monday, Sept. 19. Police arrested the driver and two passengers on multiple charges. The traffic stop happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Michigan. While talking to the driver, an officer spotted a gun sticking out from under the driver’s seat. Police recovered two additional firearms after contact with two passengers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen golf cart

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are looking for a stolen golf cart. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the golf cart was stolen from the Litchfield area. It has blue and silver seats, a lifted body and black wheels. Authorities said the graphics on the sides have been removed.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Bath Township police seek subjects in multiple storage unit thefts

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying people involved in several thefts from Clinton County storage units. According to authorities, the people are wanted in connection with several thefts from the CubeSmart storage units near Chandler Crossings. Police said the man in the photo wearing the hat has been involved in every theft and has been driving a red Dodge Ram with a black stripe on the hood and a silver/white Buick Rendezvous.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
abc57.com

Two injured in single-vehicle crash on M-51

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on M-51 in Pokagon Township on Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:16 a.m., a vehicle was traveling north on M-51 when the driver lost control and fishtailed before hitting a guardrail on the right side, reports said.
CASS COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Four injured in two Sunday afternoon Branch County crashes

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate two injury crashed that took place within a hour of each other late Sunday afternoon. The first took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Central Road near Gilead Lake Road when a tire blew out on a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Stephen Bull of Bronson.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

Police investigating deadly crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders are at the scene of a deadly crash in Grand Rapids. It happened late Saturday night at the intersection of College Avenue and Fulton Street. A News8 crew on scene confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a van. Officers say the crash is deadly, but did not […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 MNC

Marcellus man arrested on drug, weapon charges

A Marcellus man was arrested on several drug and weapon charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wed., Sept. 14. Detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after a coordinated traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drug activity. According to the Michigan...
MARCELLUS, MI
wtvbam.com

Two suspects in numerous crimes enter into plea agreements

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 entered into plea agreements with prosecutors on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court. 35-year-old Jason Work entered no contest pleas to third degree...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
CASS COUNTY, MI

