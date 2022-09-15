Read full article on original website
Mother Nature is improving the lives of South Texas farmers and ranchers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that the rain has picked up, things are beginning to improve for the agriculture industry in South Texas. A rancher and farmer, Danny Wendland spoke with 3NEWS and said his farm was devastated by the drought but things are starting to look up. "Right now yeah, we're kind of sitting on cloud nine. Let's go ahead and take it."
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke sits down with 3NEWS to discuss local issues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O'Rourke, who is running to unseat Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, spent his Sunday morning in Nueces County speaking with voters. He also took the time to sit down with 3NEWS Reporter Bill Churchwell to talk about issues South Texas voters are facing. We began...
Mike Collier visits Corpus Christi as he tries to unseat Lt. Gov Dan Patrick
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Democratic candidate for Lt. Gov. of Texas, Mike Collier, was in Corpus Christi today. Collier visited the Nueces County Courthouse as he campaigns to unseat Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Collier has taken direct aim at Patrick for his "failure to fix the Texas electric grid"...
