Texas State

KIII 3News

Mother Nature is improving the lives of South Texas farmers and ranchers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that the rain has picked up, things are beginning to improve for the agriculture industry in South Texas. A rancher and farmer, Danny Wendland spoke with 3NEWS and said his farm was devastated by the drought but things are starting to look up. "Right now yeah, we're kind of sitting on cloud nine. Let's go ahead and take it."
