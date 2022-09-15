How nature-based group activity such as sea swimming can have a positive effect on the mental health of teenagers. Research suggests that nature-based activities such as sea swimming can have a positive effect on mental health. In this small pilot study, four young people and their parents attended six group sessions for sea swimming instruction and psychoeducation. Emotional wellbeing was assessed using the World Health Organization Well-Being Index (WHO-5), and all participants reported improved emotional wellbeing. Qualitative feedback suggested that the programme improved confidence, and social and mental health outcomes for participants. This example of innovative practice suggests that nursing in an outdoor setting can be a safe, effective and enjoyable way to target early symptoms of low mood and anxiety in teenagers.

