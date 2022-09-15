Read full article on original website
Nursing Times
Simple operation could ‘revolutionise’ care of diabetic foot ulcers
A simple and inexpensive surgical procedure for patients with diabetic foot ulcers has been found to massively improve recovery rates, slash infection rates, and save almost 90% on healthcare costs. A preliminary study, carried out at the Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, produced ‘revolutionary’ results, said its lead author, who...
Nursing Times
Nature-based physical activity as an early intervention for teenagers
How nature-based group activity such as sea swimming can have a positive effect on the mental health of teenagers. Research suggests that nature-based activities such as sea swimming can have a positive effect on mental health. In this small pilot study, four young people and their parents attended six group sessions for sea swimming instruction and psychoeducation. Emotional wellbeing was assessed using the World Health Organization Well-Being Index (WHO-5), and all participants reported improved emotional wellbeing. Qualitative feedback suggested that the programme improved confidence, and social and mental health outcomes for participants. This example of innovative practice suggests that nursing in an outdoor setting can be a safe, effective and enjoyable way to target early symptoms of low mood and anxiety in teenagers.

Nursing Times
The senses 1: hearing, balance and common pathologies of the ear
The first in a series of articles on the senses examines the nature of hearing and balance (equilibrium). This is a Self-assessment article and comes with a self-assessment test. NT Self-assessment articles offer bitesize CPD and are accompanied by multiple-choice assessments with feedback. Test yourself on this article or click...
Nursing Times
Concerns over impact of health worker burnout on patient safety
Fresh concerns have been raised around the negative impact of burnout among nurses and other health professionals on patient safety, following the findings of a new study. A systematic review, published in the British Medical Journal, found that doctors working in emergency care who experienced burnout were more than twice as likely to be involved in a patient safety incident.
