newsdakota.com
VIKINGS DROP HOMECOMING GAME TO BLUE HAWKS
From Viking’s Athletics (Zac Lucy Photography) Valley City, ND (vcsuvikings.com) – Dickinson State racked up 410 yards of offense Saturday as the Blue Hawks defeated Valley City State 35-10 in NAIA football action. The Vikings put together an impressive first quarter drive, going 75 yards in 14 plays...
newsdakota.com
BAILEY NELSON NAMED NSAA ATTACKER OF THE WEEK
Bismark, ND (VCSUVIKINGS.com) – Valley City State’s Bailey Nelson has been named the North Star Athletic Association Attacker of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Olivia Galas of Bellevue was chosen as the Setter of the Week. Natalie Hadrava of Mayville State was named as the Defender...
newsdakota.com
Loboes Run Past Richland, Ready for May-Port-CG
LAMOURE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #1 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion defense put another goose egg on the scoreboard as the Loboes cruised to a 49-0 victory over Richland. LLM used big plays through the air and on the ground with quarterback Anthony Hanson as well as a strong rushing attack from Brady Lettenmeier to pick up another shutout victory. LaMoure put up 22 first-quarter points after Hanson ran for a 55-yard score. LLM then pounded the ball in from one yard out on a Lettenmeirer TD before Hanson hit Colton Ness for a 79-yard touchdown pass.
newsdakota.com
Blue Jays Fall to Williston, Travel to Bismarck High Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay boys soccer team fell 2-1 to Williston in the final home match of the regular season on Saturday afternoon. Jamestown’s Henry Yolain scored in the fifth minute as Jamestown jumped out to a 1-0 advantage. Iddi Ramadhani had the assist for the Jays before Williston struck for two goals in the next 15 minutes to take a 2-1 lead into the half. The Coyotes hung on in the second half behind 12 saves from James Brenner. Blue Jay goalkeeper Grand Lunde was forced to make 21 saves on Saturday afternoon to keep Jamestown in the match.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Tied for 8th After First Day of NW Iowa National Invitational
LE MARS, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown men’s golf team is tied for eighth place after the first 36 holes of the NW Iowa National Invitational, which is being played at the par-72, 6,701-yard Willow Creek Golf Club. The Jimmies finished the day with a team score...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Blank Morningside, Stay Unbeaten in GPAC
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s soccer team won its second straight conference match Saturday afternoon, defeating Morningside (Iowa) 3-0 at the Jimmie Turf Field. The Jimmies improve to 2-0-0 in the conference and 3-4-1 overall. Morningside falls to 2-4-0 overall and 0-2-0 in the...
newsdakota.com
Debra Marie Earles
The memorial service for Debra Marie Earles, 63, Valley City will be 10:30 am Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens, Valley City. She died Saturday, September 17, at CHI Mercy Health, Valley City. Debra Marie Carpenter was born April...
newsdakota.com
51st Annual Jamestown Stock Car Stampede – September 23rd & 24th
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jamestownspeedway.com) – Drivers and Fans: The most exciting weekend of Motorsports in Jamestown is quickly approaching! The 51ST ANNUAL JAMESTOWN STOCK CAR STAMPEDE takes place on Friday, September 23rd (7:00 PM Start Time) and Saturday, September 24th (5:00 PM Start Time)!! This year’s event features the traditional Stampede format with a twist! The goal remains to have two days of good, hard, fast, clean racing, mixed with some camping, cookouts, and hanging with old friends. This is one event you want to be a part of!
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Career & Tech Center Grant Update
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School Board received an update regarding the Career & Technology Center grant. Earlier this year, the center received a grant of $798,700 from the North Dakota State Board for Career and Technical Education. CTC Assistant Director Darby Heinert says there have been...
newsdakota.com
Dazey Woman Graduates from JRMC Cancer Center
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Tina Bryn said cancer changed her a little, not just her hair. After a cancer diagnosis in July 2021, the 47-year-old said she is more apt to enjoy memories with her family rather than take on extra tasks. “Work will be there tomorrow. I don’t...
newsdakota.com
Cayler Ellingson
Cayler Ellingson, age 18, of Grace City, ND, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Carrington. Cayler’s Visitation will be Sunday, from 1:00PM-7:00PM Prayer Service at 7:00PM at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington, ND. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1:00PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington, ND. His Burial will be at the Grace City Cemetery.
newsdakota.com
William “Bill” Hallock
William “Bill” Alva Hallock passed away on August 3, 2022 at the age of 83. He is survived in this life by his wife of 63 years, Elrose Marie Hallock, three of his adult children Alan (Linda), Victoria, Karla (Dr. Barry) Merriman. Seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren as well as his sister Dixie and five brothers Dugan, Murphy, Robyn, Barry and Timmy, along with several nieces and nephews.
newsdakota.com
Chamber Business After Hours Invites Local Officials
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours (BAH) at various sites to give members of the public the chance to network and learn more about that business. Chamber Executive Director Emily Bivens says their next BAH will be slightly different. Bivens says from...
newsdakota.com
CHI Health at Home Earn Two Patient Satisfaction Awards
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CHI Health at Home) – CHI Health at Home has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer” for achieving an overall hospice caregiver satisfaction score that ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients. They were also recognized as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall home health patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients.
newsdakota.com
Winter Test Drive Event Raises $1,000 For Hi-Lites Team
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC in Valley City along with your Heartland Chevy Dealers are pleased to announce that their Chevy Youth Sports Winter Test Drive Event that took place on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 was a huge success. The $1,000 raised from the event...
newsdakota.com
UPS Driver Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 37 year-old man is dead after his UPS truck collided with a fuel tanker south of Jamestown on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The driver of the tanker was southbound on Highway 281 and began slowing to make a left hand turn to the east when the UPS truck approached from behind at around 9:45 AM on Highway 281. The UPS truck attempted to swerve to the west ditch to avoid the tanker turning to the east in front of him.
newsdakota.com
Maple Valley School District Moving Ahead with New Building
TOWER CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Maple Valley School is embarking on a new building project. “We are moving forward to build a new Pre-K classroom for our growing Pre-K program, a community fitness center as well as a new gym,” Superintendent Pat Windish stated. “5 years ago, Maple Valley brought 3 buildings that housed K-3, 4-6 and 7-12 under one roof. The goal was to build a gym in the future. Well, the future is now.”
newsdakota.com
Road Work Starts Tuesday on 20th St. SW Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDAkota.com) – Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Thursday, Sept. 22, there’ll be some planned road work in Southwest Jamestown. The city reports that there will be a road closure on 20th St. SW, between the West entrance of Menard’s and the East entrance of The Jamestown Regional Medical Center. This closure will last until approximately 7:00 P.M. on Sept. 22.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Police To Get Body & Car Video/Audio System Update
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Police & Fire Committee has agreed to move ahead with a guaranteed 2023 purchase price for body and in-car audio-video system. Police Chief Scott Edinger says the letter of intent to purchase the equipment from Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing would guarantee the purchase price...
newsdakota.com
Ransom County Sobriety Enforcement Results
ENDERLIN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Ransom County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Sept 16. The checkpoint occurred from 8 PM until 10:45 PM at the intersection of Highway 46 and Country Road 38 east of Enderlin. Roughly 278 vehicles...
