Sioux City, IA

New mural to be added to West 7th Street honoring Estrellas de Jalisco dancers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A new mural is being added to West 7th Street in the coming weeks. An Omaha-based artist David Manzanares started the artwork on September 17th and hopes to finish it in two weeks. The mural will be located on the west side of 809-11 West 7th Street and will be visible from Hamilton Blvd. The mural will include a visual representation of dancers from Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sparklight going digital, replacing cable boxes with streaming service

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sparklight is making the switch from cable boxes to a streaming service. This will impact thousands of residents in the Siouxland area. The upgrade takes the traditional cable box and replaces it with an app that can be used on smart TVs, tablets, phones, and streaming devices.
SIOUX CITY, IA
District officially cuts ribbon on new Hunt A+ Arts Elementary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Community School District celebrated the opening of its newest facility Tuesday afternoon. Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School held its official ribbon cutting. The new facility is almost three times the size of the original building that was constructed in 1906. School officials say the new building gives kids a better chance to grow academically while learning the arts at the same time.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Davontae Moore

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for escape from the local residential treatment facility. Davontae Moore is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for Escape from Sioux City's Residential Treatment Facility where he was serving a sentence for 2nd-degree robbery.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Table tennis tournament brings community together in Sgt. Bluff

SGT. BUFF, Iowa — Table tennis took over the Sergeant Bluff Recreation Center this weekend for a special tournament. Players come from all over the midwest to play. One young player, a Ukrainian refugee now living here in Siouxland, was competing in his first tournament at Sergeant Bluff with the encouragement of his fellow teammates and family.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Archery, glamping tents and more at Ponca's Missouri River Outdoor Expo

PONCA, Neb. — It was a fun weekend to go and explore the great outdoors at Ponca State Park, near Ponca, Nebraska. The Missouri River Outdoor Expo happened at the park on Sept. 17 & 18th, a family-friendly event that creates the perfect atmosphere for folks to try fishing, archery, shooting, kayaking and so much more.
PONCA, NE
Morningside Univ. holds voter registration drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of students at a local university is teaching their classmates about one of their most important civil rights today. Morningside University's Engagement Committee set up a voter registration table for National Voter Registration Day making it quick and easy for students to get registered in Woodbury County. They say the goal is to get more students to exercise their civic responsibility.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Rural Emerson man dies after crash in Wayne, Nebraska

WAYNE, Neb. — A rural Emerson, Nebraska man has died after a crash in Wayne over the weekend. Wayne Police say that at around 6:25 pm Saturday, September 17th, they responded to a report of an accident on the eastside of Wayne near the intersection of 7th Street (Hwy 35) and Centennial Road involving two vehicles.
WAYNE, NE
Plymouth County issues burn ban

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — The State Fire Marshal has placed Plymouth County under a burn ban starting September 20th due in part to the hot and dry weather Siouxland continues to face. The Fire Marshal finds that conditions in Plymouth County are such that opening burning constitutes a danger...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
River Valley knocks off Kingsley Pierson

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — The River Valley volleyball team defeated Kingsley Pierson in four sets (19-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19) on Monday, Sept. 19th. The Lady Wolverines earned their sixth win of the season and will continue regular season play later this weekend against Alta-Aurelia.
CORRECTIONVILLE, IA
Sioux City's City Council moving toward parking fee increases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council voted to continue working on a proposal to raise parking fees and fines in order to help fund the maintenance of city-owned parking ramps during its meeting Monday, Sept. 19th. The proposal would see short-term parking prices increase anywhere from 15...
SIOUX CITY, IA
O'Brien County issues burn ban as drought continues

O'BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — The State Fire Marshal has placed O'Brien County under a burn ban starting September 20th due in part to the hot and dry weather Siouxland continues to face. The Fire Marshal finds that conditions in O'Brien County are such that opening burning constitutes a danger...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Tax postcards mailed in Dakota County had incorrect information

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The City of South Sioux City says that the pink tax rate postcards from the Dakota County Assessor contained information that was incorrect. The issue has been discussed with the State of Nebraska Department of Revenue and the Dakota County Assessor and corrected postcards are being sent to taxpayers.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE

