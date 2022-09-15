Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
New mural to be added to West 7th Street honoring Estrellas de Jalisco dancers
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A new mural is being added to West 7th Street in the coming weeks. An Omaha-based artist David Manzanares started the artwork on September 17th and hopes to finish it in two weeks. The mural will be located on the west side of 809-11 West 7th Street and will be visible from Hamilton Blvd. The mural will include a visual representation of dancers from Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group.
siouxlandnews.com
Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair highlights uniqueness within the Siouxland community
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hundreds of Siouxlanders packed the Sioux City Convention Center celebrating everything that makes Siouxland unique. The Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair brings together the dozens of cultures, communities and groups that make Siouxland unique, with art, music, dance and food. "Well I see a lot...
siouxlandnews.com
Sparklight going digital, replacing cable boxes with streaming service
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sparklight is making the switch from cable boxes to a streaming service. This will impact thousands of residents in the Siouxland area. The upgrade takes the traditional cable box and replaces it with an app that can be used on smart TVs, tablets, phones, and streaming devices.
siouxlandnews.com
District officially cuts ribbon on new Hunt A+ Arts Elementary
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Community School District celebrated the opening of its newest facility Tuesday afternoon. Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School held its official ribbon cutting. The new facility is almost three times the size of the original building that was constructed in 1906. School officials say the new building gives kids a better chance to grow academically while learning the arts at the same time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Davontae Moore
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for escape from the local residential treatment facility. Davontae Moore is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for Escape from Sioux City's Residential Treatment Facility where he was serving a sentence for 2nd-degree robbery.
siouxlandnews.com
Table tennis tournament brings community together in Sgt. Bluff
SGT. BUFF, Iowa — Table tennis took over the Sergeant Bluff Recreation Center this weekend for a special tournament. Players come from all over the midwest to play. One young player, a Ukrainian refugee now living here in Siouxland, was competing in his first tournament at Sergeant Bluff with the encouragement of his fellow teammates and family.
siouxlandnews.com
Council considers a change in Sioux City pet ordinance, limiting number of animals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The debate over Sioux City's pet limits will continue for another two weeks. On Monday, Sept. 19th, the council deferred action on a proposed amendment to the current ordinance to change the way the city regulates pet snakes after a North Side homeowner had dozens of snakes seized.
siouxlandnews.com
Chinook brings in historic F-80 fighter jet to Sioux City air base for repainting
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — If you happened to see a large helicopter hauling a fighter jet through the skies of Sioux City last week, your eyes weren't playing tricks on you!. A Chinook brought a historic F-80 fighter jet to the Air National Guard paint facility at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City in mid-September.
RELATED PEOPLE
siouxlandnews.com
Paddlers to stop in Sioux City during fundraising trip down Missouri River
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Nearly two dozen paddlers will stop in Sioux City on a trip down the Missouri River later today. The journey is a fundraiser for Removing the Barriers and their Stirring Waters project. A water park in central Florida, accessible to people with disabilities. The group...
siouxlandnews.com
Archery, glamping tents and more at Ponca's Missouri River Outdoor Expo
PONCA, Neb. — It was a fun weekend to go and explore the great outdoors at Ponca State Park, near Ponca, Nebraska. The Missouri River Outdoor Expo happened at the park on Sept. 17 & 18th, a family-friendly event that creates the perfect atmosphere for folks to try fishing, archery, shooting, kayaking and so much more.
siouxlandnews.com
Morningside Univ. holds voter registration drive
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of students at a local university is teaching their classmates about one of their most important civil rights today. Morningside University's Engagement Committee set up a voter registration table for National Voter Registration Day making it quick and easy for students to get registered in Woodbury County. They say the goal is to get more students to exercise their civic responsibility.
siouxlandnews.com
Annette Schnee's brother shares emotions after murderer convicted in 40-year cold case
SLOAN, Iowa — Forty years after her murder, Annette Schnee's family finally has closure. The brother of 21-year-old Annette Schnee is sharing his story, and his sister's, just days after the conclusion of a trial that is sending her killer to prison for the rest of his life. Annette...
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
Rural Emerson man dies after crash in Wayne, Nebraska
WAYNE, Neb. — A rural Emerson, Nebraska man has died after a crash in Wayne over the weekend. Wayne Police say that at around 6:25 pm Saturday, September 17th, they responded to a report of an accident on the eastside of Wayne near the intersection of 7th Street (Hwy 35) and Centennial Road involving two vehicles.
siouxlandnews.com
Plymouth County issues burn ban
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — The State Fire Marshal has placed Plymouth County under a burn ban starting September 20th due in part to the hot and dry weather Siouxland continues to face. The Fire Marshal finds that conditions in Plymouth County are such that opening burning constitutes a danger...
siouxlandnews.com
River Valley knocks off Kingsley Pierson
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — The River Valley volleyball team defeated Kingsley Pierson in four sets (19-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19) on Monday, Sept. 19th. The Lady Wolverines earned their sixth win of the season and will continue regular season play later this weekend against Alta-Aurelia.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City's City Council moving toward parking fee increases
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council voted to continue working on a proposal to raise parking fees and fines in order to help fund the maintenance of city-owned parking ramps during its meeting Monday, Sept. 19th. The proposal would see short-term parking prices increase anywhere from 15...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxlandnews.com
O'Brien County issues burn ban as drought continues
O'BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — The State Fire Marshal has placed O'Brien County under a burn ban starting September 20th due in part to the hot and dry weather Siouxland continues to face. The Fire Marshal finds that conditions in O'Brien County are such that opening burning constitutes a danger...
siouxlandnews.com
Tax postcards mailed in Dakota County had incorrect information
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The City of South Sioux City says that the pink tax rate postcards from the Dakota County Assessor contained information that was incorrect. The issue has been discussed with the State of Nebraska Department of Revenue and the Dakota County Assessor and corrected postcards are being sent to taxpayers.
siouxlandnews.com
Mustangs overcome slow start to take "Battle of the Saddle" over Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Briar Cliff Chargers headed across town Saturday, Sept.17th, to take on top-ranked Morningside Mustangs on home turf. The Chargers were leading a majority of the first quarter, but Morningside came powering back, taking the Battle of the Saddle victory with a 59-23 win.
siouxlandnews.com
One killed, three-year-old injured in single-car crash in Sioux County
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — One person has been killed and two others, including a small child, were seriously hurt in a car accident in Sioux County on Sept. 18th. The Iowa State Patrol responded to the accident, near Rock Valley, at around 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say 25-year-old Reyes...
Comments / 0