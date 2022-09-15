Read full article on original website
Malakai Black Asks For Time To 'Recalibrate Himself' Following Prestige Wrestling Bout
Malakai Black addresses his future. On September 7, Fightful Select reported that the word among AEW talent was Malakai Black obtained his release, which was conditional according to AEW sources, from the company. Black reportedly requested his release in August, but it was not granted at the time. Black competed...
Malakai Black Confirms He Asked For AEW Release, Issues Statement On His Career
Malakai Black addresses his career. On September 7, Fightful Select reported that the word among AEW talent was Malakai Black obtained his release, which was conditional according to AEW sources, from the company. Black reportedly requested his release in August, but it was not granted at the time. Taking to...
RJ City Grills Jim Ross, Bear Bronson Reflects On Facing The Wolves, Ethan Page's Toy Vlog | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Sunday, September 18, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey (EW), RJ City takes Jim Ross to task over his betrayal of farmers, quizzes him on Rodgers and Hammerstein, and uncovers potential heat between Jim Ross and Danny DeVito. You can see the full episode above.
MOLLY BELLE: Mox: I Am Legend
It’s unorthodox, but I’d like to begin this feature a little differently than normal. It’s almost fitting in a way because the subject of my ramblings today is as lovingly unorthodox as they come. Since the day Jon Moxley sauntered through the crowd at Double or Nothing in 2019, he has arguably been the heartbeat of All Elite Wrestling. The turmoil surrounding AEW recently is no secret, but I believe the still young company will walk through the roaring flames in a better place then ever. Eventually. Why? Because Jon Moxley has faced worse, much worse, and he’s leading the charge. By example. Let’s examine why…
CM Punk Was Going To Wrestle Cesaro The Night He Walked Out On WWE
CM Punk was going to wrestle a fellow ROH alum on the night he left WWE in 2014. When CM Punk left WWE in 2014, he wouldn't join another wrestling promotion for almost 8 years. At the time, CM Punk was frustrated with the culture in WWE and was also dealing with a multitude of injuries. while it is known that he was headed towards the program with Kane that would eventually lead to a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 30, a lesser-known detail is who CM Punk was supposed to wrestle on the very night he left WWE.
Wardlow Details Surreal Experience Watching Jeff Hardy’s AEW Debut
Wardlow calls Jeff Hardy's AEW debut a "mind-blowing moment" because he was a big fan of "The Charismatic Enigma" when he was growing up. Hardy debuted on the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he reunited with his brother, Matt. Wardlow's segment came after this emotional arrival, so he watched it unfold before he went out to perform.
Fight Pit & War Games | WWE Raw 9/19/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for September 19. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
Bianca Belair: Rumors Of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don't Weigh On Montez Ford
Bianca Belair says Montez Ford isn't worried about any rumors concerning The Street Profits. For several months now there has been persistent reporting concerning the future of The Street Profits tag team. On WWE television, prior to Triple H taking over creative, there were frequent references to problems between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on all three WWE brands.
Heath Wants To See Bhupinder Gujjar Pull Off A Razor Ramon-Style Gimmick
Heath thinks Bhupinder Gujjar could be “The Bad Guy” of IMPACT Wrestling. Heath is now a veteran of the wrestling scene, more than a decade removed from his WWE SummerSlam headlining match as a member of the Nexus. Currently a member of the IMPACT Wrestling locker room, Heath has a front-row seat to some matches with the brightest names up and coming in pro wrestling, such as Bhupinder Gujjar.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Bakersfield, CA (9/17): Seth Rollins Headlines
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 17 from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Bakersfield, CA (9/17) - Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss def. Damage Control...
Anthony Bowens: The Acclaimed Are The Uncrowned Champs Because We Can Bring Life To The Tag Division
Anthony Bowens looks forward to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, where The Acclaimed will challenge Swerve in our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. This bout will be a rematch from AEW All Out, where the champions retained the gold in a thrilling contest...
Bayley Doesn't Mind Crowds Singing During Her Matches, But They Should Wait For Her To Approve It
Hey, Cardiff, Bayley doesn't mind the singing, but it's very distracting. Bayley had her first pay-per-view match in over a year at WWE Clash at the Castle and even though she's currently a heel, the crowd in Cardiff, Wales couldn't help but serenade the leader of Damage CTRL. Singing their own take on Bruce Channel's "Hey Baby," those in Wales excitedly let Bayley know they wanted her to be their girl.
Dakota Kai: I Want To Help Elevate WWE's Women's Division, The Tag Team Titles Can Help Us Do That
Dakota Kai wants to help elevate WWE's women's division, and she sees her reign alongside IYO SKY as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions as a chance to do so. Kai and IYO SKY won the titles by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on the September 12 episode of WWE Raw. In doing so, Kai captured her first championship on WWE's main roster.
DJ Whoo Kid To Serve As Special Guest Announcer At AEW Grand Slam
The Hype Magazine announced that DJ Whoo Kid will be a special guest announcer at AEW Grand Slam. DJ Whoo Kid is a radio host on Shade 45 and one of the premiere DJs in hip-hop history, hosting mixtapes for rappers such as Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, J Cole, Lil Kim, D-Block, and more.
Tony Khan: AEW Grand Slam Will Be Unlike Anything AEW Has Ever Done Before, It Will Be Very Special
AEW president Tony Khan says the company's two-night Grand Slam show will be extra special. On Wednesday, September 21, AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second Grand Slam event. While AEW has been hit hard by some controversy in recent weeks, like the reported "melee" that involved CM Punk and The Elite, many fans are looking forward to this buzzworthy show.
Roman Reigns: Tyson Fury Got Lost In The Moment At WWE Clash At The Castle, He Did A Solid
Roman Reigns is glad Tyson Fury stopped Austin Theory at WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns went to war with Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales, and towards the end of the bout, Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory ran down to the ring in hopes of cashing in his guaranteed title opportunity right then and there. Unfortunately for Theory, Tyson Fury was front row and swiftly knocked Theory out to ensure he'd have no influence on the rest of the bout.
Maria Kanellis Discusses WWA, AEW Talks, WWE, IMPACT, More! | Grapsody Interviews
The Grapsody team speaks with Maria Kanellis about World Wrestling Army, WWE and more!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Ricochet On The Rock Potentially Dethroning Roman Reigns: Who Else Is It Gonna Be?
Ricochet wants The Rock to end the reign of Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns is currently on one of the longest winning streaks in company history. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 750 days, but that didn't stop him from beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to also capture the WWE Championship. Reigns also hasn't been pinned or submitted since December 15, 2019.
Eddie Edwards Discusses His Latest Character Transformation: I'm Having A Blast As A Heel
Eddie Edwards is having a lot of fun with his run as a bad guy, and he's appreciative of the opportunity tha he'll have at IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory. Over two years since the end of his previous reign, Edwards will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship at Bound For Glory. A lot of changed since he last held the gold; Edwards is now one of IMPACT's top heels as the leader of Honor No More.
Tony Schiavone Says Ole Anderson Regretted How He Treated Vince And Linda McMahon
Ole Anderson has regrets according to Tony Schiavone. Ole Anderson was not part of the WWE Hall of Fame induction of the Four Horsemen in 2012 despite being an original member of the group. In a 2012 interview with the Post and Courier, Ole said, "Vince McMahon hates my guts,...
