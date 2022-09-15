Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Clyde Steven Trambaugh
Clyde Steven Trambaugh, 73, of Loogootee, passed away Thursday, September 15,. 2022 at Springs Valley Meadows in French Lick. He was born May 21, 1949, in Loogootee, Indiana to the late Willard John and. Alma Elizabeth “Libby” (Swayze) Trambaugh. Clyde was a United States Army veteran and served...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kelli Kendall
Kelli Kendall, 42, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her residence. Born in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of Patricia and Jim Rishforth. She married Travis Kendall, and he survives. Kelli was a homemaker and a mother. She enjoyed the outdoors and always let her...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ryan Christopher McGaha
Ryan Christopher McGaha, 35, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Born October 14, 1986, he was the son of James Lawson and Angela McGaha. He had been a machinist at C.A.P. in Bedford. He loved MMA cage fighting and will be greatly missed by his children. Survivors...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Leasa M. Francis
Leasa M. Francis, 63, of Bedford, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her residence. Born March 23, 1959, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Eugene and Rudeen (Luttrell) Patton. She married. Clarence L. Francis on April 3, 1995, and he preceded her in...
wamwamfm.com
WAMW Sports
It was an historic day in Bicknell on Saturday. Only four years removed from having one golfer, the Barr Reeve Lady Vikings won the IHSAA sectional championship. Barr Reeve shot a 364 which bested South Knox by four shots and North Knox by 20 shots to move into this Saturday’s regional at Country Oaks. North Daviess finished a respectable 4th but did not advance. It was a total team effort by the Lady Vikings: Olivia Emmons, Braylee Knepp, Madison Brunson, Brynlee Rollins, and Brynna Knepp. Here’s Coach Robinson.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Karen Lynn May
Karen Lynn May, 66, of Bedford passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. at Mitchell Manor. Karen was born in Bedford on December 29, 1955, to Robert and Mary (Potts) May. Karen was a graduate of Bedford High School and Oakland City College, she retired from Visteon in Bedford.
One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County. According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. Ames said one vehicle struck the guardrail on […]
wamwamfm.com
Help Wanted at Martin Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications to fill full-time jail officer and dispatch positions, with part-time positions also available. Pick up an application at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office: 318 Capital Avenue in Shoals or call 812-247-3726 if you have any questions.
wamwamfm.com
Focus on the Community, Myranda Knepp Daviess County Tobacco Cessation
Myranda Knepp with The Daviess County Tobacco Cessation talks about the event happening tomorrow on Focus on the Community! Listen to the full interview here…
wbiw.com
Judge sentences habitual offender to prison
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford man to four years in the Indiana Department of Correction Thursday. Joseph E. Abner, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, with a habitual offender enhancement, as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana. The plea agreement, negotiated by Deputy Prosecutor Robert Garrett, offered Abner two years in prison for possession of methamphetamine, with two years added for being a habitual offender.
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
wamwamfm.com
Successful Chevy Carfest Weekend
The 20th Century Chevy Carfest Weekend was another big success over the weekend. Officials with the club tell us over 360 cars took the cruise on Saturday night, and cars were lined up from one side of the park to the other for the big show yesterday. Over 100 awards...
wbiw.com
Local man vandalizes local laundromat
BEDFORD – A man was arrested after an Indiana State Police trooper responded to an incident on February 15, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day an Indiana State Trooper took a report from a business owner at The Warsh Room laundromat at 505 West Warren Street in Mitchell. The business owner told the trooper that they had surveillance camera footage of everything that happened.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Krystal Nalley, 30, of West Frankfort, was arrested on counts of OVWI Refusal, Possession of Marijuana , Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia , OVWI Endangerment. No bond was set. Brandon Goble, 33, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Intimidation: Threatening to Commit Terrorism, Battery Against a Public Safety...
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
The following arrests were made recently by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. In most cases those listed are just facing charges and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
vincennespbs.org
Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Pedestrian Accident
A 16-year old Vincennes male has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:45pm on US41 South, just 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass. Police say the teen was crossing the southbound lane...
POLICE: Wrong-way driver arrested in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they took a woman into custody after she drunkenly swerved into the opposite lane of traffic Saturday night. The Jasper Police Department tells us they pulled over a Jeep Gladiator after they saw it driving on the wrong side of the road. A police report states the driver, 48-year-old […]
wevv.com
Teen seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Highway 41 in Knox County
A teenage boy was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Knox County, Indiana. The Knox County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Thursday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. According to KCSO, a 16-year-old boy was crossing the southbound lane of US 41 when he was struck by a...
WTOL-TV
More than 30 dogs seized in Indiana
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are reportedly doing much better after being found in "deplorable conditions." The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife
A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect, Ty Hendrickson, into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
