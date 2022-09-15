It was an historic day in Bicknell on Saturday. Only four years removed from having one golfer, the Barr Reeve Lady Vikings won the IHSAA sectional championship. Barr Reeve shot a 364 which bested South Knox by four shots and North Knox by 20 shots to move into this Saturday’s regional at Country Oaks. North Daviess finished a respectable 4th but did not advance. It was a total team effort by the Lady Vikings: Olivia Emmons, Braylee Knepp, Madison Brunson, Brynlee Rollins, and Brynna Knepp. Here’s Coach Robinson.

BICKNELL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO