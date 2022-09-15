ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire breaks out on stage at Panic! At The Disco's St. Paul show

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
There was alarm at the Xcel during Wednesday's Panic! At The Disco concert when a small fire broke out on stage.

The incident happened during the band's "Viva Las Vengeance" show at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with footage of the moment captured and shared on the YouTube page MrAlanC.

The fire appeared to break out in a corner of the stage, with lead singer Brendon Urie continuing to perform while staff members came to extinguish it.

It's not been officially confirmed what sparked the fire, though those in the audience believe it was caused by stage pyrotechnics.

The band kicked off a 40-date world tour last week, with St. Paul the fifth stop.

