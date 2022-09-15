Read full article on original website
Watch St. Vincent Perform “Down” on Colbert
St. Vincent returned to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night after her recent residency with the house band Stay Human, where among other things, she performed Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” This time, she performed “Down” with Louis Cato & The Late Show Band. Watch it happen below.
Sudan Archives Performs “Selfish Soul” on Colbert: Watch
Sudan Archives was the musical guest on the latest episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The Cincinnati-born, Los Angeles–based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist brought her Natural Brown Prom Queen song “Selfish Soul” to the program. She was joined by the Growth Eternal on bass, as well as three backup singers, including Keiyaa. Watch Sudan Archives make her television debut below.
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Album ATUM, a Sequel to Mellon Collie and Machina
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced their new album ATUM (pronounced “autumn”), a 33-song rock opera in three acts that’s billed as the sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God. The new song “Beguiled” is the first taste from the album. Hear it below.
Watch Björk’s Majestic Video for New Song “Ovule”
Björk has shared a new single, “Ovule,” from her forthcoming LP Fossora. It comes with a video reuniting Björk with Nick Knight, who directed the “Pagan Poetry” video in the Vespertine era. Watch the clip, which fits Björk in a variety of extravagant dresses, below.
Watch Fontaines D.C. Perform “Roman Holiday” on Corden
Fontaines D.C. brought their Skinty Fia track “Roman Holiday” to The Late Late Show with James Corden yesterday. Watch Grian Chatten and the Dublin band’s rendition of the song below. Earlier this month, Fontaines D.C. played “Nabokov” on Seth Meyers. Before that, they shared a “’70s heist-inspired”...
Bladee Announces New Album Spiderr, Shares Video for New Song “Drain Story”: Watch
Bladee is back with a new solo album, following last year’s The Fool. It’s called Spiderr and it’s out September 30 via Year 0001. The Swedish artist has shared one track, “Drain Story,” with the news, along with a video directed by his Drain Gang associate Ecco2k. Check it out with the rest of the Spiderr tracklist below.
Post Malone Receives Medical Attention After Onstage Fall in St. Louis
Post Malone is currently on tour in support of his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, and, at his show on Saturday, September 17 in St. Louis, the vocalist stumbled over an opening on stage and injured himself, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and TMZ report. Midway through his song “Circles,” the...
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: The Mars Volta, the Beths, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from the Mars Volta, the Beths, Djo (aka Stranger Things’ Joe Keery), Mura Masa, Michelle Branch, Lyzza, Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man, and Sumerlands. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Pitchfork Announces the 1990s Karaoke Party
Desperate to scream “You Oughta Know” in front of a crowd so loudly your ex will hear it? Think the world needs to hear your Mariah Carey impression? Dying to do a “The Boy Is Mine” duet with your bestie? Join Pitchfork and The Kings of Karaoke on Tuesday, September 27 at the Woods (48 S. 4th St. in Williamsburg, Brooklyn) for an epic ’90s karaoke party. This 21+ event is free and open to the public—no RSVP necessary, but it’s first come, first serve. The party starts at 8 p.m.
Mariah Carey Hints at Release for Secret 1995 Alt-Rock Album
Mariah Carey says she has unearthed the original version of her mythic 1995 alt-rock album—a version, believed lost, that features her own lead vocals. In a podcast interview with Rolling Stone’s Brian Hiatt, Carey hinted that she intends to release her version of Someone’s Ugly Daughter, and that she was also planning a related project, or perhaps an update of the album, with another artist.
Hammered Hulls Announce Debut Album, Share New Song “Rights and Reproductions”: Listen
Hammered Hulls—the band of bassist Mary Timony, vocalist Alec MacKaye, guitarist Mark Cisneros, and drummer Chris Wilson—have announced their debut LP, Careening, with the new song “Rights and Reproductions.” The album is due out October 28 via Dischord. Check out the album artwork, tracklist, and “Rights and Reproductions” below.
Fred Again.. Announces New Album Actual Life 3, Shares New Song: Listen
Fred Again.. has announced a new album. Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) is out October 28 via Atlantic. It’s the producer’s third album and the third installment of his Actual Life series; the first two were released in 2021. Today, he’s also shared a new single from the album called “Danielle (Smile on My Face).” The track samples 070 Shake (whose real name is Danielle Balbuena). Listen to it below.
Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey
Since their inception in 2013, Butcher Brown have used jazz as a framework for experimentation, transforming it into any sonic hybrid their collective mind can dream up. Their grandiose instrumentations are constructed with enough clarity to hear how each of their five members’ individual genius contributes to the sum’s deconstruction of soul and funk, providing the foundation for outside artists like Pink Siifu and Alex Isley to hop onto. Their latest album, Butcher Brown Presents: Triple Trey is a continuation of their ongoing pursuit of genre’s dismantling, finding a natural home within the comfortable confines of hip-hop and big-band jazz.
“Right to Riot”
Hagop Tchaparian’s winding path to his full-length debut, Bolts, included a brief turn at teenage stardom as the guitarist for the punk band Symposium, which snagged a string of coveted gigs playing Warped Tour and opening for Metallica in the late ’90s. After that group flamed out, the British-Armenian producer submerged himself deep within London’s club scene; it was there, in collaboration with dance heavyweights like Four Tet and Hot Chip, that Tchaparian laid the groundwork for his pulsing, diaristic sound. Bolts is more than underground club fodder, though. It’s a sprawling assertion of history, assembled from more than 15 years’ worth of personal recordings—Armenian wedding guests leaping over a fire, local musicians performing on the street—that combines folk elements with slick electronic rhythms.
Father John Misty Shares New Live at Electric Lady EP: Listen
Father John Misty has shared a live EP of reimagined tracks from Chloë and the Next 20th Century, plus a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever).” Check out the Spotify session, dubbed the Live at Electric Lady EP, below.
“Post Ryan”
Gilla Band songs are claustrophobic rooms with a door to enter and no way out: tense scenarios seen through the eyes of someone with suffocating anxiety and paranoia. On “Post Ryan,” the closing track from the band’s forthcoming album Most Normal, the Irish noise rockers deliver one of their most unnervingly even-keeled examples to date. Centered around a warped interpolation of the beat from Flock of Seagulls’ hit “I Ran (So Far Away),” “Post Ryan” is a soliloquy run amok. As if scrambling to ground himself, vocalist Dara Kiely describes things he sees—a balding barber, a snail’s crushed shell—before caving to “inevitable depression.” “I’m in between breakdowns/Constantly in recovery/I’m just the same prick,” he deadpans. “Gonna end up homeless/I hid behind the surreal.” The self-exposure is so raw that Kiely had to step away when he initially played the vocal demo for his bandmates.
Earl Sweatshirt Raps New Music in First Episode of Atlanta Season 4
On the latest episode of Atlanta, the FX show from Donald Glover that kicked off its fourth and final season last night, a familiar voice floated through the speakers as characters Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) ruminated on the death of a local rapper, Blue Blood. The raw, woozy vocals set to a thumping beat belonged to none other than Earl Sweatshirt, Pitchfork can confirm. The Los Angeles artist provided new music as a stand-in for Blue Blood’s “experimental” songs, as Paper Boi calls them, which play throughout various scenes.
Watch the New Trailer for the Sinéad O’Connor Documentary Nothing Compares
Nothing Compares, the upcoming documentary about Sinéad O’Connor, has received a release date and new trailer. The film, directed by Kathryn Ferguson, chronicles the singer-songwriter’s career and features live performances, music videos, and previously unseen footage. It arrives in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on September 23 before it heads to streaming on Showtime on September 30. Check out the trailer below.
Paramore Announce “This Is Why,” First New Song in 5 Years
Have announced their first new music since 2017’s After Laughter. The pop-punk band will release the new single “This Is Why” on September 28. Find the single artwork below. Since After Laughter, Paramore singer Hayley Williams has released two solo records: 2020’s Petals for Armor and 2021’s...
Mavi Announces New Album Laughing So Hard It Hurts, Shares New Song “Baking Soda”: Listen
Mavi has announced the follow-up to his debut 2019 album Let the Sun Talk. The new one, Laughing So Hard It Hurts, is out October 14. It’s led by the new single “Baking Soda,” which was produced by Monte Booker and Amarah. Check out the Brick-directed video for that track below.
