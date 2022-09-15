Gilla Band songs are claustrophobic rooms with a door to enter and no way out: tense scenarios seen through the eyes of someone with suffocating anxiety and paranoia. On “Post Ryan,” the closing track from the band’s forthcoming album Most Normal, the Irish noise rockers deliver one of their most unnervingly even-keeled examples to date. Centered around a warped interpolation of the beat from Flock of Seagulls’ hit “I Ran (So Far Away),” “Post Ryan” is a soliloquy run amok. As if scrambling to ground himself, vocalist Dara Kiely describes things he sees—a balding barber, a snail’s crushed shell—before caving to “inevitable depression.” “I’m in between breakdowns/Constantly in recovery/I’m just the same prick,” he deadpans. “Gonna end up homeless/I hid behind the surreal.” The self-exposure is so raw that Kiely had to step away when he initially played the vocal demo for his bandmates.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO