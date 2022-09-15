Read full article on original website
California mom Sherri Papini gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Sherri Papini,...
FOX2Now
Prosecutors, defense agree Richard Emery killed St. Charles family
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Prosecutors and defense attorneys agree a St. Charles man killed his girlfriend, her children, and her mother just days after Christmas in 2018. But what is up for debate is the defendant’s state of mind at the time of the murders. Earlier story...
Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Ohio parents face arrest warrants and a grandmother is in custody after deputies in Ohio found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, according to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO...
Kentucky school shooter seeks parole 25 years after killing 3, wounding 5
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
Opening statements in Richard Emery trial today
The trial is expected to start Tuesday, September 20 for a man charged in the 2018 murders of a St. Charles family of four.
Texas sheriff opens probe into DeSantis’ migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard
(The Hill) – Bexar County, Texas, Sheriff Javier Salazar opened an investigation on Monday into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) controversial transport of approximately 50 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. “We are opening up a case, an investigation, with regard to the suspected activities...
Will, Kankakee counties file lawsuit over SAFE-T Act
Two lawsuits were filed by Will and Kankakee county officials Friday over the SAFE-T Act.
Bused, flown migrants can live in the US for now, here’s why
Republican governors have been sending more migrants released at the U.S. border with Mexico to Democratic strongholds, raising questions about their legal status, how they are lured on board buses and planes and the cost to taxpayers. Florida’s Ron DeSantis flew about 50 Venezuelans last week to the small, upscale...
Police investigate a shooting on Ladue Road
Ladue police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition, Sunday.
Missouri ranks high on 2022 ‘confrontational driver’ list
ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Forbes put together a list of the most confrontational drivers in the United States. Missouri ranks high in the rude behavior ranking. They surveyed 5,000 drivers across the country in August to come up with this list. The questions that scored the highest are whether people had been bumped into on purpose, yelled at, forced off the road, or had a gun pulled on them. Questions with lower scores include if someone had been cut off, honked at in frustration, tailgated, or threatened with a gesture.
FOX 2 Senate debate deadline passes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A deadline of September 19th at noon was communicated to the Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine campaigns for our October 4 statewide debate. The Schmitt for senate campaign has accepted our invitation. We have not received an answer from Trudy Busch Valentine’s campaign as of the deadline.
Ritenour High School teacher named 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year
An English teacher at Ritenour High School is the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year.
Why the odds of legalizing sports betting are low this special session
Sports betting is up for discussion again at the Missouri Statehouse, but unless the governor expands his call for special session, passing the legislation could be a long shot.
SSM Health and STL Food Bank host Drive-Thru Food Fair
SSM Health and the St. Louis Area Food Bank are partnering to get food to residents in need.
More ‘boomerang kids’ moving back in with their parents
(NewsNation) — Many Americans have hit a brick wall post-graduation, struggling to find jobs, even with a college degree, while others are struggling financially due to student loan debt and looking for affordable rent. This has led to an increase in young people moving back home with their parents.
Missouri Senate committee negotiates income tax cut
Missouri state senators on Monday advanced two strategies for cutting income taxes, but behind-the-scenes negotiations were still ongoing.
Fiona strengthens to Category 3, becomes 1st major hurricane of season
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After making landfall in Puerto Rico over the weekend, Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 3 storm Tuesday and became the first major hurricane of the season, the National Hurricane Center said. At 8 a.m., Fiona was centered about 10 miles northwest of Grand Turk...
Flight to Hawaii interrupted for ukulele lesson
(KTLA) – A flight from California to Hawaii was interrupted, but not because of an incident or safety issue. Passengers were instead directed to pay attention to a musical type of in-flight instruction. On Friday, passengers on the Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach to Honolulu were surprised with...
Fiona slams Puerto Rico, entire island loses power
(The Hill) — The entire island of Puerto Rico lost power Sunday as Hurricane Fiona hit the U.S. territory with dangerous winds and flash flood conditions. The Category 1 storm knocked out Puerto Rico’s power grid when it swept through the southwest coast, affecting the entire island. The...
MoDOT closes eastbound lane on Dunn Road as part of I-270 project
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has closed the eastbound lane of Dunn road Monday morning to make way for new on and off ramps on Interstate 270.
