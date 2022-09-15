Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Victim identified in Sunday morning crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash Monday. According to a press release, 20-year-old Randy G. Rhodes, Jr, of Chillicothe, died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Rhode’s vehicle left the roadway and rolled over multiple times near Krause...
walls102.com
Henry man killed in Sunday motorcycle crash
TISKILWA – A man from Henry is dead after a Sunday motorcycle crash in Bureau County. Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said that around 2:25 PM they were called to the 1900 E. St. two miles south of Tiskilwa. A black and white 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle reportedly lost control for unknown reasons while traveling south on 1900 E St. The driver, and single occupant, a 65 year old male was later pronounced deceased at OSF Saint Clare Medical Center. The name is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin. The accident remains under investigation by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau County Coroner’s Office.
25newsnow.com
Man identified after fatal crash in Chillicothe Sunday
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a man after an early Sunday morning crash. Randy G. Rhodes, Jr., 20, of North Azbell Street, was pronounced dead on scene at 2:25 a.m. Sunday. Harwood says Rhodes’ vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for shooting, aggravated battery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for several charges related to a shooting that happened on Trewyn Avenue in Peoria on Aug. 17. According to Peoria County court records, 29-year-old Jerrell L. Hardges was indicted for aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault.
Central Illinois Proud
13 arrested during directed patrol in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reporting 13 arrests during directed patrol Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, during the directed patrol officers made 13 arrests, conducted 18 vehicle stops, issued five tickets and impounded two vehicles. Two major incidents were reported during the...
wcbu.org
Man killed in Krause Road crash
Peoria County Sheriff's Police said a 20-year old man died in a crash early Sunday morning. The single-vehicle incident happened about 1 a.m. Deputies said the man was ejected from the vehicle when it left the southbound lane in the 16000 block of Krause Road. The vehicle rolled multiple times.
wjbc.com
UPDATE: Normal Police release more details on weekend shooting
NORMAL – Normal Police are releasing more details regarding a man who died from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. After a preliminary autopsy report from the McLean County Coroner’s Office, it was determined the 29-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened around 3:40 a.m....
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested on meth charges in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has reported that two have been arrested on several meth-related charges. According to a Bloomington police press release, 50-year-old Terry Pyles and 24-year-old Nicole Pruser, both from Leroy, Ill., were taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. They...
Central Illinois Proud
Pub II crash victims identified, GoFundMe set up for medical bills
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fundraiser has been set up to pay the medical bills of two Illinois State University seniors who were critically injured in a crash last week. A new GoFundMe campaign identifies the victims of last week’s car crash outside of Pub II in Normal as Mike Burns and Carson Bates, both seniors from Plainfield, IL. They are both said to be in critical condition.
starvedrock.media
Coroner Releases Name Of Motorcyclist Involved In Fatal Wreck Near Tiskilwa
The victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Bureau County has been identified. The coroner says it was 65-year-old Daniel Comer of Henry who died from injuries sustained in a wreck a couple of miles south of Tiskilwa. Comer crashed his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on 1900 E. Street. Nobody else was involved in the wreck.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Smith Street reopened after gas leak
UPDATE: 4:05 p.m. — Smith Street near Steubenvilles has reopened in Peoria Tuesday. According to firefighters on the scene, there was a gas leak in a house, which has now been vented. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department closed part of Smith Street near Steubenvilles Street in...
25newsnow.com
2 wanted for questioning in relation to shooting in Streator
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question two people in relation to a shooting in Streator. The sheriff’s office says Alyssa K. Shelton and Timothy M. Wheaton, both from Streator, are wanted for questioning after a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of South Cleveland Avenue in Streator on September 17.
Two Galesburg men charged after causing a disturbance at PZ’s Place
Around 8:30 pm on Saturday, September 17th, Galesburg Police responded to PZ’s Place in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue for a disturbance. Dispatch informed officers the situation was escalating and two male subjects were throwing bar stools at each other. Officers arrived and made contact with one of the suspects – a 36-year-old Galesburg man. The other suspect, a 34-year-old Galesburg man, had departed the bar but was stopped by police on Grand Avenue. A female staff member told police two male suspects began acting suspiciously outside and followed her inside. The two males came to the bar and asked to purchase a cheeseburger for .58 cents. When the staff told the men that wasn’t possible, they became aggressive and were threatening to kill employees, according to police reports. One of the men pretended to have a firearm at one point and the two began throwing bar stools causing other customers to leave. Both men were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
aledotimesrecord.com
A fight, a fire, then 2 people dead; neighbors recount the hours before lives changed
Close to a week after a home was set on fire and a couple who lived nearby shot dead, neighbors are trying to come to terms with the unthinkable. The mayhem that escalated over hours began with a family quarrel. According to Springfield Police, Mark Crites Jr. fought with his brother about 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, then poured gasoline throughout their Genoa Drive home, set it ablaze, and fled.
Central Illinois Proud
Two cocaine, meth arrests in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men have been arrested for possession of a controlled substance after a search warrant was executed Tuesday morning. Michael E. Kennedy, 62, and Gary C. Colclasure, 51, were arrested after the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance from the Multi County Narcotics Group and the Central Illinois Emergency Response Team, searched 1947 Madison St in Lowpoint, IL at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies man after deadly motorcycle crash
MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Mapleton Wednesday. According to a press release, 40-year-old William Garrett died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries throughout his body that were incompatible with life. At approximately 8:30 p.m....
Central Illinois Proud
Tree limbs down in Peoria from Sunday night storms
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday morning crews cleared tree limbs around Peoria after Sunday night’s round of severe storms in Central Illinois. “They’ve been working kind of continuously throughout the morning, late last night clearing up,” said Peoria Department of Public Works Communications Specialist Nick McMillion.
foxillinois.com
Tornado confirmed to have hit McLean County
LE ROY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Le Roy, Illinois on Monday. We're told the EF-0 tornado touched down around 12:28 a.m. about a half mile southwest of Le Roy. It then took six minutes to travel 3.4 miles. NWS says...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg woman accused of punching officer in face when being arrested for shoplifting
GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly punching a police officer in the face while being arrested for shoplifting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive, at 3:58 p.m. for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police that the suspect, a 55-year-old Galesburg woman, had filled her cart with a total of $889.22 in items and simply tried to leave the store without stopping to pay for anything.
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested in overnight Peoria aggravated assault
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on someone early Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. The suspect, 20-year-old Myriece L. Byrd, is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no FOID. At...
