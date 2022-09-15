ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Virginia county votes to remove Lee, Jackson highway names

By The Associated Press
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6b0A_0hwUCMsI00

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors has voted to change the name of two major highways recognizing Confederate generals.

The 9-1 vote Tuesday would change the name of Lee Highway in the county to Route 29 and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway to Route 50.

The route numbers have already been linked to the highways for many years.

The board’s lone Republican, Pat Herrity, was the sole vote against the change.

A county task force recommended the changes, even though a majority of people in an unscientific survey conducted by the task force supported keeping the names in place. The survey received more than 30,000 responses.

The county estimates the cost of the name change at $2.9 million, including $1.5 million for affected property owners to deal with the cost of renaming.

Panel advises removal of Confederate statue at Arlington

The county’s vote is not the final word; the proposal now goes to the state’s Commonwealth Transportation Board for consideration.

A survey found that dozens of Fairfax County streets are named for Confederate leaders. While the county moved forward with plans to change the highway names, it has left it up to local residents to petition for renaming side streets if they so choose.

The Lee and Jackson names recognize Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

10 Virginia schools received false threats in one day; several in North Carolina, more across nation

(WGHP) — False calls designed to trigger huge police responses, AKA “swatting,” have been a problem for some time, but now schools appear to be the target of increasing false threats. On Monday, 10 schools across Virginia were reported threats, many resulting in police response or lockdowns. None of them were determined to be credible. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Fairfax, VA
Government
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Fairfax, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
royalexaminer.com

Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax

The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stonewall Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Board Of Supervisors#Confederate#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc
royalexaminer.com

None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning

At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes

A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
CENTREVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

Youngkin holding Arizona events for Lake

Youngkin, fresh off his own victory last year against former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, has been campaigning for several GOP candidates this year, raising his own profile amid rumors of a potential 2024 presidential run, while seeking to prop up Republican nominees.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia

If you have never been to the beautiful state of Virginia then you are definitely missing out on some amazing places because even though it's not as famous as other states, Virginia has so much to offer. There is something for everybody there and to help you get started on your trip, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Virginia that you should definitely explore.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy