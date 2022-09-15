Read full article on original website
India's Maharashtra to produce record sugar levels in new season
MUMBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India's top sugar producing state of Maharashtra is set to churn out record levels for the second year in a row as farmers have expanded the growing area for the cane crop, the state government said in a statement on Monday. Higher production will weigh...
French exporters see Morocco's soft wheat imports at 5 mln T in 2023
RABAT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Morocco's imports of soft wheat are expected to stand at between 4.5 million and 5 million tonnes next year due to drought, the Maghreb region head at France's wheat professionals group Intercereales Yann Lebeau said. France alone has exported over 1 million tonnes of soft...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine farm ministry keeps 2022 grain crop estimate at 50-52 mln tonnes vs 86 mln t in 2021
KYIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects a 2022 grain crop of 50-52 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous estimate and down from 86 million tonnes last year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi also told a televised news conference that grain exports in September...
India's monsoon to start its retreat in next two days
NEW DELHI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India's monsoon season is set to enter its withdrawal phase in the next two days, the state-run weather office said on Monday, after a vigorous spell of rains towards the tail end of the four-month season. Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of the...
Brazil to export record volume of ethanol to Europe this year -S&P Global
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's ethanol exports to Europe are set to reach a record high this year, as foreign markets look more appealing than domestic, according to an analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights. This year through August, Brazil shipped about 427 million liters of ethanol to Europe, 435%...
Indonesia trimming palm oil stocks with discounts, India sales
* India could buy 2 mln T in Aug-Nov from Indonesia. * Indonesian sellers offer discount vs Malaysian suppliers. MUMBAI/JAKARTA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian palm oil producers are whittling down their hefty inventory overhang with discounts versus rivals and aggressive sales to India, where demand is picking up for next month's Diwali festival, industry officials said.
GRAINS-Wheat falls on Russian production; exports underpin U.S. soybeans
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday on an expected increase in Russia's crop that will compete with U.S. exports, already hampered by a strong U.S. dollar, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by Chinese export demand, while corn ended up slightly after two-sided trade on broader economic...
GRAINS-Wheat eases as Ukrainian supply, recession fears weigh
* U.N. ship leaves Ukraine with wheat for Ethiopia. * Soybeans up after 4-session decline, corn flat (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures eased in Asian trading on Monday, pressured by Ukrainian supplies under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, and concerns that a global recession would dampen demand.
China's soybean imports from Brazil plunge in August - customs
BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil plunged in August from a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday, as high prices capped purchases of the oilseed from the South American nation. Imports from smaller suppliers like Uruguay and the United States both increased, however. China, the...
U.S. wheat futures ease on increased Russian supplies
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures sank on Monday, pressured by increased production from Russia and a firmer U.S. currency that hampers U.S. exports, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract lost 29-1/4 cents to $8.30-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures ended down 25-1/2 cents at $9.09-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat futures fell 20-1/2 cents to close at $9.18-1/4 a bushel. * Ukraine expects a 2022 grain crop of 50-52 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous estimate and down from 86 million tonnes last year, its agriculture ministry said. * Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 2 million tonnes to 99 million tonnes. The world's largest wheat exporter will have 47.5 million tonnes of wheat potentially available for exports in the 2022/23 July-June marketing season. * U.S. exporters readied 790,145 tonnes of wheat for shipment the week ended Sept. 15, up 4.27% from the week prior, the USDA said, and in line with analyst expectations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)
Ukraine's grain exports down 46% so far in 2022/23, says ministry
KYIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 45.6% year-on-year in the 2022/23 season so far at 6.364 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The country's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route for shipments, were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
GRAINS-U.S. futures edge higher, soybeans up on China demand
* U.S. corn harvest 7% complete, soy 3%; ratings decline -USDA. * USDA confirms sales of 136,000 T of U.S. soybeans to China. * IKAR raises Russian 2022 wheat crop forecast by 2 mln tonnes (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Enrico Dela Cruz. Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. grain...
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed stays unchanged in July
TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in July was unchanged at 47.2% from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Tuesday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Jul-2022 Jun-2022 Jul-2021 Total Shipments 1,827,149 2,047,208 1,945,965 Main Ingredients Corn 47.2% 47.3% 47.2% Sorghum 1.0% 1.0% 1.1% Wheat 1.9% 1.8% 1.9% Barley 4.0% 4.0% 3.8% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Kazakhstan harvests 17.9 mln T of grains from 86% of sown area
ALMATY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kazakh farmers have harvested 17.9 million tonnes of grains and pulses so far this season, with harvesting 86.3% complete, the grain-exporting Central Asian nation's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday. The grain yield stood at 1.25 tonnes per hectare, it said in a statement. (Reporting by...
UPDATE 2-Bunge to sell oilseed processing business in Russia
(Adds background on plant capacity, construction cost) Sept 19 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to sell its oilseed processing business in Russia to Karen Vanetsyan, the controlling shareholder of Exoil Group. The sale includes the sunflower processing plant in Voronezh. Bunge and...
GRAINS-Corn edges higher as USDA crop report fans supply concerns
Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged higher in early Asian trading on Tuesday following a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop progress report that showed harvest lagging behind average analyst estimate and fuelled concerns over global supply. Wheat rose, while soybean was flat. Trading was muted ahead...
Wheat prices still plunged at close | Monday, September 19, 2022
CBOT wheat closed down 30¢ and KC wheat closed down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 20¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says wheat is under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar, weakness in the stock market, and weak demand for U.S. wheat exports. Corn futures ended...
Wheat steadies after slide; soybeans ease
PARIS/MANILA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday, consolidating after a day-earlier slide on rising Black Sea supplies, while soybeans ticked down as traders assessed mixed Chinese demand. Corn inched up, supported by slower-than-expected U.S. harvest progress. Price moves were limited in keeping with wider markets as investors awaited Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision that is among a series of central bank policy announcements due this week.
Biotech corn and soy widely used, consumers still wary of GM wheat
CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Nearly all corn and soybean acres in the world's largest exporting countries are seeded with genetically modified varieties, but that is not the case for wheat, a crop grown primarily for human food. Biotech varieties of corn and soy, used for animal feed, biofuels, and...
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 15-25 cents, corn down 4-5 cents, soy down 3-4 cents
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 25 cents per bushel. * Wheat easing as a firm dollar...
