Read full article on original website
Related
wamwamfm.com
Sara M. Stilwell
Sara M. Stilwell, 81, of Winslow, Indiana, passed away at Deaconess Gateway on Friday, September 16, 2022. She was born in Petersburg, Indiana, on June 23, 1941 to Lee and Edna (Fox) Cockerham. Sara attended the Petersburg 1st Church of God and was a homemaker. Sara is survived by daughter...
wamwamfm.com
Clyde Steven Trambaugh
Clyde Steven Trambaugh, 73, of Loogootee, passed away Thursday, September 15,. 2022 at Springs Valley Meadows in French Lick. He was born May 21, 1949, in Loogootee, Indiana to the late Willard John and. Alma Elizabeth “Libby” (Swayze) Trambaugh. Clyde was a United States Army veteran and served...
wamwamfm.com
WAMW Local Sports
In volleyball action, The Loogootee Lady Lions win a big one at Southridge taking game one 25-11. Losing games 2 and 3 but then came back to win games four and five 25-18 and 15-12. It’s Barr Reeve in Loogootee on Thursday night at Jack Butcher arena. The Washington...
wamwamfm.com
Two Vehicle Accident Near North Side School
A two-vehicle accident occurred near State Road 57 and Viola Avenue in Washington. The police report advises that one person has an arm injury, and one vehicle was reported to have heavy front-end damage. The driver of one of the vehicles was transported by ambulance to DCH to be treated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Krystal Nalley, 30, of West Frankfort, was arrested on counts of OVWI Refusal, Possession of Marijuana , Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia , OVWI Endangerment. No bond was set. Brandon Goble, 33, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Intimidation: Threatening to Commit Terrorism, Battery Against a Public Safety...
wamwamfm.com
Successful Chevy Carfest Weekend
The 20th Century Chevy Carfest Weekend was another big success over the weekend. Officials with the club tell us over 360 cars took the cruise on Saturday night, and cars were lined up from one side of the park to the other for the big show yesterday. Over 100 awards...
wamwamfm.com
Help Wanted at Martin Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications to fill full-time jail officer and dispatch positions, with part-time positions also available. Pick up an application at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office: 318 Capital Avenue in Shoals or call 812-247-3726 if you have any questions.
Comments / 0