Former employee bilked N.J. car dealership out of $1.3M, prosecutor alleges
A former employee of a Toms River car dealership was arrested Monday after he was accused of stealing $1.3 million from the business, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday. The office said it was contacted in October 2021 by the unidentified dealership alleging a former employee — 37-year-old...
Former Car Dealership Employee Arrested For Money Laundering, Theft
BEACHWOOD – An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged for stealing over $1 million from a local car dealership, authorities said. Martin D’Amato, 37, of Beachwood, was charged with Money Laundering as well as Theft in connection to a fraudulent billing scheme occurring at an automobile dealership located in Toms River.
Drugs, Guns, and $10,000: Shots Fired in Atlantic City, NJ; 3 Arrested
Officials in Atlantic City say a shots-fired call last Friday night lead to three people being arrested along with drugs, guns, and thousands of dollars in cash being seized. The scene unfolded around 10 PM in the area of the first block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Officers...
Man accused of puncturing tires on two cars in parking lot of Morris County business
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) -A union County man was charged for puncturing tires on two cars in a parking lot of a Denville Township business, according to police. On September 15, police responded to Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center for the report of a criminal mischief incident that had occurred a short time earlier, police said.
Route 22 drug bust — 18 people arrested following Clinton Township, NJ investigation
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Eighteen individuals, aged 25 to 62, have been arrested in connection with alleged narcotic activity along Route 22 in this Hunterdon County township. The joint initiative between the county prosecutor's office, Clinton Township police and New Jersey State Police began after police began receiving complaints regarding the alleged activity along the state highway, according to the prosecutor's office.
MONMOUTH COUNTY: SHERIFF ASSIGNS ADDITIONAL RESOURCES TO AUTO THEFT TASK FORCE
Monmouth County: As auto thefts continue to soar at alarming rates due to catch and release policies, Sheriff Shaun Golden is assigning six additional officers to the Monmouth/Ocean County Auto Theft Task Force. The sheriff recently announced this plan during a virtual task force meeting which included members of law enforcement from Monmouth and Ocean Counties.
Millville, NJ, Man Gets 8 Years in Prison for ‘Ice’
A Cumberland County man has been sentenced to 84 months in prison for possessing and intending to distribute crystal meth. 40-year-old Charles Sistrunk Jr., of Millville, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute 500 mg or more of a substance containing methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney...
3 teens arrested after gunfire breaks out in fight near NJ high school
A large fight outside a Union County high school after dismissal Monday ended with a lockdown and the arrests of three teens, police said.
Graffiti, Trash & Neglect At Atlantic City, NJ Recreation Fields
We have received numerous phone calls about neglect at the various ball fields in Atlantic City. Yesterday, we drove to Sovereign Avenue and the Bay to the iconic Chelsea Little League Field, also known as Pete Pallitto Field and now called The Chelsea Baseball League since 1997. The Chelsea Little...
New York City Man Charged With Armed Carjacking in Middlesex County, NJ
A man from New York City has been charged in connection to an armed carjacking in South Brunswick, Middlesex County, last summer. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 21-year-old Jashawn Robinson of Queens is facing one count of carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
VIDEO: SWAT Conducts Raids in Lakewood and Jackson
SWAT teams converged on homes in Lakewood and Jackson today. Police tell TLS they were conducting warrants as part of a larger investigation by the County, or Counties. TLS also received reports about a SWAT raid in Howell, which is part of Monmouth County. Details will be published when released.
Police probing suspicious death near Kearny, N.J. athletic field
KEARNY, N.J. -- Police say a man was found dead near the town of Kearny's athletic field on Tuesday.Chopper 2 flew over the scene near Belgrove Drive and Afton Street.The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said its homicide unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating.So far, they have not released any additional information.
54-year-old Pedestrian Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Late Monday Night
Officials in Vineland say a man from Ancora was killed late Monday night while walking along Delsea Drive. The accident happened just after 11:30 PM at the intersection with College Drive. A preliminary investigation by the Vineland Police Department determined Devon C. Baker of Vineland was driving northbound on South...
Two Trenton teens charged with breaking into cars in Lawrence
Two Trenton teens, one of whom allegedly had a Glock handgun in his possession, have been charged for allegedly breaking into a car parked at the Society Hill townhouse development near the Brunswick Traffic Circle, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department. The two men, ages 17 and 18, were...
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach
One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say
Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
13-year-old Newark, NJ, Girl Fatally Shoots Herself In the Head
NEWARK — A teen who shot herself in the head late Friday night has died with the circumstances under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Police were called to a house on Schley Street around 11:30 PM and found the injured girl. Several adults and children witnessed the...
Whiting, NJ, Man Loses Control of Vehicle, Crashes Into House
An investigation is underway in Manchester Township after a vehicle went from its owner's driveway to the living room of a home across the street Monday night. Preliminary details from the crash were released by the Manchester Township Police Department. They say they received a call around 9:53 PM and...
New York man who died after victims fought back in robbery attempt did time in facility for parole violators
The New York City man, who died after trying to rob two other men with a fake gun, served time in a facility for parole violators with a history of substance abuse for a previous attempted robbery, state records show. Robert Compton, 33, allegedly accosted two Staten Island men early...
Popular Steak House Chain Rumored To Be Opening In Toms River, NJ
I love cooking steak on the charcoal grill, along with some corn on the cob and skewered shrimps with pepper and onion. It makes for great summer cooking, however, there are times were my wife and I will want a nice steak dinner but don't want to cook. We also...
