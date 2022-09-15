Albemarle Police investigating shooting incident on Cedar Hill Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot on Cedar Hill Road.
At 5:39 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Albemarle County Police Department, Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Charlottesville Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on Cedar Hill Rd. near North Berkshire Rd.Richmond homeowner speaks out after porch hit by car for third time
Officers found one person with a gunshot wound upon arrival. The person was taken to UVA Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time, according to police.
After the incident, police identified persons of interest near Mallside Forest Apartments.
Police said there is no threat to the community and the incident remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0