Albemarle Police investigating shooting incident on Cedar Hill Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot on Cedar Hill Road.

At 5:39 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Albemarle County Police Department, Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Charlottesville Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on Cedar Hill Rd. near North Berkshire Rd.

Officers found one person with a gunshot wound upon arrival. The person was taken to UVA Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time, according to police.

After the incident, police identified persons of interest near Mallside Forest Apartments.

Police said there is no threat to the community and the incident remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.