NYC robber tries to rape woman he knocked out with chokehold

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a sexual predator who tried to rape an unconscious woman who he put in a chokehold on a Bronx street this week.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect Thursday as they investigate Tuesday morning’s sex attack in Crotona Park East.

The man followed the 24-year-old victim before attacking her just before 3 p.m. near Bryant Avenue and Jennings Street.

He placed her in a chokehold until she lost consciousness and then tried to rape her, according to police.

He ultimately fled with the woman’s cellphone, police said.

The victim was transported to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.