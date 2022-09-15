ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC robber tries to rape woman he knocked out with chokehold

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a sexual predator who tried to rape an unconscious woman who he put in a chokehold on a Bronx street this week.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect Thursday as they investigate Tuesday morning’s sex attack in Crotona Park East.

The man followed the 24-year-old victim before attacking her just before 3 p.m. near Bryant Avenue and Jennings Street.

He placed her in a chokehold until she lost consciousness and then tried to rape her, according to police.

He ultimately fled with the woman’s cellphone, police said.

The victim was transported to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 58

Willie Mitchell
5d ago

Wow!! I am having field days responding to the hood, about crime!! He couldn't marry her before the mating ritual??Wow!! "Women" diss men, so men getdesperate?? Again, Da Bronx iz tied up in this story some kinda way!

Reply(1)
6
Gil Francisco
5d ago

These kind of people are devasting the city,please authorities put these people behind yard.

Reply(2)
14
Kioffa Khan
5d ago

the oldest trick in the Hood the cat is out on the prowl, and the dog don't wanna pay like he promised because since the creep is not worth the crawl!

Reply(1)
3
CBS New York

Woman shot in head in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head at a Brooklyn playground in broad daylight.The gunfire erupted directly behind Junior High School 278 in Marine Park, prompting students to go on lockdown for hours."It's very scary for me," Marine Park resident Vivan Antebi said."See a girl bleeding through the head, falling to the floor," Marine Park resident Joey Demayo said.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, police say Shatyra Wingate was found sitting on a bench. The 25-year-old mother was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she's listed in critical condition."Investigators right now are investigating the...
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

A$AP Rocky Artist Smooky MarGielaa Charged With Attempted Murder

Smooky MarGielaa has reportedly been arrested and facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Queens, New York in July. Multiple reports stated police arrested the Bronx native earlier this month, and he is expected to make an appearance in court this week. According to an article from New York outlet QNS, the shooting started with a group of men arguing near the intersection of Astoria Boulevard across from Grand Central Parkway.
QUEENS, NY
Complex

Smooky MarGielaa Charged With Attempted Murder in Connection With New York Shooting

Smooky MarGielaa is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting reported to have taken place in New York in July. In recent days, multiple reports have stated MarGielaa was arrested earlier this month and is expected to make a court appearance this week. The shooting in question, per a prior report from regional Queens-focused outlet QNS, began with a group of men getting into an argument near the intersection of Astoria Boulevard across from the Grand Central Parkway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
