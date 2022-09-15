Read full article on original website
Keith George
5d ago
Big win for City of Concord. CPD will likely need to hire more officers as they will be making more arrest. they will also need admin people to process the arrest/charges. If you have any doubt of the impact the Flock camera system makes. Just go ask the City of Benicia. More crimes are being solved or thwarted and bad guys are being arrested. The shocking part is no claims of civil rights violations since the system was installed. Oh and the naysayers have mostly gone quiet.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pioneerpublishers.com
Festival Latino comes to Concord’s Monument Corridor Saturday, Sept. 25
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 20, 2022) — The Unity Council Festival Latino is a free, outdoor festival in Concord this Saturday. Organizers expect to bring over 10,000 people to the vibrant, culturally rich Monument Corridor. Enjoy world-class live music, family-friendly games, activities, and traditional Latin American artisans. Join the celebration...
Richmond police patrol activity report: Sept. 16-18
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Sept. 16-18,...
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
SFist
New State Law Wipes Out $50 Million In SF Traffic Fine Late Fees For 180,000 Issued Tickets
All traffic court late fees from before July 1, 2022 have just been wiped out, and capped at $100 for any fees since then, as a new state law just eliminated tons of late fees on traffic fines. It did not get a ton of attention when a fairly obscure...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sfstandard.com
Mysterious Explosions Heard Across SF as Police Investigate ‘Small Devices’
San Francisco police are investigating a string of small explosions reported in various locations across the city. Residents took to Twitter and contacted law enforcement after hearing explosions in Hayes Valley and the Tenderloin. The explosions were confirmed by police, who reported several buildings with broken windows at Willow Street...
pajaronian.com
Robbery suspects caught after chase ends on Highway 17
CENTRAL COAST—A man and a woman were arrested Saturday night following a brazen string of robberies of several CVS stores in multiple counties. Lt. Patrick Dimick of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Coryeon Wyatt, 18, and Keoinjhanie Russell, 21—both of San Jose—were caught off of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz following a high speed chase with several law agencies.
crimevoice.com
Vacaville Police Issue Community Update on Recent Arrests
Originally Published By: Vacaville Police Department Facebook Page. “On Tuesday, July 20th just after 10pm, dispatch received a call from a woman who said a friend’s ex-boyfriend had brandished a gun at her and her friend and had reportedly left in a green or blue Lexus. Officers immediately headed to the area and learned the suspect was Aaron Scott (19, Vacaville) and the gun he’d brandished likely had an extended magazine. Meanwhile, other officers stopped a different vehicle nearby and found Mr. Scott was a passenger in that car. The earlier mentioned green Lexus was found parked a short distance away, and a loaded Glock 26 handgun with an extended magazine was plainly visible inside. Mr. Scott was booked into the Solano County Jail on a variety of firearms charges.
eastcountytoday.net
Supervisor Mitchoff Defends County Settlement in Claim Against LMCHD and Lamar Thorpe
On Monday, Contra Costa County issued their press release a week after the Board of Supervisors approved the settlement with two women against the former Los Medanos Community Healthcare District and its former executive director. A public records request was made to confirm which former executive director was named in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
sfstandard.com
How SF Is About to Take Police Surveillance to the ‘Next Level’
Stunt drivers burning rubber in the dead of night as throngs of onlookers stand dangerously close. An 84-year-old Thai grandfather forcefully pushed to his death while enjoying a morning walk. A group of teens beating a 70-year-old Asian woman in the lobby of her apartment building. San Francisco police are...
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Sept. 12 through 18, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — Even as E.J Phair closed it Concord location last month, a company official urged residents to patronize local restaurants and retailers. “Please support your local mom and pop business when you can. These businesses are what make your local communities unique...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Catch Homeless Woman Who Stole $5k in Items from Rocketship School
On Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a theft that had occurred at Rocketship Charter School on Cavallo Road in the City of Antioch. According to staff at the school, it had reported that the campus had been broken into and several things had been stolen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pioneerpublishers.com
Even without iconic smokestack, The Crossings still draws happy homeowners
A. What we know as The Crossings neighborhood was formerly the town called Cowell, built by Henry Cowell. He set up the Cowell Portland Cement Co. in 1908 on the 2,000-acre site. It processed limestone being dug from the hillside that is now behind Walnut Creek. The town included 54...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman arrested in San Francisco catalytic converter, assault of officer case
SAN FRANCISCO - Police arrested a woman last week on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and injuring an officer during a vehicle pursuit, announced the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street after reports of a catalytic converter theft on Sept. 12. Officers said...
eastcountytoday.net
McCauley Aims to Bring 250 New Jobs to Antioch With Latest Project
ANTIOCH, CA – Sean McCauley is at it again, improving business in Antioch this time working to bring employers with 200 to 250 well-paying, local office jobs to the city. In a recent video post on Facebook he announced the former location of Long’s Drugs corporate offices that’s been a distressed, empty, vandalized building on Deer Valley Road for the past nine years, will be getting a new lease on life.
Berkeley man who welcomed the public at his backyard hot tub dies
A Berkeley man known for welcoming the public to his hot tub died doing what he loved best, officials said.
svvoice.com
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
Angry Oakland residents demand action over rampant illegal dumping
OAKLAND -- Between abandoned cars, trash, and other debris, illegal dumping is a major problem plaguing many of the neighborhoods in Oakland's flatlands. For many residents, the situation has reached a boiling point. They say the rampant illegal dumping is putting people in danger."It's invading my ability to feel safe and walk down clean streets," said Mary Forte, an Oakland native. "Get the trash out of Oakland."Forte and other locals will meet with elected and appointed leaders on Monday evening to ask them to call for a state of emergency, along with an immediate strategy to deal with the trash and...
Witness on 'heartbreaking' aftermath after 3 Antioch children hit by speeding car
The family says if the son with most severe injuries is able to survive, he will likely be paralyzed from the neck down and need a ventilator for the rest of his life. Here's how you can help:
eastcountytoday.net
September 4-10: Antioch Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between September 4-10 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. This week, the Antioch Police Department partnered with the Pittsburg Police Department, Safe Streets, and County Probation to execute multiple search warrants that resulted in several arrests. As a result, the team confiscated six loaded pistols, two of which were unserialized (also known as “ghost guns”). Additionally, a large bag with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, three loaded high-capacity magazines, and narcotics intended for drug sales was seized by the team. All arrested individuals were taken to County Jail and booked for numerous felony charges.
Comments / 2