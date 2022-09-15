Read full article on original website
Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm
MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
Amber Alert canceled for Akron 4-year-old, father in custody
The child is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts.
everydayakron.com
Meet Jennifer Walker
Your Instagram host for the week of September 18, 2022. I’ve lived in Akron most of my life. We have chosen to raise our six kids in Highland Square so we can take advantage of what the city has to offer and be close by my husband’s job and our church. I have acted as the city ambassador to my kids as I have been homeschooling for 16 years. The things we love the most about Akron are the museums and libraries, the abundant green-space, the abundance of educational choices, the low cost of living and the people!
15-year-old rescued from Canton Township cell tower
A 15-year-old boy was rescued from a cell tower early Tuesday morning after he reportedly got stuck 190 feet above the ground, firefighters said.
1 person, 1 dog rescued from Akron house fire
One person and a dog were rescued from a house fire in Akron on Sunday morning.
Dogs at Paw Fest catch Best Costume, Best Trick and more
The Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club will held it’s 15th Annual Paw Fest Fundraiser Sunday at the Bow Wow Beach Dog Park in Stow.
Medina County Parks’ October programs to feature creatures
MEDINA, Ohio -- The schedule of events in October at the Medina County Park District includes programs featuring a variety of critters, including snakes, wooly bears, raccoons, bats, foxes and spiders. Join the park staff to learn about these forest friends found in our area:. • Searching for Snakes: 2...
cleveland19.com
A closer look at Akron’s bodycam policies, which allow officers to wait before recording in some situations
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Days after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand by an Akron police officer, the department said there was no bodycam footage that captured the moment the officer fired his gun. Some video, showing the moments after the shooting, was released. “The officer directly involved...
spectrumnews1.com
The Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball returns
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — "Dawn of a New Beginning" is the theme of the 2022 Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball, held on Sunday. Sponsored by the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators, the occasion marked the first time in a decade that the regional event has occurred, highlighting the achievements of young Black girls.
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
One killed in Holmes County motorcycle crash
A 51-year-old Massillon man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into two others on a motorcycle. It happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday along state Route 39, east of Township Road 219, according to a post on the Holmes County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
cleveland19.com
Man shot to death in Akron parking lot
SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A man was found murdered in an Akron parking lot Sunday morning. The Summit County Medical Examiner said the victim was discovered around 9:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Flower Court, near E. Lods Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple...
Cleveland Scene
This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced
They say a man (or woman)'s home is their castle and that can literally be the case if you purchase this near West Side home (3860 West 44th Street). There's a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass windows and other features that you truly won't find in any other home around. It needs bit of work, and is listed for about $100,000 more than it sold for just recently, but it could make for a truly special property once it's fixed up. This home is listed for $249,900.
New videos released in Jayland Walker police shooting
The city of Akron is releasing four new body camera videos from the June 27 shooting of Jayland Walker, who was killed in a hail of bullets fired by eight officers.
whbc.com
34-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sunday morning shooting death in Akron. 34-year-old Dartanian Howard was found dead in a parking lot off East Lods Street in the city. He had been shot several times. A caller from nearby Elizabeth Park says he made the discovery. No...
cleveland19.com
2nd annual ‘Hope Ride’ brings awareness to missing people from Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday was Cleveland Missing’s second annual Hope Ride for the Missing where drivers took over the city of Cleveland streets on their motorcycles and slingshots hoping to grab people’s attention. “There are so many people just in Cuyahoga County alone that are missing and...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron to add more speed tables to roadways based on resident input
AKRON, Ohio — Speed tables installed earlier this year to slow down Akron’s lead-footed drivers will reappear next year, and some could be in new locations, the city said. Earlier this year, 28 speed tables were installed on 14 Akron streets. The tables were positioned in all 10 wards, with some areas requiring two tables.
coolcleveland.com
Slovenian Sausage Fest Crowns “King of Klobasa”
On Wednesday September 14, the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame held one of its signature event at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland its 18th Annual Slovenian Sausage Festival. The event is a combination all-day polka party and a contest to vote on the “King of Klobasa” — the best Slovenian sausage from a variety of local sausage makers — who gets to be the official sausage supplier for the Polka Hall of Fame’s three-day Thanksgiving Polka Weekend.
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
What are DMT labs and why are Akron police growing concerned about them?
Akron police are sending out a warning about dangerous, illegal drug labs that are starting to pop up in neighborhoods around town.
