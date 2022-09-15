ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Man charged over Queen coffin incident

A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession

A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
U.K.
BBC

The Queen's funeral in pictures

Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, following a committal service.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Derby
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
SOCIETY
BBC

Four teenagers arrested after Poole attack on couple and dog

Four teenagers have been arrested after a couple and their dog were assaulted. An eight-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier was left with a swollen eye in the attack in Bourne Valley Park, Poole on 4 September. The dog's owners also reported they had been injured, Dorset Police said. Three boys from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says

Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure

Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Beyond Meat: Vegan food executive accused of biting man's nose

Vegan food giant Beyond Meat's chief operating officer has been arrested for reportedly biting a man's nose during a row in the US. Douglas Ramsey, 53, faces charges of "terroristic threatening" and third-degree battery, court records show. He was released after posting a $11,085 (£9,711) bond on Sunday. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: 'She's been a constant in all our lives'

People have gathered across the country to watch the funeral of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. BBC News spoke to those attending screenings of the service in Nottinghamshire. Julian Brandy, 31, Michelle Breslin, 58, and Lulu Brandy, 39, all from Arnold, came out together to watch the service at...
U.K.
BBC

Callum Riley death: Family said teenager was 'loved so deeply'

The family of a 17-year-old boy killed in Rochdale said he had a "good heart" and was "loved so deeply". Callum Riley was found with serious injuries in Atholl Drive, Heywood, on Saturday morning and died later. Three people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder. Paying tribute, his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man admits offence in Queen lying-in-state queue

A man who was escorted away by police from the queue to see the Queen lying in state has admitted a public order offence in court. Mark Hague, 52, of no fixed address, was escorted from the line after making a comment in the queue just outside of Westminster Hall on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

King Charles III: Hopes and expectations for the new monarch

As the reign of King Charles III begins, people are waiting to discover the type of monarch he will be. Many have already met him, during his time as the Prince of Wales, and to others he is well-known for his campaigning on environmental issues. The BBC spoke to people...
U.K.
BBC

Scarborough: Man who died after assault named as Peter Houghton

A man who died after an assault in Scarborough has been named as 59-year-old Peter Houghton. Mr Houghton, from Hull, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident on Newborough at about 21:00 BST on Saturday, but later died. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Somerset nurse struck off for failing to dispense morphine

A nurse in Somerset has been struck off after she failed to give morphine to a patient before they underwent surgery. Amanda-Jane Price had been suspended from front-line duties since the incident in March 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council ruled that Miss Price had been "dishonest" with her colleagues...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Family tribute to Countess of Dysart killed in A9 crash

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Highland community figure who has died in a crash on the A9. Philippa Grant, the Countess of Dysart, was driving an Audi A4 which collided with a coach at Slochd, near Aviemore, on Friday. She died at the scene. Ms Grant, 73, and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Warning over fake police officer phone scam

A fraudster impersonating a police officer has been phoning people and telling them they have been the victim of a banking scam, a force has warned. South Yorkshire Police said it was investigating several reports of a fake police officer telling people they needed to withdraw cash and hand it over for checking.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy