cw34.com
Photos: Tractor trailer filled with manure overturns in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A tractor trailer overturned spilling its contents out on Jog road in West Palm Beach on Tuesday evening, sending a man to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the tractor trailer — filled with manure — overturned...
cw34.com
Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
cw34.com
Photos: Firefighters cut open roof in rollover crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters had to cut open the roof of a truck on Monday morning to rescue a person stuck inside after a rollover crash. The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units said firefighters from Batalion 3 responded to a rollover crash on I-95 North in Lake Worth Beach.
cw34.com
Sheriff provides details of deputy-involved shooting incident at Martin County school
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder provided details of an investigation into an incident involving a Martin County Deputy, who accidentally fired a shot inside the Treasure Coast Classical Academy, a charter school in Stuart, yesterday afternoon. Fortunately, nobody was injured. The sheriff says...
cw34.com
Deputy investigating collision finds, arrests one of the parties at home, not at the scene
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash west of Boca Raton ended with only one of the people involved talking to a sheriff's deputy. The other is now charged with a lesser crime than hit and run. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. causing her...
cw34.com
Lanes cleared after crash causes delays on I-95 southbound
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have been reopened after a crash in Palm Beach County caused major delays on I-95. The crash occurred at Exit 60 (Hypoluxo Road) on I-95 southbound just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Four lanes were blocked while first responders responded to the...
cw34.com
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
Boynton Beach man dies in crash after turning into path of another vehicle
A Boynton Beach man died in a crash Friday afternoon in Boynton Beach after turning into the path of another vehicle.
Click10.com
Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
cw34.com
Police searching for missing man from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are looking for a missing man from West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department took to Twitter to ask the publics help in locating 60-year-old Derwin Holmes, who was last seen on July 5 near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Holmes...
cw34.com
Deputy unintentionally fires gun at charter school in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy accidentally discharged their gun at a charter school in Stuart, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Investigators said the deputy was holding the gun when it went off in the SRO office at the Treasure Coast Classical Academy. There are no reported...
Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach woman was critically injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night and deputies are searching for the driver.
cw34.com
Duo arrested for stealing catalytic converters from College Hunks moving business
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are accused of stealing two catalytic converters from two moving trucks at a business in Delray Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Michael Trillo, 19, and Leandro Flores, 20, were arrested by the South Florida Task force after they stole two catalytic converters off of trucks belonging to the College Hunks moving company in Delray Beach.
cw34.com
FDOH issues mosquito-borne illness advisory in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) advises residents of the sudden increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Palm Beach County on Tuesday. The FDOH said several sentinel chickens have tested positive for Flavivirus infections, causing the risk of transmission to humans...
cw34.com
Three separate DUI arrests within 48 hours in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police arrested three different people this weekend for driving under the influence. It began on Saturday night when a concerned citizen reported a black truck swerving and striking curbs. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the 24-year-old driver. Two open...
cw34.com
Man's death in Okeechobee under investigation as a homicide
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's death in a canal in Okeechobee is now under investigation as a homicide. A boater first discovered the body of Alex Garland on Aug. 7. Investigators said his family reported him missing on Aug. 6, after he didn't come home the night before.
cw34.com
55-year-old endangered man missing from Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for a 55-year-old endangered man who was least seen on Thursday, September 15. Officers say Anthony Antoine, 55, was last seen at his home in Boynton Beach at 7:25 a.m. on Thursday. Due to a medical condition, Antoine may be in danger.
cw34.com
Purple alert issued for Ronald Alberto Alean
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is looking for Ronald Alberto Alean who walked away from his home in Lake Worth on Sept. 16. He has not been seen or heard from since Saturday at 4 p.m. and is considered to be a missing and possibly endangered.
cw34.com
Missing three-year-old boy from Ft. Lauderdale found safe
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Isaiah Louise-Jeune was found safe according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child's alert for the 3-year-old boy from Ft. Lauderdale on Sunday. No word on if he was found with 27-year-old Marie Benoit, which...
cw34.com
Sheriff's office seeks help in 12-year-old cold murder case
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are asking for help solving a cold case from 2010. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask for information regarding the shooting death of Huber Minel Velasquez Sarceno. He was found shot to death inside his red Acura,...
