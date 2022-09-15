ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

cw34.com

Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Lanes cleared after crash causes delays on I-95 southbound

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have been reopened after a crash in Palm Beach County caused major delays on I-95. The crash occurred at Exit 60 (Hypoluxo Road) on I-95 southbound just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Four lanes were blocked while first responders responded to the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Police searching for missing man from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are looking for a missing man from West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department took to Twitter to ask the publics help in locating 60-year-old Derwin Holmes, who was last seen on July 5 near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Holmes...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Deputy unintentionally fires gun at charter school in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy accidentally discharged their gun at a charter school in Stuart, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Investigators said the deputy was holding the gun when it went off in the SRO office at the Treasure Coast Classical Academy. There are no reported...
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Duo arrested for stealing catalytic converters from College Hunks moving business

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are accused of stealing two catalytic converters from two moving trucks at a business in Delray Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Michael Trillo, 19, and Leandro Flores, 20, were arrested by the South Florida Task force after they stole two catalytic converters off of trucks belonging to the College Hunks moving company in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

FDOH issues mosquito-borne illness advisory in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) advises residents of the sudden increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Palm Beach County on Tuesday. The FDOH said several sentinel chickens have tested positive for Flavivirus infections, causing the risk of transmission to humans...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Three separate DUI arrests within 48 hours in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police arrested three different people this weekend for driving under the influence. It began on Saturday night when a concerned citizen reported a black truck swerving and striking curbs. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the 24-year-old driver. Two open...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Man's death in Okeechobee under investigation as a homicide

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's death in a canal in Okeechobee is now under investigation as a homicide. A boater first discovered the body of Alex Garland on Aug. 7. Investigators said his family reported him missing on Aug. 6, after he didn't come home the night before.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
cw34.com

55-year-old endangered man missing from Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for a 55-year-old endangered man who was least seen on Thursday, September 15. Officers say Anthony Antoine, 55, was last seen at his home in Boynton Beach at 7:25 a.m. on Thursday. Due to a medical condition, Antoine may be in danger.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Purple alert issued for Ronald Alberto Alean

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is looking for Ronald Alberto Alean who walked away from his home in Lake Worth on Sept. 16. He has not been seen or heard from since Saturday at 4 p.m. and is considered to be a missing and possibly endangered.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Missing three-year-old boy from Ft. Lauderdale found safe

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Isaiah Louise-Jeune was found safe according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child's alert for the 3-year-old boy from Ft. Lauderdale on Sunday. No word on if he was found with 27-year-old Marie Benoit, which...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff's office seeks help in 12-year-old cold murder case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are asking for help solving a cold case from 2010. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask for information regarding the shooting death of Huber Minel Velasquez Sarceno. He was found shot to death inside his red Acura,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

