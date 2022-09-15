Read full article on original website
When the Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz back in March, it wasn’t met with rave reviews around the NFL.
A feeling of excitement not felt for some time in Seattle is building for the Washington Huskies football program, which
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
Taison Chatman, Minnesota's top-ranked recruit in the class of 2023, committed to play basketball at Ohio State Tuesday night, he announced on Twitter. The Totino-Grace guard chose Ohio State over Minnesota, Kansas, Virginia and Xavier. Chatman visited Ohio State earlier in September. "I ...
Philadelphia, Pa. – The family of a Little League World Series player sued Little League and the manufacturer of the bunk bed that he fell out of on Aug. 15, causing him to have serious head injuries. Nancy and Jace Oliverson, of Saint George, Utah, were listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit on Sept. 16 against Little League Baseball Inc. and John Savoy & Son, also known as Savoy Contract Furniture, of Montoursville. The law office of Duffy + Fulginitti of Philadelphia filed the lawsuit...
