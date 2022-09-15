ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#Tnf#American Football#Barstool Sportsbook#Chargers Chiefs Tnf#Nfl Week 2#Pennsylvan
NorthcentralPA.com

Family of Utah Little Leaguer injured in bunk bed fall files lawsuit

Philadelphia, Pa. – The family of a Little League World Series player sued Little League and the manufacturer of the bunk bed that he fell out of on Aug. 15, causing him to have serious head injuries. Nancy and Jace Oliverson, of Saint George, Utah, were listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit on Sept. 16 against Little League Baseball Inc. and John Savoy & Son, also known as Savoy Contract Furniture, of Montoursville. The law office of Duffy + Fulginitti of Philadelphia filed the lawsuit...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy