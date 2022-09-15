Tim Brando is terrible at his job. Look, I get it, in a huge blowout win, it isn't easy to create an engaging storyline for the general audience as a play-by-play guy. But here's the thing: what was happening on the field was incredible. The athleticism on display for Ohio State was jaw-dropping, particularly on offense, and it shouldn't take a genius to figure out how to translate that into television magic. Instead, Brando frequently missed calls, mispronounced names, reacted slowly to key substitutions, and generally blathered vague praises of Ohio State that showed (as always) a lack of preparation and research.

