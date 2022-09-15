Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
What Taison Chatman’s Commitment Means For Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Taison Chatman’s relationship with the Ohio State coaching staff began as a sophomore at Totino-Grace High School in Minnesota. But it looked like it might end soon thereafter. The Buckeyes received a commitment from four-star guard prospect George Washington III last November, which was well before Chris Holtmann and...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Running Back Room is Stacked, The Buckeye Defense Finally Forces Some Turnovers and The Game Could Occur Twice in 2022
I had every intention of moving on from Toledo and talking about Wisconsin in today's Skull Session, but then I realized I had more to share. Ohio State's running backs are really good, the defense forced its first (and second) turnover and there's a chance the Buckeyes could face Michigan in what would be a historic installment of The Game. There are other things in today's Skully, too.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star Offensive Lineman Donovan Harbour Will Visit Columbus for the Second Time This Month, 2025 OL Liam Vaughan Enjoyed His OSU Visit
An Ohio State 2024 offensive line target will be making his second trip to Columbus this month. Four-star Wisconsin offensive lineman Donovan Harbour confirmed to Eleven Warriors he’ll be in attendance on Saturday for the Buckeyes’ matchup with Wisconsin. He previously attended the Notre Dame game on Sept. 3.
Eleven Warriors
Buckeye Offense Obliterates Toledo, Cade Stover And Dallan Hayden Break Out, Penn State Picks Up Steam And Michigan State Has A Misstep
I haven’t been in the Horseshoe in a couple days, but some say the Buckeyes are still scoring touchdowns against Toledo as we speak. That’s how it felt in Saturday’s Week 3 matchup as Ohio State looked truly unstoppable for perhaps the first time this season. Needless to say, there was no shortage of Buckeyes that put rocket fuel into their stock during this past weekend’s 77-21 throttling, and we’ve taken account of them all below.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Expects "Big Challenge" in Wisconsin Matchup, Reviews Toledo Win And Issues Injury Updates
Ohio State begins its run through a nine-game Big Ten gauntlet in just four days. With Wisconsin waiting in the wings, Ryan Day discussed the forthcoming matchup with the Badgers at his Tuesday press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. The Buckeye head coach also discussed the fallout from Saturday's 77-21 win over Toledo and issued injury updates regarding several banged-up Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State to Wear All-Black Uniforms for Wisconsin “Black Out” Game at Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium will have all-black everything when Wisconsin visits Columbus on Saturday. Ohio State announced Tuesday that the football team will wear its black alternate uniforms against the Badgers in Week 4. The program has also encouraged all fans attending the game to wear black, which will create a “Black Out” environment in the Horseshoe.
Eleven Warriors
Five-star 2024 Linebacker Sammy Brown “Really Likes” What Ohio State is Doing and Enjoyed His Trip to Columbus Earlier This Month
When 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown first visited Ohio State last November, he was taken by surprise. A five-star linebacker from Georgia, Brown wasn’t expecting Ohio State to extend an offer to him in his sophomore season. Still, he departed Columbus after watching the Buckeyes trounce Michigan State with a scholarship offer in hand from OSU.
Eleven Warriors
Unpacking Ohio State's Aerial Bombardment of Toledo and Previewing Saturday's Banger vs. the Badgers
Ohio State finally showed what its offense is fully capable of in last weekend's drubbing of Toledo. The Buckeyes scored more touchdowns (11) than Toledo had allowed its opponents to score points (10) in their two games. Yeah, the home team had a day. This week football beat reporter Garrick...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 Defensive End Nigel Smith Loves Ohio State's Defensive Scheme and Five-star 2024 CB Charles Lester III Will Visit OSU This Weekend
One of Ohio State’s highest priority 2024 defensive end targets has taken his fair share of trips to Columbus. Four-star Texas prospect Nigel Smith’s visit to Ohio State on Sept. 3 for the season opener marked the fourth time he had been to OSU’s campus as a recruit, as he continues to build a strong bond with the Buckeyes’ coaching staff and defensive line coach Larry Johnson.
Eleven Warriors
72 Buckeyes Play in Blowout Win over Toledo
More and more Buckeyes have seen the field in each of Ohio State’s first three games of the 2022 season. Only 51 total Buckeyes saw playing time as they grinded out a 21-10 win over Notre Dame in their season opener. A dozen more Buckeyes saw action in Week 2 as Ohio State coasted to a more comfortable 45-12 win over Arkansas State. This past Saturday, the Buckeyes played even deeper into their depth chart as they steamrolled Toledo in their non-conference finale.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Took Precautions With Several Banged-Up Buckeyes Against Toledo, But Injuries Concerning Nonetheless Before Big Ten Opener
There were a couple of last-minute modifications to Ohio State’s availability report before kickoff against Toledo. High-profile ones, at that. The Buckeye football program had already announced that 10 players would be unavailable for their Week 3 meeting with the Rockets. But starting safeties Josh Proctor and Tanner McCalister were added to that list when neither one came out in full uniform for final pregame warmups.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Offensive Explosion Grounds the Rockets In 77-21 Rout
Everyone scored a touchdown. Well, at least it seemed like everyone. With 6 rushing and 5 passing touchdowns, two different quarterbacks, four receivers and five ball carriers found the endzone. Three players – Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming, and Marvin Harrison Jr. – scored two touchdowns eack (Egbuka scored one each rushing and receiving).
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Obliterates Toledo In Final Tuneup Before Big Ten Play
Proclaiming pregame he wanted his team to go out and dominate, Ryan Day's Buckeyes did exactly that in a 77-21 thrashing of Toledo last night in Ohio Stadium. The win improved No. 3 Ohio State to 3-0 on the young season with Big Ten play set to begin next Saturday as the Buckeyes welcome Wisconsin to the Shoe for a primetime affair.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Offense Shows How Dynamic It Can Be in Dominant Performance Against Toledo
If there were any doubts Ohio State has the goods to have an elite offense once again in 2022, the Buckeyes answered those questions emphatically with their performance on Saturday night against Toledo. Against a Toledo defense that had allowed only 10 total points in its first two games of...
Eleven Warriors
A Giant Buckeye Victory Had the Internet Buzzing Last Night
Tim Brando is terrible at his job. Look, I get it, in a huge blowout win, it isn't easy to create an engaging storyline for the general audience as a play-by-play guy. But here's the thing: what was happening on the field was incredible. The athleticism on display for Ohio State was jaw-dropping, particularly on offense, and it shouldn't take a genius to figure out how to translate that into television magic. Instead, Brando frequently missed calls, mispronounced names, reacted slowly to key substitutions, and generally blathered vague praises of Ohio State that showed (as always) a lack of preparation and research.
Eleven Warriors
Keon Keeley Reportedly Visiting Ohio State for Wisconsin Game
Ohio State is getting a second chance at impressing one of its biggest targets in the 2023 class. After taking his official visit to Ohio State on Sept. 3 for the Buckeyes' 21-10 season-opening win against Notre Dame, five-star defensive end Keon Keeley will be making a second visit to Columbus just three weeks later.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud, Javontae Jean-Baptiste Earn Top Honors for Ohio State’s Win Over Toledo
After every win this season, Eleven Warriors will honor Ohio State's top offensive and defensive performers with player of the game awards. C.J. Stroud is the Eleven Warriors offensive player of the game. At the same time, Javontae Jean-Baptiste is our defensive player of the game for their stellar outings in the Buckeyes' 77-21 blowout win over Toledo on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Photos from Ohio State’s 77-21 Victory over Toledo
Ohio State could do nothing wrong offensively on Saturday. The Buckeyes tallied the second-most total offensive yards in school history in a single game during OSU's 77-21 victory over Toledo at Ohio Stadium, the best offensive performance of the season by far. C.J. Stroud was stellar once again, completing 22...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As a 16-Point Favorite Against Wisconsin
When you obliterate the spread, Vegas takes notice. After beating Toledo by 56 points as 31.5-point favorites, oddsmakers have made Ohio State a 16-point favorite heading into another prime-time matchup in Columbus, this time with the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin bounced back from a home loss to Oregon State the previous...
