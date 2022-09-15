Read full article on original website
Related
Billy Napier: Playing Vols at Neyland is 'same game ... just a little louder'
Florida football started the season with three straight home games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. The Gators upset Utah, ranked seventh at the time, to open the schedule on September 3. They lost to Kentucky a week later, 26-16, before surviving South Florida’s upset bid Saturday night at The Swamp, winning 31-28 after the Bulls missed a field goal in the closing seconds.
WATCH: Hooker focused, calm heading into Florida week
Eleventh-ranked Tennessee hosts 20th-ranked Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium, and Vols senior quarterback Hendon Hooker had plenty to say about it Monday. Hooker met with reporters after Monday's morning practice to discuss the Vols' highly anticipated visit from a Florida team that's won 16 of its past 17 games against Tennessee.
What Billy Napier said Monday about No. 20 Florida's game at No. 11 Tennessee
What first-year Florida coach Billy Napier said during his press conference on Monday, looking ahead to his 20th-ranked Gators (2-1) playing at No. 11 Tennessee (3-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time; TV: CBS) inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium:. OPENING STATEMENT. “Tennessee has got a good football team. You can...
Meditation, gospel music key to Hooker's pregame routine
Hendon Hooker is old for a college football player, but the 24-year-old is still a young man. But those closest to Hooker know he’s always been a old soul in a younger body, and his pregame routine does nothing to dispel that notion. Hooker was asked after Monday’s practice...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heupel: Vols' rout of Akron 'one of the chippiest games that I’ve been a part of'
On the surface, there was no obvious reason for tensions to rise when Tennessee and Akron squared off Saturday night at Neyland Stadium. It was only the third head-to-head meeting between the Vols and the Zips, two teams that aren’t particularly close to one another geographically, and they don’t have many players on their current rosters that are familiar with one another.
SEC Wide Receiver Ejected For Punching Opposing Player: Fans React
An ugly scene unfolded during Tennessee's blowout win vs. Akron this Saturday evening. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway began punching an Akron defender during tonight's game in Knoxville. Refs were quick to intervene. The SEC wide receiver was obviously ejected. College football fans are discussing Saturday night's disastrous moment on...
X’s and O’s: The key plays from Tennessee’s win against Akron
GoVols247 breaks down the film to take an in-depth look at select plays good, bad and otherwise from Tennessee’s blowout win against Akron.
247Sports
Three takeaways from No. 9 Kentucky's 31-0 win over Youngstown State
LEXINGTON - After a slow start from its offense, No. 9 Kentucky bounced back to take care of business as it defeated FCS foe Youngstown State 31-0 at Kroger Field Saturday to move to 3-0 on the season. The win moves Kentucky to 3-0 for the second straight season and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: SEC Player Ejected After Throwing Multiple Punches During Saturday Night Game
A troubling video has emerged of an SEC football player punching an opposing player multiple times during a game this Saturday night. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway has been ejected from tonight's game between the Volunteers and Akron Zips. Calloway punched an Arkon defender multiple times in the helmet before...
OBR Game Script 9/20: The Browns Love Run Action vs Play Action
Today we focus on a Cleveland Browns' offense concept that is quite fun and one of my favorite parts of their playbook: run action. Now, this is not to get confused with what is often lumped together in one pile of play-action--which is a common practice in football discussions. You will see sentences like, play-action passes mean the lineman are pass-blocking while the quarterback fakes run. While that is true, not all fakes to the running back are made the same. That is the goal of what we are trying to teach here. One concept I lump as play-action and the other I call run-action.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/20: Clowney Out, Disaster Autopsies, and Shutting Up
Following Sunday’s embarrassing debacle, there was a general consensus among the OBR team. First, we agreed that it was a good thing (for us and the fans) that there were only about 100 hours until the Browns got to play again. Second, we agreed that it was a bad thing (for the team, and therefore us and the fans) that there were only about 100 hours until the Browns got to play again.
John Michael Montgomery’s Son, Walker, Gives an Update on His Dad After Tour Bus Crash
Walker Montgomery is giving fans an update after a bus accident on Sept. 9 left three people injured, including his dad. John Michael Montgomery will need several weeks to recover, though Walker says he is doing well. He also thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out to his father with well-wishes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teens arrested after reported threats to Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee
Two Sevierville teens were arrested after they reportedly threatened a Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee with weapons.
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
Police: Man stole televisions from Walmart, sold them in the parking lot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing theft charges after police say he was caught selling stolen televisions right outside the store where they were taken. In an incident report obtained by WVLT, officers with the Knoxville Police Department were called to a Walmart around 9 p.m. Saturday, where they found Donald Kirkland in possession of items stolen from the store.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
373K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0