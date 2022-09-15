ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Billy Napier: Playing Vols at Neyland is 'same game ... just a little louder'

Florida football started the season with three straight home games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. The Gators upset Utah, ranked seventh at the time, to open the schedule on September 3. They lost to Kentucky a week later, 26-16, before surviving South Florida’s upset bid Saturday night at The Swamp, winning 31-28 after the Bulls missed a field goal in the closing seconds.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WATCH: Hooker focused, calm heading into Florida week

Eleventh-ranked Tennessee hosts 20th-ranked Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium, and Vols senior quarterback Hendon Hooker had plenty to say about it Monday. Hooker met with reporters after Monday's morning practice to discuss the Vols' highly anticipated visit from a Florida team that's won 16 of its past 17 games against Tennessee.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Heupel: Vols' rout of Akron 'one of the chippiest games that I’ve been a part of'

On the surface, there was no obvious reason for tensions to rise when Tennessee and Akron squared off Saturday night at Neyland Stadium. It was only the third head-to-head meeting between the Vols and the Zips, two teams that aren’t particularly close to one another geographically, and they don’t have many players on their current rosters that are familiar with one another.
AKRON, OH
SEC Wide Receiver Ejected For Punching Opposing Player: Fans React

An ugly scene unfolded during Tennessee's blowout win vs. Akron this Saturday evening. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway began punching an Akron defender during tonight's game in Knoxville. Refs were quick to intervene. The SEC wide receiver was obviously ejected. College football fans are discussing Saturday night's disastrous moment on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
OBR Game Script 9/20: The Browns Love Run Action vs Play Action

Today we focus on a Cleveland Browns' offense concept that is quite fun and one of my favorite parts of their playbook: run action. Now, this is not to get confused with what is often lumped together in one pile of play-action--which is a common practice in football discussions. You will see sentences like, play-action passes mean the lineman are pass-blocking while the quarterback fakes run. While that is true, not all fakes to the running back are made the same. That is the goal of what we are trying to teach here. One concept I lump as play-action and the other I call run-action.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/20: Clowney Out, Disaster Autopsies, and Shutting Up

Following Sunday’s embarrassing debacle, there was a general consensus among the OBR team. First, we agreed that it was a good thing (for us and the fans) that there were only about 100 hours until the Browns got to play again. Second, we agreed that it was a bad thing (for the team, and therefore us and the fans) that there were only about 100 hours until the Browns got to play again.
CLEVELAND, OH
