Today we focus on a Cleveland Browns' offense concept that is quite fun and one of my favorite parts of their playbook: run action. Now, this is not to get confused with what is often lumped together in one pile of play-action--which is a common practice in football discussions. You will see sentences like, play-action passes mean the lineman are pass-blocking while the quarterback fakes run. While that is true, not all fakes to the running back are made the same. That is the goal of what we are trying to teach here. One concept I lump as play-action and the other I call run-action.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO